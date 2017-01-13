Hafiz Saeed claims responsibility for Akhnoor attack on Indian soil by Pakistani terrorists

In a recent turn of events, Jamaat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed claimed on Wednesday that four 'mujahideen' attacked an Indian military camp in the Jammu region on Monday and that they "returned safely, having suffered not a scratch."

He was addressing hundreds of Jamaat-ud-Dawa activists at an "orientation session" on Wednesday in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"They say they cleaned up 10 rooms and killed 30 soldiers, and destroyed the entire camp," he said.

According to the Indian version, on Monday, near Akhnoor, a camp of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), located two kilometres from the LoC was attacked by terrorists. This attack led to the death of three casual labourers of the GREF, while injuring another.

“Four young men, day before yesterday in the evening, entered the camp at Akhnoor, Jammu. I am talking about something recent, it’s not an old event, it happened two days ago,” Saeed said in a tape running a little more than two minutes, reported Hindustan Times.

Saeed described the attack as a 'surgical strike' on Indian soil by Pakistan and told his audience that jihad (holy war) was the only way to liberate Kashmir from India. He also said that it was the religious duty of people in Kashmir and Pakistan to take part. “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi also talked about a surgical strike, I had replied to Modi. Nawaz Sharif doesn’t reply to Modi, I reply to Modi, by the grace of God. And he (Modi) only accepts my reply, not the reply of anyone else,” he said.

Taking multiple digs on Modi, he said, “I said Modi, you made a false claim, Indian troops are being dropped by helicopter and they ran a movie. They are very good at making magnificent movies. Movies are one thing, fighting is another, so they ran a movie about carrying out surgical strikes, we crossed the border and killed 40 jawans of Lashkar-e-Taiba and went back. This was a drama, a film made to fool the world.”

Saeed added, “But you have given an opportunity and the mujahideen will tell you what is a surgical strike…I am telling you about the strike carried out two days ago, in a place like Jammu where they say nobody dares to enter. Four mujahid entered the camp, cleaned up 10 rooms and killed 30 soldiers. They destroyed the camp, burnt it and all four came back safely.”

Saeed has remained a bone of contention in the already strained relationship between India and Pakistan. He is wanted by India and the US for his alleged role in masterminding the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives. He even carries a bounty of $10 million (over Rs 66 crore) on his head for his role in the attack.

Pakistan claims to have banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) but following the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2002, it re-emerged as Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD). The United States has designated the JuD as a front for the LeT.