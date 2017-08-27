You are here:
Panchkula violence LIVE: Mobile internet services suspended in Haryana as security tightens around Rohtak

IndiaFP StaffAug, 27 2017 16:07:28 IST
  • 16:07 (IST)

    In self-styled godman's area, a separate monetary system
     
     
    In the town of Sirsa, home to the sprawling headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda, shops owned by followers of the sect's flamboyant head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh run a separate monetary system to tender change to customers.
       
    Located in and around Dera premises, these shops have the word 'Sach' (truth) prefixed to their respective names and give out plastic 'coins' or tokens of Rs 10 and Rs five to customers if they are unable to tender change in Indian currency.
       
    These coins, engraved with the words 'Dhan Dhan Satguru Tera hi Asara, Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa', can then be used by the customer to buy items at the 'Sach' shops later.
     
    In case a shopkeeper does not have any change at his disposal if a customer pays Rs 100 for an item that costs Rs 70, the latter may have to make do with three plastic tokens of Rs 10 value each. Shopkeepers who run 'Sach' shops near the Dera headquarters have a different colour code for such plastic coins.
     
     
    PTI
     

  • 15:54 (IST)

    All mobile internet services suspended in Haryana till Tuesday morning

    Haryana Government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G, CDMA and GPRS, all SMS services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in the state till 11.30 am. on 29 August. 
           

    Besides, internet lease lines in the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa have been suspended till 29 August. Any person found guilty for violation of these orders would be liable for legal action.
           

    Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Ram Niwas, said that the orders had been issued under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the State in view of quantum of punishment to be announced for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Monday. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Dera Sacha Sauda supporters held for sedition

  • 15:42 (IST)

    No relaxing of curfew tomorrow 

  • 15:38 (IST)

    Schools and colleges shut for tomorrow

    In view of the sentencing, Rohtak DC Atul Kumar said on Sunday that all schools and colleges in the district will be shut on Monday. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Security beefed up outside Sunaria jail

    Thirty paramilitary companies have been deployed in the city to avoid any untoward incident after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is sentenced on Monday. 

  • 15:28 (IST)

    Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Police come under attack for 'mishandling the situation'

    In the past over 100 hours of the Dera Sacha Sauda mayhem, the BJP government in Haryana led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar relied on lies, half-truths and secrecy to defend itself in the face of the mayhem which left 36 people dead and over 250 injured.

    While Khattar chose to remain silent for several hours before and after the violence, his chosen officers, comprising Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu, Chief Secretary DS Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas, Advocate General BR Mahajan and others, continued to mislead the Punjab and Haryana High Court, media and the public with unabashed lies and half-truths.

    Read the full IANS report here.

  • 15:20 (IST)

    Life returns to normal in Patiala; markets open

    Video by Vishwajeet Singh

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Quantum of punishment likely at 11 am 

    Sources said that the CBI court judge will arrive in Rohtak jail by chopper on Sunday evening.  He would stay in the rest house and announce the quantum of punishment at 11 am on Monday.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Banks to tighten noose around Dera

    India Today TV is reporting that various banks are now set to seal the accounts belonging to the Dera Sacha Sauda. This development comes a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the government to seal Dera assets to compensate for the loss of property due to arson by supporters of the sect. 

  • 14:54 (IST)

    Image courtesy: Manoj Dhaka, 101 reporters

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Security forces seen deployed at main chowks, outside Rohtak prison

    Image courtesy: Manoj Dhaka, 101 reporters

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Image courtesy: Manoj Dhaka

  • 14:43 (IST)

    Haryana DGP to hold press conference

    Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu will address a press conference at Police Headquarter, Sector 6, Panchkula at 5 pm. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 14:35 (IST)

    Baghpat district administration evacuates Baghpat dera; people starting to move out

    Video by Haider Malik, 101 reporters

  • 14:29 (IST)

    Jain monk Tarun Sagar Maharaj calls Ram Rahim more dangerous than Osama Bin Laden

    According to Amar Ujala, the Jain monk, who was controversially called for delivering a lecture in the Haryana Assembly last year, said that people like Ram Rahim kill the faith of crores of people. 

  • 14:21 (IST)

    28 army columns deployed in Punjab and Haryana

    According to The Indian Express, 24 columns have been deployed in Panchkula(12), Sirsa (12), while four are deployed in Punjab's Mansa (02) and Malaut (02). 

  • 14:10 (IST)

    Watch; People claiming bodies in Panchkula mortuary

    Video courtesy: Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters


     

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Paramilitary forces take charge of area surrounding Rohtak Jail. Media pushed nearly 1.5 kilometres away from the vicinity.

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Security tightened, internet services restricted for 48 hours

    Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas told News18, "Schools and colleges will not be open tomorrow. Internet services restriction extended for 48 hours.  552 arrests have been made so far in connection with massive violence in the state following Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.  We have requested media not to go without security."

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Watch: Milk factory outside Dera ashram put on fire

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Fatehabad district administration to take strict action against Dera

    The Fatehabad district administration has warned the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters from indulging any violence ahead of the sentencing on Monday. According to a press release, the authorities will seal properties linked to the outfit and take strict legal action against supporters if they indulge in any kind of violence. In view of the security threat, schools and colleges will be shut on Monday. Moreover, the district has been put under Section 144 until 18 September 2017. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:23 (IST)

    Rohtak Police talks tough ahead of Monday sentencing

    Ahead of the sentencing on Monday, Rohtak Police has warned Dera supporters to not indulge in any kind of violence. "Anyone trying to disturb peace in Rohtak on Monday will have to face the bullet. There will be no compromise on this. Its loud and clear," said Rohtak DC Atul Kumar. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Security beefed up in Haryana's Rohtak ahead of sentencing tomorrow

    Media entry has been restricted to about 1.5 kilometres away from Rohtak jail. Paramilitary forces have taken charge of vicinity around the jail. No visuals or videos are being allowed to be taken. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Here is the list of the deceased in the violence in Panchkula

    Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Rohtak limping back to normalcy

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:04 (IST)

    In pictures: Situation normal in Rohtak

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Ram Rahim's lawyer to plead for shorter sentence

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's lawyers will be seeking a shorter sentence for him. Senior Advocate SK Garg Narwana told News18 that he believes the self-styled godman is innocent and he will seek legal remedies to prove the same.Senior Advocate SK Garg Narwana also reiterated Narwana's stance. 

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Robert Vadra targets Manohar Lal Khattar government

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar should resign taking responsibility for the violence that followed the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra said on Sunday.

    "Panchkula is burning with 36 dead and 250 injured. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected... Khattar, the CM of Haryana, the nation wants you to take responsibility of security lapses and resign," Vadra tweeted.

    Vadra lauded the Punjab and Haryana High Court order to compensate for the losses suffered in the violence by auctioning the Dera chief's property.

    "I appreciate the Punjab and Haryana High Court for pulling up Khattar government (for) letting the situation escalate," he said.

    He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state of questioning his integrity and harassing him. Vadra said it was the time for the state government to prove its integrity and take responsibility for the "massacre".

    "Time and again, Khattar government has witch-hunted me, questioned me and my integrity, harassed me, without basis. Today, I ask them to prove their integrity and take responsibility of a glaring massacre, which happened under their nose. The whole country is shocked. India's image across the world has taken a setback. Citizens need to unite and protect each other. I request the central government to give us our basic right of feeling safe and secure, ensuring such incidents of rioting do not occur again," he said.

    IANS

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Dera supporters beat up mediapersons 

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Watch: Building allegedly vandalised by Dera supporters

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Media crew attacked in Sirsa
     

    A media team from a national news channel was attacked by followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) on Sunday as the area around the sect headquarters remained tense. The Dera followers, numbering five to six, chased the media team and assaulted them after stopping them near the sect headquarters, about eight kilometres from Sirsa town.

    The attackers tried to snatch the camera of the team and damaged it. The media team got minor injuries in the attack before they were rescued by security forces in the vicinity. However, the miscreants took away the car of the media team. The car, which contained equipment, was later recovered by the police.

    IANS

  • 12:31 (IST)

    A bit of the idea of Deras in Punjab

    According to The Indian Express, Deras are sects which came out of the failure of the Sikh religion to guarantee social equality. This is the reason why most of the members of the Deras belong to the Scheduled Caste community in Punjab. According to the The border state has the highest percentage of Dalit population in India: 29 percent. 

  • 12:17 (IST)

    15 bodies claimed by kins, many remain unidentified 

    According to officials at the govt hospital in Panchkula, of the 28 dead, 15 bodies have been claimed by their respective family members while the rest still remains unidentified.

    Reported by Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters

  • 12:07 (IST)

    How will you stop mob violence in future: HC asks Punjab, Haryana govts

    The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the two state governments to declare their strategies to prevent such incidents of mob violence in future. Over 30 people have been killed and 250 injured after Friday’s rampage by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers, - News18

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's stinging question

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Narendra Modi: Guilty won't be spared 
     
     
    In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said everybody will have to bow before the law. He said the Constitution provides scope for redressal of all kinds of grievances.
     
     
    "I had said it from the Red Fort (in Independence Day speech) that in the name of faith, violence will not be tolerated. Whether the faith is religious, political or in favour of a individual or a tradition, nobody has the right to take the law into his own hands in the name of faith," the prime minister declared.
     
    "I want to assure the country that no country, no government can tolerate anybody taking law into their hands, whether it is an individual or a group. Everybody will have to bow before the law. The law will determine accountability and the guilty will be punished," he asserted. - PTI

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Army conducts flag march in Sirsa

  • 11:49 (IST)

    Dera supporters being prevented from entering Rohtak

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be sentenced inside the Rohtak jail on Monday. Keeping this in mind, the Rohtak Police has made thorough security arrangements to tackle any untoward incident. 

    NDTVquoted Navdeep Singh Virk of Rohtak Police as saying, "A total of 28 paramilitary companies have been requested for security in the city ahead of Ram Rahim's sentencing and 23 have already been stationed; 5 are on their way." 

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to visit south Punjab

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Watch: Dera Sacha Sauda supporters beat up mediapersons inside Sirsa headquarters

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Curfew reimposed in Sirsa after being relaxed for a few hours

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Modi puts Dera supporters on notice

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed violence by followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim, and said, violence in the name of faith is unacceptable. Modi also asserted that any person or group taking law in own hands will not be spared. 

    PTI

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Violence unacceptable, says prime minister 

  • 11:13 (IST)

    Narendra Modi condemns violence in Haryana and Punjab

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Rohtak SP briefs media 

    SP, Rohtak Police says that intelligence reports revealed that there may be 15-20 thousand Dera supporters in Rohtak. However, the Rohtak Police promised to keep situation under control and said, "We have inputs to identify Dera supporters. More followers may come but we are prepared to handle the situation."

    CNN News18

  • 10:49 (IST)

    Tight security measures inside Rotak jail

    At Rohtak jail, all routine meeting of inmates with their relatives have been suspended for three days by the jail administration. Phone calls, which are permitted daily to inmates, have also been suspended for three days.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 10:48 (IST)

    News18 crew attacked inside Dera headquarters in Sirsa

Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured after which curfew was imposed in Panchkula and several other places.

Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgment by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.

CBI judge Jagdeep Singh held Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old flamboyant chief of the Dera, guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.

At least 30 people were killed in the violence in Haryana. PTI

On the basis of the report, a case was registered against him in December 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim, who enjoys 'Z' category security, will be pronounced on 28 August, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.

The punishment can be a jail term not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.

Ram Rahim travelled to the court from Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh, in a huge convoy of vehicles which had his security guards and several followers.

As the news spread and his thousands of followers gathered near the Panchkula court went on the rampage, Ram Rahim was taken by a helicopter to a jail in Rohtak.

His followers, ironically called 'premis' (who believe in love), unleashed violence and set afire a large number of vehicles, buildings and railway stations in Panchkula, otherwise a peaceful city on the outskirts of Chandigarh, as well as in Sirsa, where the Dera is based, and in Punjab.

Media persons and assets were among the main targets of the mobs.

Police and paramilitary used force, including firing and lobbing teargas shells, to control the volatile situation created by the Dera followers who had gathered in thousands defying the prohibitory orders like Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of more than four people at one place.

"Seventeen people are dead and at least 200 are injured," said Vivek Bhadu, Chief Medical Officer at the civil hospital in Panchkula. He said most of the deaths were due to bullet injuries.

Haryana police chief BS Sandhu, however, said on Friday night that only six people had received bullet injuries.

Addressing a press conference, he said 60 policemen, including two SSPs, were also injured in the violence.

He said 550 people have been rounded up and three rifles, three pistols along with live cartridges have been recovered.

He said curfew, which was clamped in Panchkula in the evening, has been lifted but certain restrictions are still in place.

The DGP said Panchkula was now peaceful and all Dera supporters have moved out even as some restrictions were still in place. Flag marches will be carried out in Panchkula by security forces, he informed.

He said that except for Sirsa, where the sect is headquartered, situation in rest of Haryana is under control.

Another seven deaths were recorded at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh and four at Government Medical College in Chandigarh, officials said. Two deaths were reported from Sirsa where seven were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violence, terming it as "deeply distressing" and urged everyone to maintain peace.

Modi, who reviewed the situation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, said the law and order situation is being closely monitored.

"Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required," he tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, under attack over the situation, on Friday night admitted that there were lapses but asserted that appropriate action was being taken.

"This should not have happened... Lapses have been identified and we are taking appropriate steps," he told reporters, responding to a volley of questions.

"All those who have taken law into their hands will be punished. We have identified some culprits including those who fired (from the mob at security forces), some of whom have been nabbed and action will be taken against them," he said.

The government will assess the damage, he added.

Khattar ducked a question on how thousands of Dera followers managed to reach Panchkula despite Section 144 being imposed much earlier.

File image of Manohar Lal Khattar. PTI

He said the damage caused to some media personnel's equipment during the violence in Panchkula will be taken care of by the government.

The state government will provide full compensation within a week to those persons whose property was damaged today, the chief minister said.

At least 32 incidents of violence and arson were reported from Malwa region of Punjab, police said. However, no casualty was reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said curfew has been imposed in 10 districts of Malwa region as a precautionary measure and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"The Army is staging flag march in the curfew-bound areas of Punjab to restore the confidence of the people," he said.

In Punjab, Malout and Balluanna railway stations were partially torched, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told PTI.

The Northern Railway had cancelled 211 trains to and from Haryana since 23 August up to 27 August. Of the total number of trains cancelled, 91 are Express trains and 120 are passenger trains.

The railways has also short terminated/short originated 24 trains.

"In all, the services of 236 trains have been affected one way or the other due to the law and order situation in Punjab-Haryana," Sharma said.

The unrest reached even Delhi where two coaches of a stationary train were set ablaze at Anand Vihar Railway Station, after which prohibitory orders were promulgated in 11 districts of the national capital.

In neighbouring Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad district, a bus was set afire.

A vehicle was also set on fire by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of the Dera chief.

Following large scale destruction by the mobs, curfew was imposed in Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal in Haryana and Punjab's Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala and Faridkot, the areas considered as stronghold of the Dera followers.

Six columns of the Army, comprising a total of 500 to 600 soldiers, were deployed in Panchkula.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, meanwhile, ruled that the losses caused due to the violence will be recovered from the Dera.

Hearing a PIL, the full bench of the court also asked the state to use force and weapons, if needed, to maintain peace.

The court will have further hearing in the matter tomorrow.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab to take stock of the situation.

Singh, who rushed to his office directly from the airport after arriving from Kyrgyz Republic, assured them all assistance in restoring peace.

Singh also held a meeting with top officials and directed the central agencies to monitor the situation and apprise him regularly, said a home ministry official.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Aug 27, 2017 04:00 pm | Updated Date: Aug 27, 2017 04:07 pm


