Hadiya is absolutely free to marry whoever she wants, rules Supreme Court: SC allows ongoing NIA probe into 'love jihad' case

The Supreme Court has restored the marriage of Hadiya (earlier known as Akhila) and Shafin Jahan and set aside the Kerala High Court order, which had annulled the validity of their marriage. Granting "absolute liberty" to the 25-year-old, the top court, however, said that the ongoing probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the case will continue, Bar And Bench reported. The NIA is looking into the "love jihad" angle of the case even though Hadiya has vehemently denied the charges. India Today, however, reported that the marriage cannot be prosecuted or probed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud passed the judgment after lunch on the plea filed by Shafin Jahan, challenging the Kerala High Court order.

The apex court ruled that the high court should not have annulled the marriage. The Supreme Court bench also said that they had arrived at the decision after speaking to Hadiya, who said that she had willingly entered into the marriage. News18 quoted sources who claimed that Hadiya's father confirmed that he will not file for a review petition after Supreme Court's ruling.

The bench said that Hadiya cannot be compelled to live with anyone. "Hadiya cannot be in anyone's custody." It ruled that Hadiya can complete studies and "freely follow her pursuits."

Stating that its decision was in view of what Hadiya had contended in the top court, the apex court ruled that the Kerala High Court should not have annulled the marriage, according to Bar and Bench.

Earlier this week, Hadiya's father KM Asokan claimed before the apex court that his efforts prevented his daughter from being transported to "extremist-controlled territories" of Syria to be used as a "sex slave or a human bomb".

During the course of the hearing in Supreme Court, Hadiya had maintained that she voluntarily wanted to be with Shafin Jahan.

She had also told the apex court earlier that she had willingly converted to Islam and wanted to remain a Muslim. In January, when the Supreme Court had asked her about her dreams for the future, she said, "I want freedom."

