HAL signs Rs 6,100 crore deal to supply 41 advanced light helicopters to Indian armed forces

Bengaluru: The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday said it has signed a Rs 6,100 crore contract for supply of 41 advanced light helicopters (ALH) to the Indian Army and one to the Indian Navy.

The contracts will be executed in a period of 60 months, the company said. HAL, in a statement, said, the contract was signed between the Ministry of Defence and HAL in New Delhi recently.

Officials from the MoD, the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and HAL were present during the event.

"The latest order reflects the trust on HAL's capabilities and gives an impetus to the Make in India campaign. It reposes faith of Indian defence forces in indigenous ALH which has been serving them with distinction for a long time,"HAL CMD T Suvarna Raju said.

In March 2017, HAL had signed a contract for supply of 32 ALH to boost maritime security capabilitiesof the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.