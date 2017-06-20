Gurugram: Seven-year-old girl raped by neighbour, accused arrested

Just a day before a Gurugram woman was abducted from near her house in Sohna area of Gurugram district of Haryana and repeatedly raped in a car, an incident in which seven-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour in Dundahera village has come to light.

While the accused has been arrested, the girl is still battling for her life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, The Times of India reported. According to the police, the survivor's father hails from Uttar Pradesh and lives in Dundahera village with his wife and two children. The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, lives in the same village and had been following the girl for some time.

Singh works as an Ola auto driver and was arrested on Monday afternoon after a manhunt was launched. A case of rape has been registered against him at the Udyog Vihar Police Station, reported The Hindustan Times.

The accused seems to be pretending that he has some psychological problem but the truth will come out after medical examination, the police said.

The police further said that the accused visited the survivor's home on Friday evening and befriended her cousin. On Sunday, he again asked the girl and her cousin to accompany him to a nearby shop, where he bought them cakes. He then took the girl to a secluded place and raped her. Later, Singh dumped the girl in a critical condition near her home and went to a liquor shop.

On the direction of Gurugram Police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar, 25 police teams were formed to arrest the accused and prevent him from leaving the city. "This was a heinous crime and catching the accused was a priority," The Hindustan Times quoted Khirwar as saying.

The accused was arrested after the girl's cousin identified him from a CCTV footage taken from near the liquor shop. "Early in the morning, the survivor's brother managed to identify the culprit. Our teams soon began combing the area and arrested him. The accused is an alcohol addict, who has confessed to his crime," said Sumit Kuhar, DCP (crime), Gurugram.