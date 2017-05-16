Haryana Congress leader says Rohtak gangrape culprits should be hanged

Chandigarh: Leader of the Haryana Congress legislature party Kiran Choudhary on Monday demanded that the perpetrators of the "Nirbhaya-type" gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old Dalit woman in Rohtak must be made to hang.



She also said those involved in the gangrape in Gurgaon of a 26-year-old woman from Sikkim be arrested and given deterrent and exemplary punishment.

The former state minister squarely blamed the "rift-ridden" BJP government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the "utter lawlessness" which has made women and girls feel unsafe and insecure in the state.

"If quick corrective measures are not taken, the self-claimed Silicon Valley (Gurgaon) of the state would become the valley of murders, and Rohtak will emerge as the rape capital of Haryana," she said in a statement.

While the body of the 23-year-old woman was found lying at a secluded place on the outskirts of Rohtak town after her gangrape and murder last week, the 26-year-old woman from Sikkim was gangraped in a moving car in Gurgaon and abandoned in a semi-conscious state near her house.

Choudhary also demanded immediate police protection and adequate financial assistance for the families of the two gang-rape victims in Sonipat and Gurgaon.