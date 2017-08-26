You are here:
Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict LIVE: 10 paramilitary companies, 18 Army columns deployed in Rohtak

IndiaFP StaffAug, 26 2017 19:21:34 IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict LIVE: 10 paramilitary companies, 18 Army columns deployed in Rohtak

  • 19:16 (IST)

    10 paramilitary companies deployed in Rohtak

    Ten companies of paramilitary forces were on Saturday deployed in Haryana's Rohtak district and 18 columns of the Army requisitioned as Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in a jail the city after his conviction by a CBI court in a rape case.

    A paramilitary company comprises around 100 troops, while an Army column consists of 80-100 soldiers. Check posts have been set up at borders of the district and duty magistrate has also been deputed, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar said.

    Appealing to people not to enter the district without any specific and urgent reason, he said checking of every person who enters Rohtak was being carried out in several places. If during checking, any person fails to produce proof of identity or specify reason for visiting the district, then he would be taken into custody, Kumar said. Police have so far taken seven persons into custody, he added.

    He said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were already in place in the district. The administration has also directed all gram panchayats in the district to deploy youth to carry out night vigil for maintenance of peace and law and order in their villages, he said. —PTI

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Haryana chief minister must resign or the government must be dismissed, Anand Sharma tells Times Now

    "What happened yesterday is not only shocking but completely an assault on our democratic system,"  said Congress leader Anand Sharma. "It was also a collapse of the state, an abdication of responsibility by the state authorities," Sharma said, adding that the government of Haryana doesn't have any "moral or legal right to stay in office."

  • Arsonists have left but city and its residents still bear scars of war, says Panchkula resident 

    The areas of Panchkula where arson and mayhem prevailed on Friday are full of curious bystanders a day later. Ugly-looking government buildings dotting sectors 2 and 4, and the road running through the centre of town have all become places of tourist attraction. Dozens of phone cameras click pictures of what is left behind — broken window panes, burnt walls, crushed furniture, files, etc.

    There is a traffic jam on the road, chaos in the air, and everybody seems to be honking at everybody else. Burnt vehicles and TV vans have been removed from the locations, but black spots have been left behind on the ground.

    For Umesh Bansal, a supervisor at Hartron, the nightmare is over but has left behind its reverberations. "I don't wish even my enemies to ever experience what we did," he says.

    Full analysis here

  • How Babas run Ponzi schemes with selfish politicians, foolish bhakts

    Evil doesn't rise in one day. It grows around us like a malignant disease, whose symptoms ignorant and selfish societies ignore till it is too late.

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim, like Asumal (Asaram Bapu), Sukhvinder (Radhe Maa) and many others, is yet another instance of a society breeding evil in its own backyard, rearing it on its superstitions, greed, fear and opportunism. The Baba is a product of the Indian mindset that is easily swayed by the cocktail of religion, faith, money, power and celebrity endorsement. He was birthed and raised by the polluted Indian ecosystem.

    Full analysis here

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Army conducting a flag march in Degu road in Sirsa. The march was conducted close to a Dera ashram. 

    Pictures by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Fire tenders to douse the flames at a milk plant in Sirsa. The milk plant is situated in close proximity to a Dera Sacha Sauda ashram. The fire plant was torched in Friday evening.

    Pictures by Manoj Dhaka, 101 reporters

  • 18:34 (IST)

    Section 144 to continue till further order in national capital, says Delhi PRO 

    "We have maintained high alert. No incident reported so far. Section 144 to continue till further order," Delhi Police Public Relation Officer Madhur Verma said to the press, adding that these precautionary measures won't affect normal life. 

  • 18:31 (IST)

    Surprised at non-adherence of High Court order by BJP govt in Haryana, says Manish Sisodia 


    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressed surprise over 'non-adherence' of court orders by the BJP government in Haryana and sought the Centre's intervention to check violence there and in nearby states after conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief in a rape case.

    "Our (AAP) stand is that the court orders should be followed. I am surprised why it has not been done (by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana)" he told reporters in Bengaluru.

    Sisodia said the central government should also take the responsibility and ask ministers to intervene in the matter. "It should take responsibility and heads should roll if needed," he added.

    Asked if AAP would demand Khattar's resignation, Sisodia said the problem lies in the ideology of BJP which is in power in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states. Sisodia also said that merely replacing a chief minister would not solve the problem. —PTI

  • 18:16 (IST)

    Pinarayi Vijayan slams BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for supporting Ram Rahim Singh 

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for defending Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted in a rape case, saying his words exposed the "inhuman face" of the Sangh Parivar.

    In a Facebook post, he said, "The BJP leader's question of who was right whether crores of people who revered Ram Rahim as God or the woman who accused him of rape, was a 'challenge or cruel mockery' towards womanhood."

    "Sakshi Maharaj, who described a culprit accused of raping a minor girl as a great soul, has exposed the inhuman face of the Sangh Parivar. The attempt to protect the culprit by insulting the victim is a criminal offence," Vijayan said.

    The BJP MP's question whether the Supreme Court or High Court would ever be ready to punish the Jama Masjid Shahi Imam like this was a "challenge to democracy, blatant expression of communalism and an encouragement to rioters", he said. —PTI 

  • 18:07 (IST)

    IDWA seeks security for complainants in Dera chief case


    The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) has demanded that security be provided to the two original complainants in the case against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who was convicted of rape by a CBI court.

    Congratulating the two women, the AIDWA, the women wing of the CPM, said that they had "bravely withstood all pressures, threats and intimidation" which was used to dissuade them from continuing with their struggle.

    "The AIDWA has been consistently supporting the victims in their 15-year-long harrowing ordeal. AIDWA demands that the government must give full protection to the victims," the statement said. — PTI

  • 17:53 (IST)

    Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu condemns violence in Haryana, Punjab

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condemned as "unacceptable", the large-scale violence in Punjab and Haryana triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

    He also said "some people" incited violence in the name of religion, language or region and the challenge to rid the country of discrimination and inequalities remained.

    Naidu was speaking at a civic reception hosted by the Andhra Pradesh government in Amaravati on Saturday afternoon. — PTI

  • 17:50 (IST)

  • 17:31 (IST)

    CBI judge to be flown to Rohtak jail to pronounce sentence in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh rape case, reports CNN-News18

  • 17:27 (IST)

    Vipssana Insan, Chairperson of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa offers an apology, urges Dera Sacha Sauda followers to keep the peace 

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Vipssana Insan, Chairperson of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa condemns attacks on media persons 

  • 17:18 (IST)

    "Deputy Attorney General claims that he was a relative of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Appropriate action has been taken," Harayana Attorney General Baldev Mahajan tells CNN-News18

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Quantum of sentencing might be delivered in Sonaria Jail

    Haryana Deputy General of Police BS Sandhu says that efforts remain to deliver the quantum of sentence on Monday. According to ANI, he added that if a judge is required then everything will take place in Sonaria Jail.

  • 17:12 (IST)

  • 17:03 (IST)

    Curfew in Punjab to be relaxed till 6 pm Friday

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Haryana deputy attorney general Gurdass Singh Salwara sacked for carrying Ram Rahim's luggage

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Amarinder Singh expresses gratitude to people for maintaining peace
     

  • 16:48 (IST)

    Fault was allowing people to gather: Punjab chief minister

    Amarinder Singh said that the fault in this mayhem lies with allowing people to gather. He added that the Haryana government never asked him to stop vehicles from Punjab from entering Panchkula. "If there is conviction, there will be reaction and this sort of reaction was anticipated," he added,

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Although everything is under control, Punjab is taking precautions

    The situation in Punjab is under control and all the 98 Dera Sacha Sauda centres in the state have been searched by police, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday.

    Speaking to reporters here a day after the mayhem by Dera supporters in Haryana, Singh said that no major incident or death due to the violence was reported from anywhere in the state. 

    "No loss of life or firing incident occurred in the state. Seven people belonging to Punjab died in Panchkula," the Chief Minister said.

    He said 52 minor incidents were reported since Friday.

    Complimenting the security forces for maintaining law and order, Singh blamed the Haryana government for allowing Dera followers to gather in thousands in Panchkula ahead of the verdict.

    The Chief Minister said that curfew has been lifted in three towns — Muktsar, Faridkot and Sangrur, while it would continue in seven towns — Bathinda, Moga, Ferozepur, Malout, Abohar, Jaitu and Kotkapura. —IANS

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Dera will have to pay for any damages in Punjab: Amarinder Singh

    The chief minister, while dismissing reports that there has been no lathi-charge in Punjab, said that if any damages are reported in the state, he will make sure that Dera pays for it. "I will not allow violence of any form in Punjab," he added.

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Final decision on sentencing will be taken after sentencing: Punjab CM
     

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Seven people from Punjab died in the clashes: Amarinder Singh

    Amarinder Singh said that they have lost seven people from Punjab and out of the total 250 injured, 42 were from the state. He added that Punjab has no objection if train services are resumed.

    However, the chief minister refused to comment on Haryana or Manohar Lal Khattar. The mistake, he said, was letting people to concentrate,

  • 16:34 (IST)

    All essentials have been made available to people: Punjab CM

  • 16:30 (IST)

    No major incident in Punjab has been reported: Amarinder Singh

    Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh told reporters on Saturday that althought there have been 52 incidents in Punjab, all of them were minor incidents. Barring the incident when a railway station was burnt, others were all minor in nature, he added. Police has already taken cognisance of the railway station incident as well.

    It was only possible because the entire governement was doing its job properly. Punjab government and our forces were on the ground and I am proud of it, the chief minister said.

  • 16:26 (IST)

    In the aftermath of the verdict, Amarinder Singh chairs high-level meet

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Calls to oust Khattar intensify: CPI demands Haryana chief minister's resignation

    The CPI has sought the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar, saying the BJP government in the state has "horribly failed" to deal with the violence following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy also demanded tough measures by the Centre to bring the situation back to normal in Punjab and Haryana.

    "They have horribly failed. So, Khattar should not continue as the chief minister of Haryana," he told reporters. "This is Khattar's second failure. He had earlier failed to maintain law and order during the Jat reservation stir," Reddy said.

  • 16:15 (IST)

    Visuals of Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Hisar

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Haryana

    Union minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the country, particularly Haryana, and was told that the situation in the state was under control, officials said. Emerging from the high-level meeting, Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said the director general of Haryana Police had assured the Central government that the situation was under control now. - PTI

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Vandana Shukla is a resident of Panchkula, here is what she saw in the vicinity in the aftermath of the Dera violence 

  • 15:46 (IST)

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Watch our discussion with Rohtak-based freelance writer Sat Singh, reporting from Sirsa, on Dera violence in Haryana after Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case

  • 15:42 (IST)

    An uneasy calm settles on the Sirsa-Rohtak highway

    Except for the exit point in Sirsa on the Sirsa-Rohtak highway, Army presence is not felt in the city. The NH9 highway looks deserted and the situation remains calm due to the curfew imposed in the region. The state police are conducting random checks at various points and are asking commuters for ID cards. The people in the vicinity are also getting frisked for weapons checks.

    Reported by Satpal Singh from Hisar, 101 reporters

  • 15:38 (IST)

    Senior Army official says no plan so far to enter Dera headquarters in Sirsa, maintenance of law and order top priority, reports PTI 

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Z-plus security cover withdrawn following arrest, says Haryana Chief Secretary 

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 'Z-plus' security cover was withdrawn after his conviction in a rape case, Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi said in Chandigarh on Saturday.

    He also denied any special treatment being given to the Dera chief in a Rohtak jail after being held guilty in a 15-year-old rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday.

    "The moment he was arrested yesterday, his 'Z plus' security cover stood automatically withdrawn," Dhesi told a press conference in Chandigarh.

    "He is being treated as an ordinary prisoner. It was reported that he was being an air conditioner, there is nothing like that. As far as food is concerned, he is served the same food which other prisoners have," he added. — PTI 

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Kaithal District Administration says dera in the city has been completely vacated

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Situation in Haryana under control: MHA

    Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in Haryana today in a high-level meet with NSA Ajit Doval and others. The home ministry said in a statement that the situation in Haryana is under control, CNN-News18 reported.

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Watch: Army conducts flag march near the Dera headquarters

  • 15:23 (IST)

    'Home ministry should have coordianted with states'

    Whether the accused was convicted or acquitted, thousands should have been expected to converge on the day of judgment and they should have been prevented from approaching Panchkula and Sirsa.The crowd should have been filtered by erecting barriers in concentric circles at a distance of 100 kilometres, then 50 kilometres, 25 kilometres and finally 5 kilometres.

    After that, vehicles should have been searched and entry restricted. Once a crowd congregates it becomes difficult to disperse it without use of force. That is where the mistake happened. Crowd was allowed to become a mob before police swinged into action and that too halfheartedly to start with.

    What was the home ministry doing? Granted that law and order is a state subject, they should have done the monitoring and coordinating with different states. If the state intelligence machinery had failed what was their own IB doing? Modi’s image has been dented as Khattar was handpicked by him and this has been Khattar’s third big failure. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj coming on TV amidst all that mayhem to support Ram Rahim will cost the party some votes, or so I hope.

    -Sudhir Kumar Jha (former DGP Bihar)

  • 15:08 (IST)

    People injured in clashes are from Panchkula: Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh

    “28 people have died in Panchkula so far, which includes 24 men, three women and a child. Three deaths have been reported from Sirsa," said Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh. He added that all those injured in the clashes are residents of Panchkula.

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Security beefed up in parts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana

    Vigil has been stepped up in western parts of Uttar Pradesh that border Haryana and security has been further beefed up due to the ongoing operations against rioters involved in violence after, police said.

    "Since train operations have been suspended we apprehend that supporters will try to use road transport to return to their home and hence all districts of the Meerut zone are in a state of high alert," Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said. - IANS

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Watch: Army taking out the flag march in Sirsa after deployment

  • 14:57 (IST)

    Mayawati demands immediate dismissal of Khattar government

    BSP president Mayawati has demanded immediate dismissal of the Khattar government over the violence in Haryana, saying such "shameful surrender" to votebank politics needed to be condemned.

    In a statement, she expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the state after the frenzied followers of Ram Rahim Singh went on a rampage. "The Khattar government should be immediately dismissed for its absolute laxity and involvement leading to large-scale violence after the conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief on rape charges," Mayawati said. 

    Read more here

  • 14:54 (IST)

    Manohar Lal Khattar won't resign, reports CNN-News18
     

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Haryana is a monumental disaster: Sanjay Jha

    The Haryana government had the opportunity to prevent the violence that followed Ram Rahim's conviction but they allowed it to happen, said Congress leader Sanjay Jha while asking for Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation.

  • Tragic administrative meltdown an inevitable consequence of vote bank politics

    The violence, arson and rioting that led to the killing of over 30 people — believed to be Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporters — and injuries to over 200, are indicative of the deep malaise that afflicts our body politic.

    The toxic nexus between rich and influential religious gurus who nurture their own private militias and politicians who become subservient to a ready vote bank has ultimately led us to a crossroads where any thuggish leader who commands a sizeable crowd can order his goons to bring the entire machinery of a state (or three) down to its heel.

    Read the entire opinion piece here

  • 14:40 (IST)

    Dera ashram in Mansa, Punjab cleared out

Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured after which curfew was imposed in Panchkula and several other places.

Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgment by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.

CBI judge Jagdeep Singh held Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old flamboyant chief of the Dera, guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.

At least 30 people were killed in the violence in Haryana. PTI

At least 30 people were killed in the violence in Haryana. PTI

On the basis of the report, a case was registered against him in December 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim, who enjoys 'Z' category security, will be pronounced on 28 August, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.

The punishment can be a jail term not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.

Ram Rahim travelled to the court from Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh, in a huge convoy of vehicles which had his security guards and several followers.

As the news spread and his thousands of followers gathered near the Panchkula court went on the rampage, Ram Rahim was taken by a helicopter to a jail in Rohtak.

His followers, ironically called 'premis' (who believe in love), unleashed violence and set afire a large number of vehicles, buildings and railway stations in Panchkula, otherwise a peaceful city on the outskirts of Chandigarh, as well as in Sirsa, where the Dera is based, and in Punjab.

Media persons and assets were among the main targets of the mobs.

Police and paramilitary used force, including firing and lobbing teargas shells, to control the volatile situation created by the Dera followers who had gathered in thousands defying the prohibitory orders like Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of more than four people at one place.

"Seventeen people are dead and at least 200 are injured," said Vivek Bhadu, Chief Medical Officer at the civil hospital in Panchkula. He said most of the deaths were due to bullet injuries.

Haryana police chief BS Sandhu, however, said on Friday night that only six people had received bullet injuries.

Addressing a press conference, he said 60 policemen, including two SSPs, were also injured in the violence.

He said 550 people have been rounded up and three rifles, three pistols along with live cartridges have been recovered.

He said curfew, which was clamped in Panchkula in the evening, has been lifted but certain restrictions are still in place.

The DGP said Panchkula was now peaceful and all Dera supporters have moved out even as some restrictions were still in place. Flag marches will be carried out in Panchkula by security forces, he informed.

He said that except for Sirsa, where the sect is headquartered, situation in rest of Haryana is under control.

Another seven deaths were recorded at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh and four at Government Medical College in Chandigarh, officials said. Two deaths were reported from Sirsa where seven were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violence, terming it as "deeply distressing" and urged everyone to maintain peace.

Modi, who reviewed the situation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, said the law and order situation is being closely monitored.

"Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required," he tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, under attack over the situation, on Friday night admitted that there were lapses but asserted that appropriate action was being taken.

"This should not have happened... Lapses have been identified and we are taking appropriate steps," he told reporters, responding to a volley of questions.

"All those who have taken law into their hands will be punished. We have identified some culprits including those who fired (from the mob at security forces), some of whom have been nabbed and action will be taken against them," he said.

The government will assess the damage, he added.

Khattar ducked a question on how thousands of Dera followers managed to reach Panchkula despite Section 144 being imposed much earlier.

File image of Manohar Lal Khattar. PTI

File image of Manohar Lal Khattar. PTI

He said the damage caused to some media personnel's equipment during the violence in Panchkula will be taken care of by the government.

The state government will provide full compensation within a week to those persons whose property was damaged today, the chief minister said.

At least 32 incidents of violence and arson were reported from Malwa region of Punjab, police said. However, no casualty was reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said curfew has been imposed in 10 districts of Malwa region as a precautionary measure and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"The Army is staging flag march in the curfew-bound areas of Punjab to restore the confidence of the people," he said.

In Punjab, Malout and Balluanna railway stations were partially torched, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told PTI.

The Northern Railway had cancelled 211 trains to and from Haryana since 23 August up to 27 August. Of the total number of trains cancelled, 91 are Express trains and 120 are passenger trains.

The railways has also short terminated/short originated 24 trains.

"In all, the services of 236 trains have been affected one way or the other due to the law and order situation in Punjab-Haryana," Sharma said.

The unrest reached even Delhi where two coaches of a stationary train were set ablaze at Anand Vihar Railway Station, after which prohibitory orders were promulgated in 11 districts of the national capital.

In neighbouring Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad district, a bus was set afire.

A vehicle was also set on fire by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of the Dera chief.

Following large scale destruction by the mobs, curfew was imposed in Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal in Haryana and Punjab's Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala and Faridkot, the areas considered as stronghold of the Dera followers.

Six columns of the Army, comprising a total of 500 to 600 soldiers, were deployed in Panchkula.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, meanwhile, ruled that the losses caused due to the violence will be recovered from the Dera.

Hearing a PIL, the full bench of the court also asked the state to use force and weapons, if needed, to maintain peace.

The court will have further hearing in the matter tomorrow.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab to take stock of the situation.

Singh, who rushed to his office directly from the airport after arriving from Kyrgyz Republic, assured them all assistance in restoring peace.

Singh also held a meeting with top officials and directed the central agencies to monitor the situation and apprise him regularly, said a home ministry official.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Aug 26, 2017 06:49 pm | Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017 07:21 pm


