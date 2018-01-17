Haj subsidy scrapped: K Palaniswamy says Tamil Nadu government to urge Centre to reconsider decision

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government will urge the Centre to reconsider its decison on scrapping the Haj subsidy, Chief Minister K Palaniswamy said.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had said on Tuesday there will be no subsidy for Haj from this year and the funds saved will be used for providing education to minorities.

The state government will urge the Centre to reconsider its decision, Palaniswami told reporters.

This is the stand of the AIADMK as well, he said.