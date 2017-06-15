Gurugram: Five-year-old twin sisters lock themselves in car, suffocate to death

After being locked inside a car for over two hours on a hot Wednesday afternoon, five-year-old twin sisters died of suffocation in Jamalpur area of Pataudi on the outskirts of Gurugram, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the girls, Harsha and Harshita, had gone outdoors to see puppies underneath the car — a Hyundai Elantra — at around 4 pm on Tuesday, the same report said.

The family began to look for the girls when they realised they were missing.

When they did not find the twins in and around the house, they decided to look for them near the fields where the car was parked, India Today reported.

However, at around 7.30 pm, the family found the twins lying unconscious inside the vehicle, after which they were rushed to the hospital.

“The girls were found unconscious in the car and were rushed to a nearby hospital. They were declared brought dead by the doctors,” a police officer told News18.

Since the car was old, the locks were not functioning properly and the girls could not open the doors, police added.

Twin sisters, 5, die after being locked in hot car in Gurgaon https://t.co/MR3oAz5L3xpic.twitter.com/VbCT7tiJ6k — NDTV (@ndtv) June 15, 2017

The girls were visiting their grandparents during summer vacation along with their mother Kirti and two-year-old brother, reported The Times of India.

Their father Gobind, an armyman posted in Meerut, was supposed to arrive at the village on Wednesday to take them back.