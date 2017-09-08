Gurugram: Class II student found dead with throat slit in toilet of Ryan International School

The body of a Class II student was found, with his throat slit, inside a toilet in Gurugram's Ryan International School in Sohna area on Friday.

According to police sources, prima facie it looked like that the victim, Pradhuman Thakur, had his throat slit and there was a cut mark on the neck.

"We have called the principal twice. She has said is on her way to school from the hospital. There are two deep injuries in the victim's body. We are probing the matter," a police officer told CNN-News18. The officer also said that the police are viewing the incident as murder.

Some students found Pradhuman lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building. "The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said.

#Visuals Body of a class II student found inside a toilet in Ryan International School, Bhondsi. Police investigation underway. #Gurugrampic.twitter.com/0xX0DprGZW — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

A knife was recovered from the crime scene. The police are at the school premises and the investigation is underway. The seven-year-old's his father was informed about his death by the school authorities at 8.45 am, The Indian Express reported.

The student's father, Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence. He said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially.

"They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," he said. "I dropped him today at around 7:30 a.m. He was happy," the grieving father said.

A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises.

The police are currently questioning staff members and classmates of the victim. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Following the student's death on Friday, several parents of the student gathered outside and within the school premises to protest the incident.

This is the second time since last year that a student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in one of the schools under Ryan International School.

In February 2016, a six-year-old student had drowned in a water tank at the school's Vasant Kunj branch. His body found floating inside the pit, used as a storage tank, under the ampitheatre in the school's playground.

"We are investigating the case from all angles ... of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises," the officer said.

Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management.

Senior officials of the Gurgaon police intervened to maintain calm.

