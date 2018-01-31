Hafiz Saeed to observe 10-day 'Kashmir Solidarity Ashra' from Friday; JuD will organise rallies and seminars across Pakistan

Lahore: Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed said his group will observe a 10-day 'Kashmir solidarity Ashra' starting from 2 February.

"We will hold rallies, conferences and seminars across Pakistan to show solidarity with the Kashmirs," Saeed said. Saeed, who was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008, was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November.

The US department of treasury has designated him as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist', and the US, since 2012, has offered a $10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

He claimed he had spent 10 months under house arrest only because he raised voice against the alleged "Indian atrocities" and Pakistani government's "impotence".

Saeed's JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

Early this month, the US has told clearly to Islamabad that Saeed is a "terrorist" and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, reacting strongly to Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's remarks that there was no case against the Mumbai attack mastermind.