Haryana Class X results declared: New list to be out after 7pm, check your marks at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare the final results along with the merit list at 7 pm on Monday.

Students who appeared for the Class X exams can check their results at HBSE's official website: www.bseh.org.in. The students can also see the results on their mobile phones from Android Google Play Store by downloading the app Education Board Bhiwani Haryana.

The board, which had earlier announced the results, had to withdraw the results due to some errors, reports said. An announcement on the official website said that the results will be declared at 7 pm on Monday.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jagbir Singh, chairperson of the education board said there was a technical error due to which the results were withdrawn. "The computer changed the three-digit 100 score into two digit, giving D grade to top scorers due to some problem," he said.

However, according to the merit list that was published earlier on the website, Monika Rani (493) from Senior Model High School, Bhirdana is the overall state topper. Rupesh, a student from Adarsh Sr Sec School in Kairu, is the second topper in the state with a score of 491. The third rank is shared between Sakshi from Amar Jyoti Sr Sec School, Anjali from Model KM Senior Secondary School, and Ravi Kumar from Bal Adarsh High School. They all scored 490.

About 3.5 lakh students had appeared in Class X examinations in Haryana. The exam was conducted on March 7 at 1618 centres across the state.

The state board had declared Class XII results on Wednesday, and 65.4 percent of the nearly 2 lakh students who appeared for the exam this year were successful, as compared to last year's passing percentage of 62.40.

Steps to obtain your result

Log on to the official website www.bseh.org.in .





On the homepage, under the 'what's new' section, look for 'Class 10 results 2017'.

In the provided fields, enter either your roll number or name.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.