Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing: Total normalcy in Punjab, forces alert, says Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said there was "total normalcy" in his state and the forces are alert to check any untoward incident in the wake of the Ram Rahim verdict.

"There is total normalcy. Our forces are alert and will not let any untoward incident happen," Singh told media after a CBI court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 10 years in prison for rape and criminal intimidation of two female disciples.

He said he is constantly reviewing the law and order situation in Punjab and also called up defence minister Arun Jaitley and thanked him for prompt support from the army.

The chief minister said that the court's decision must be accepted by the people and peace must prevail.

"I congratulate the civil administration, Army and police forces for performing their duty with the utmost professionalism," he said.

Amarinder Singh said he also visited the places where trouble had erupted on Friday and met the common people and police forces deployed in Mansa, Maur, Bathinda, Balluana and Malot.

