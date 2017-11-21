Padmavati row: Gurugram man files FIR against BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu for his call to behead movie's cast

A man from Gurugram filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suraj Pal Amu for his comments against Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the movie Padmavati.

The FIR was filed after the Haryana BJP chief media coordinator's unsavoury remarks against Padukone and Bhansali on Sunday, reports ANI.

Amu had said that he will reward people who would volunteer to behead the cast members associated with the movie. He announced a cash prize of Rs 10 crore for the same, and also said that he would "take care of their family’s needs."

He said that he would quit BJP if needed and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exercise his powers to strike down and ban the film.

He added that he would 'congratulate' Meerut youth Abhishek Som for announcing a Rs five crore bounty on beheading Deepika and Bhansali.

Amu's comments led to backlash across Bollywood as well as the political sphere. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also wrote to the Haryana DGP on Monday seeking action against Amu, reports PTI.

The NCW asked the DGP to look into the comments 'at the earliest' and take action in accordance with the law. In a statement, the commission said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on Amu's remarks. It said that it "takes a stringent view of such unwarranted and illegal statements".

The backlash and FIR did not faze Amu, who said on Tuesday that he would "burn every screen" as an undertaking of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan when asked about Padmavati.

Hindustan ke saare cinema halls mein swachhta abhiyan chalaenge, ek-ek screen ko aag lagane ki takat rakhta hai Kshatriya samaj aur iss desh ka naujawan: Suraj Pal Amu, BJP #Padmavatipic.twitter.com/cKmQXKzJwP — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017

The contentious movie, directed by Bhansali and starring actors Ranveer Singh, Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests and numerous hurdles from various fringe groups, from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena to the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha and Shree Rajput Sabha.

This controversy has led to the movie release being 'voluntarily deferred' till 17 December. The movie is being accused of 'tampering with historical facts,' leading to issues with its release. Reports suggest that the period drama may even end up pushing its release to February 2018.

