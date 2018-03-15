Haryana: 16-year-old raped by principal on pretext of helping her clear Class 10 board exams

In a shocking incident, a Haryana school principal allegedly raped a 16-year-old student on the pretext of helping clear her Class X board exams, The Times of India reported. The principal, who is also the owner of the school that is located on the outskirts of Gohana town in Sonipat, arranged for a dummy student to write the girl's physical education paper on Tuesday while he raped her at a nearby house.

The principal and two women were booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday night. The women were booked for criminal conspiracy as the rape occurred in their house. All three have been absconding since Tuesday night, the report said.

According to reports, the survivor's father alleged in a complaint that his daughter was having trouble with her examinations and he arrived at an agreement with the principal to help her clear the exams with the help of a dummy candidate. The father was ready to pay Rs 10,000 as part of the arrangement.

According to The Times of India report, the survivor's father told the police, "On 8 March, the principal called me and my daughter to a school on the outskirts of Gohana. The principal then asked me to leave my daughter at his relative's place. He said another girl would write my daughter's exam."

The man was told to pick up his daughter once the exam was over. When he returned to the house later, his daughter told him that the principal had raped her in connivance with the two women. The father said that while he was talking to his daughter, the principal and the two women managed to escape, according to reports.

This is the second such case in two months. Last month, a Ludhiana government school teacher, along with a colleague, was arrested for allegedly raping a Class XII student who belonged to the Dalit community and conspiring with another male teacher to abort her foetus when she became pregnant.