Haryana Class X results to be declared tomorrow: Check your grades online at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to announce the results of Class X on Saturday. Students will be able to check their grades online on the official website — www.bseh.org.in.

The official time is yet to be announced.

The Haryana Board released the results of Class 12 exams on 18 May.

According to Hindustan Times, 7,51,766 students, including regular and private, appeared in Class 10 and 12 exams in Haryana this year.

The students must download the result from the website for future reference.

For the student who wish to receive a photocopy of their answer sheets, an application should be submitted within 60 days of the result declaration. A fee of Rs 500 will have to be paid and an undertaking form will have to be submitted for the process. The form will be available on the official website.

Steps to download the result

Log on to the official website www.bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, under the 'what's new' section, look for 'Class 10 results 2017'.

In the provided fields, enter either your roll number or name.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.