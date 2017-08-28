Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 10-year jail term; Dera chief to move HC against CBI court ruling

Rohtak (Haryana): Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 10 years in jail for the rape and sexual exploitation of two female disciples. The judge awarded the 10-year jail term after hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence by prosecution and defence lawyers.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court judge Jagdeep Singh, who announced the sentence, had on Friday held the Dera chief guilty of rape and criminal intimidation of the two female disciples in 1999.

Following the announcement of his sentence, the Dera chief broke down and wept as he dropped down to the floor, according to media reports. Ram Rahim's lawyers had pleaded for a lighter sentence in view of his philanthropic work whereas the CBI had sought a life sentence.

The self-styled godman had to be forcibly removed from the court as he refused to accompany the cops escorting him for medical checkups and further formalities.

Ram Rahim's lawyers also confirmed they would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court to challenge his jail sentence, reported CNN-News18.

The sect chief has been convicted of two counts of rape (Section 376 IPC), criminal intimidation (Section 506 IPC) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The Dera chief was held in Rohtak jail after he was found guilty by the special CBI court on Friday. CBI judge Jagdeep Singh was flown to Rohtak on Monday to announce the sentence. The sentencing was announced inside the jail premises. The special courtroom within the jail was set up on the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A multilayer security cordon manned by police and 23 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in and around Rohtak and also around the jail. The army had been kept on standby while all routes to the jail were sealed.

The CBI filed the chargesheet against the Dera head in Ambala court in July 2007 about five years after the registration of the rape case. The chargesheet mentions sexual exploitation of two 'Sadhvis' (women followers) between 1999 and 2001.

The special CBI court framed charges against Ram Rahim under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in September 2008.

Between 2009 and 2010, the two complainants recorded their statements before the court.

The special CBI court shifted from Ambala to Panchkula and the case against Dera chief was also transferred to the Panchkula CBI Court.

In July 2017, the court ordered daily hearing and arguments of prosecution and defence were concluded on 17 August, 2017. It held Ram Rahim guilty of rape on 25 August.

Authorities are geared up to prevent a repeat of the mayhem on Friday by the followers of the Dera chief.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, and carrying of firearms and other weapons, are already in place in Rohtak district.

Authorities in Haryana on Monday managed strict security around the district jail near Rohtak ahead of rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing. Rohtak range Inspector General (IG) of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said: "We are on top of the situation. Adequate security arrangements are in place. If anyone tries to disobey the law, he will be shot at."

He also said it will be ensured that no Dera follower is allowed to enter Rohtak district or come near the jail. "For that, we have set up special barricades across the entire Rohtak district," he said.

As a precautionary measure, schools and other educational institutions remained shut in Haryana while these will also remain closed in sensitive districts in Punjab.

With inputs from PTI and IANS

Click here to follow LIVE updates