Hardik Patel's co-accused submits plea against framing of charges in sedition case

Ahmedabad: A court on Monday said it will hear the Gujarat government's response on a plea not to frame charges against quota agitation leader Hardik Patel and three others in a sedition case as their petition seeking quashing of FIR is pending before the Supreme Court.

Advocate BM Mangukiya, representing accused Dinesh Bambhaniya, submitted before the court of city and sessions judge SH Oza that since the petition seeking to quash the FIR against the four accused—Hardik, Chirag, Ketan and Dinesh—is being heard by the Supreme Court, judicial discipline requires that the lower court wait for the apex court order before framing of charges.

The court said it will hear the government side's in the matter and kept the hearing for Tuesday next week.

The court is seeking to frame charges in the case of sedition against the four accused and begin trial against them.

All four accused are out on bail granted to them by the high court.

They were arrested in October 2015 and are facing similar charges under sedition and criminal conspiracy that were filed by Ahmedabad Crime Branch police.

They have been charged with IPC sections 124(A) (sedition), 121 (A) (conspiracy to wage war against government) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy).

They are accused of inciting the violence to mount pressure on the government for accepting the demand of reservations for the Patel community.