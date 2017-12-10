You are here:
Harayana Police arrests seven including two foreigners for operating sex racket from Gurugram spa

IndiaIANSDec, 10 2017 16:01:25 IST

Gurugram: Haryana Police on Sunday said they have arrested six women, including two foreigners, and a man for operating a sex racket from a spa in Gurugram.

After a tip, the police on Saturday night raided the Auwa Thai spa centre in the Central Plaza Mall on Golf Course Road in Sector 53.

Representational image. Reuters

The accused, including a woman from Thailand and another from Kenya, were booked under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, police officer Ravinder Kumar told IANS.

Similar rackets have been busted in Gurugram earlier.

On 29 June, the police busted sex rackets operated in shopping malls and arrested 10 women aged between 20 and 25 and a man.


In January, 14 women and four men were arrested on similar charges from DLF 2 area and another shopping mall.


