You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE: No plan of entering Dera premises as of now, says army

IndiaFP StaffAug, 26 2017 16:19:06 IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE: No plan of entering Dera premises as of now, says army

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Calls to oust Khattar intensify: CPI demands Haryana chief minister's resignation

    The CPI has sought the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar, saying the BJP government in the state has "horribly failed" to deal with the violence following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy also demanded tough measures by the Centre to bring the situation back to normal in Punjab and Haryana.

    "They have horribly failed. So, Khattar should not continue as the chief minister of Haryana," he told reporters. "This is Khattar's second failure. He had earlier failed to maintain law and order during the Jat reservation stir," Reddy said.

  • 16:15 (IST)

    Visuals of Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Hisar

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Haryana

    Union minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the country, particularly Haryana, and was told that the situation in the state was under control, officials said. Emerging from the high-level meeting, Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said the director general of Haryana Police had assured the Central government that the situation was under control now. - PTI

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Vandana Shukla is a resident of Panchkula, here is what she saw in the vicinity in the aftermath of the Dera violence 

  • 15:46 (IST)

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Watch our discussion with Rohtak-based freelance writer Sat Singh, reporting from Sirsa, on Dera violence in Haryana after Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case

  • 15:42 (IST)

    An uneasy calm settles on the Sirsa-Rohtak highway

    Except for the exit point in Sirsa on the Sirsa-Rohtak highway, Army presence is not felt in the city. The NH9 highway looks deserted and the situation remains calm due to the curfew imposed in the region. The state police are conducting random checks at various points and are asking commuters for ID cards. The people in the vicinity are also getting frisked for weapons checks.

    Reported by Satpal Singh from Hisar, 101 reporters

  • 15:38 (IST)

    Senior Army official says no plan so far to enter Dera headquarters in Sirsa, maintenance of law and order top priority, reports PTI 

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Z-plus security cover withdrawn following arrest, says Haryana Chief Secretary 

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 'Z-plus' security cover was withdrawn after his conviction in a rape case, Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi said in Chandigarh on Saturday.

    He also denied any special treatment being given to the Dera chief in a Rohtak jail after being held guilty in a 15-year-old rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday.

    "The moment he was arrested yesterday, his 'Z plus' security cover stood automatically withdrawn," Dhesi told a press conference in Chandigarh.

    "He is being treated as an ordinary prisoner. It was reported that he was being an air conditioner, there is nothing like that. As far as food is concerned, he is served the same food which other prisoners have," he added. — PTI 

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Kaithal District Administration says dera in the city has been completely vacated

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Situation in Haryana under control: MHA

    Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in Haryana today in a high-level meet with NSA Ajit Doval and others. The home ministry said in a statement that the situation in Haryana is under control, CNN-News18 reported.

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Watch: Army conducts flag march near the Dera headquarters

  • 15:23 (IST)

    'Home ministry should have coordianted with states'

    Whether the accused was convicted or acquitted, thousands should have been expected to converge on the day of judgment and they should have been prevented from approaching Panchkula and Sirsa.The crowd should have been filtered by erecting barriers in concentric circles at a distance of 100 kilometres, then 50 kilometres, 25 kilometres and finally 5 kilometres.

    After that, vehicles should have been searched and entry restricted. Once a crowd congregates it becomes difficult to disperse it without use of force. That is where the mistake happened. Crowd was allowed to become a mob before police swinged into action and that too halfheartedly to start with.

    What was the home ministry doing? Granted that law and order is a state subject, they should have done the monitoring and coordinating with different states. If the state intelligence machinery had failed what was their own IB doing? Modi’s image has been dented as Khattar was handpicked by him and this has been Khattar’s third big failure. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj coming on TV amidst all that mayhem to support Ram Rahim will cost the party some votes, or so I hope.

    -Sudhir Kumar Jha (former DGP Bihar)

  • 15:08 (IST)

    People injured in clashes are from Panchkula: Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh

    “28 people have died in Panchkula so far, which includes 24 men, three women and a child. Three deaths have been reported from Sirsa," said Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh. He added that all those injured in the clashes are residents of Panchkula.

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Security beefed up in parts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana

    Vigil has been stepped up in western parts of Uttar Pradesh that border Haryana and security has been further beefed up due to the ongoing operations against rioters involved in violence after, police said.

    "Since train operations have been suspended we apprehend that supporters will try to use road transport to return to their home and hence all districts of the Meerut zone are in a state of high alert," Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said. - IANS

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Watch: Army taking out the flag march in Sirsa after deployment

  • 14:57 (IST)

    Mayawati demands immediate dismissal of Khattar government

    BSP president Mayawati has demanded immediate dismissal of the Khattar government over the violence in Haryana, saying such "shameful surrender" to votebank politics needed to be condemned.

    In a statement, she expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the state after the frenzied followers of Ram Rahim Singh went on a rampage. "The Khattar government should be immediately dismissed for its absolute laxity and involvement leading to large-scale violence after the conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief on rape charges," Mayawati said. 

    Read more here

  • 14:54 (IST)

    Manohar Lal Khattar won't resign, reports CNN-News18
     

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Haryana is a monumental disaster: Sanjay Jha

    The Haryana government had the opportunity to prevent the violence that followed Ram Rahim's conviction but they allowed it to happen, said Congress leader Sanjay Jha while asking for Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation.

  • Tragic administrative meltdown an inevitable consequence of vote bank politics

    The violence, arson and rioting that led to the killing of over 30 people — believed to be Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporters — and injuries to over 200, are indicative of the deep malaise that afflicts our body politic.

    The toxic nexus between rich and influential religious gurus who nurture their own private militias and politicians who become subservient to a ready vote bank has ultimately led us to a crossroads where any thuggish leader who commands a sizeable crowd can order his goons to bring the entire machinery of a state (or three) down to its heel.

    Read the entire opinion piece here

  • 14:40 (IST)

    Dera ashram in Mansa, Punjab cleared out

  • 14:38 (IST)

    'Large scale vandalism is proof of paralysis in decision making'

    It was very obvious, for experienced cops like me, that the political establishment kept vacillating, thus keeping the police administration confused and uncertain. Not a word was heard from Khattar until precious lives were lost and crores worth of property damaged. Such large scale arson and vandalism bear ample testimony to the paralysis of decision making.

    SHO, SP and DGP are the main figures on whom the maintenance of law and order hinges. SP and DM acting in tandem have all the legal powers and public support to deal with normal law and order situations. However, this day was going to call for massive reinforcements and not only inter-district but also inter-state coordination and exchange of intelligence on day to day and even hour to hour basis.

    With their superior wisdom the higher ups in police and government should have forewarned the neighbouring states and ensured that reinforcements reached the SP well in advance.

    -Sudhir Kumar Jha (former DGP Bihar)

  • 14:37 (IST)

    Police is trying to identify the deceased people
     

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Army conducts flag march near Dera headquarters in Sirsa

  • 14:30 (IST)

    Five arrested for arson in Rajasthan

    Police patrolled the streets in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district where miscreants on Friday torched government buildings and a vehicle following the rape conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. "Five persons involved in arson were arrested last night. The situation is under control now but the force is on alert, ADG Law and Order NRK Reddy said. - PTI

  • 14:29 (IST)

    Here is a breakdown of army column deployment

    According to an The Indian Express report, this is the breakdown of the army column deployment in Haryana and Punjab.

    Panchkula: 12

    Sirsa: 8

    Mansa: 2

    mankot: 2

  • 14:26 (IST)

    Dera chief is being treated as an ordinary prisoner

    No special treatment was being extended to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been kept in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, Haryana DGP (Jails) KP Singh said. Four officials were on duty near his barrack in the jail to monitor his activities, the official said.

    "No special treatment is being given to him. He is being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. An ordinary prisoner sleeps on floor and he, too, is doing the same," Singh added. -PTI

  • 14:20 (IST)

    No plan to enter the Dera headquarter: Army

    The army on Saturday said that law and order is the priority while adding that there are no plans yet to enter the Dera's headquarters in Sirsa.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Helicopter for Ram Rahim was arranged by the Haryana government

  • 14:14 (IST)

    Ram Rahim's 'Z-plus' security withdrawn after conviction in rape case

     Haryana's chief secretary said Ram Rahim's 'Z plus' security was withdrawn after his conviction in the rape case.

  • 14:10 (IST)

    Bhupinder Singh Hooda slams government, demands President's rule in Haryana

    The violence and this mayhem wouldn't have happened if the state government had abided by its responsibilities, said former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He also demanded Khattar's resignation and President's rule in Haryana.

  • 14:08 (IST)

    'What happened yesterday should have been anticipated'

    I too remained glued to TV for hours on Friday. As a former career cop, I was assaulted by fleeting emotions ranging from disbelief to shame to anger to anguish and again to anger. The DGP showing his back and the force fleeing the scene was too much for me. The mayhem that was being telecasted live before my eyes was predictable and therefore preventable. So what went wrong?

    It was not that the police and government were unaware of the extent of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s massive following. (prefixing Baba will be an insult to this word) in and across Haryana, providing him with money and muscle power.. What was public knowledge too was that Ram Rahim had close links with the high-ups, notably BJP which is in power in Haryana and at the Centre. Ram Rahim was apparently invincible. That the judgment will be delivered on 25 August was known from before. What should have been anticipated was what happened yesterday.

    -Sudhir Kumar Jha (former DGP Bihar)

  • 13:59 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Centre asks Haryana to ensure safety of judge who convicted Dera chief

    The home ministry told the Haryana government that Judge Jagdeep Singh should be provided highest level of security in view of the threat perception after he delivered the verdict against the Dera head, an official said. - PTI

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Judge may travel to Rohtak or announce judgment via video conferencing

  • 13:56 (IST)

    There was no police failure: Haryana DGP

    While addressing reporters, Haryana DGP said that when mob is in large number, the police has to step aside due to security concerns but the cops did their best to abate riots. "There was no police failure," he added.

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Haryana government orders search of all Dera congregation centres

    "We have ordered a search of all naam charcha ghars (congregation centres) of the Dera Sacha Sauda wherever located in Haryana," said state additional chief secretary (home) Ram Niwas. "We have asked security personnel to conduct searches at all Dera centres thoroughly and seize any weapons found," he added.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Security tightened near Dera ashram

    Security has been tightened near a Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Puri after locals protested violence over the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, police said. Condemning violence perpetrated by Dera followers in several places, the protesters staged a demonstration shouting slogans outside the ashram located on Puri-Konark marine drive last evening.

    After a large number of people gathered outside the ashram, where some sect members and followers are stated to be residing, armed police personnel in strength were deployed in the area to prevent any flare up, Puri Superintendent of police Sarthak Sarangi said.

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Efforts are on to evacuate Dera at Sirsa: Haryana BJP incharge

    Haryana BJP chief Anil Jain said that all Dera ashrams have been sealed and the Sirsa headquarter is being evacuated. He also dismissed reports that Manohar Lal Khattar has been summoned to Delhi.

  • 13:46 (IST)

    In Pictures: Sealing of Dera ashrams in Kurukshetra

  • 13:46 (IST)

    Ram Rahim's daughter accompanied him to Rohtak: Haryana DGP

  • 13:43 (IST)

    'Top priority for government was to maintain peace'

    Haryana DGP told reporters that the top priority for the police was to maintain peace from 3 pm Friday. Home secretary, while responding to a question about the Dera's assets, said that the high court has ordered the lawyers of the Dera to present the details of the sect's properties in court and then something will be decided.

  • 13:40 (IST)

    There was pressure to drop Ram Rahim case: Ex-CBI official

    A retired CBI officer who headed the investigations against Ram Rahim Singh revealed that he was under pressure to close the case and described it as a "game of wits".

    Former CBI joint director Mulinja Narayanan told PTI, "It was a game of wits. Sometimes we won and sometimes we lost but, at the end, today's verdict showed that no one can escape the law of the land." - PTI

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Only five cars were allowed with Ram Rahim: Haryana DGP

  • 13:36 (IST)

    An AK47 and two rifles were confiscated yesterday: Home secretary

  • 13:36 (IST)

    No reports of violence till the announcement of verdict: DGP Haryana

    DGP Haryana said that one of the main things was getting Ram Rahim Singh to Panchkula from Sirsa and it wasn't our responsibilty. The cars and whatever security was there on the way was arranged by the Dera chief, he added.

    After the announcement of the verdict, his supports started protesting and damaging public property, the DGP said.

  • Home secretary dismisses reports of army entering Dera premises

  • 13:26 (IST)

    'Important points on internal security discussed in meet with Rajnath Singh'

    Important points on internal security were discussed in the meeting, one being violence post Ram Rahim's conviction, said home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi after meeting Rajnath Singh along with NSA Ajit Doval and others. He added that the district magistrate of Haryana has assured that situation is under control.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Manohar Lal Khattar likely to make an announcement today

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Haryana HC asks for details of Ram Rahim's properties
     

  • 13:17 (IST)

    BJP high command upset with Khattar

Load More

Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured after which curfew was imposed in Panchkula and several other places.

Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgment by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.

CBI judge Jagdeep Singh held Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old flamboyant chief of the Dera, guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.

At least 30 people were killed in the violence in Haryana. PTI

At least 30 people were killed in the violence in Haryana. PTI

On the basis of the report, a case was registered against him in December 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim, who enjoys 'Z' category security, will be pronounced on 28 August, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.

The punishment can be a jail term not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.

Ram Rahim travelled to the court from Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh, in a huge convoy of vehicles which had his security guards and several followers.

As the news spread and his thousands of followers gathered near the Panchkula court went on the rampage, Ram Rahim was taken by a helicopter to a jail in Rohtak.

His followers, ironically called 'premis' (who believe in love), unleashed violence and set afire a large number of vehicles, buildings and railway stations in Panchkula, otherwise a peaceful city on the outskirts of Chandigarh, as well as in Sirsa, where the Dera is based, and in Punjab.

Media persons and assets were among the main targets of the mobs.

Police and paramilitary used force, including firing and lobbing teargas shells, to control the volatile situation created by the Dera followers who had gathered in thousands defying the prohibitory orders like Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of more than four people at one place.

"Seventeen people are dead and at least 200 are injured," said Vivek Bhadu, Chief Medical Officer at the civil hospital in Panchkula. He said most of the deaths were due to bullet injuries.

Haryana police chief BS Sandhu, however, said on Friday night that only six people had received bullet injuries.

Addressing a press conference, he said 60 policemen, including two SSPs, were also injured in the violence.

He said 550 people have been rounded up and three rifles, three pistols along with live cartridges have been recovered.

He said curfew, which was clamped in Panchkula in the evening, has been lifted but certain restrictions are still in place.

The DGP said Panchkula was now peaceful and all Dera supporters have moved out even as some restrictions were still in place. Flag marches will be carried out in Panchkula by security forces, he informed.

He said that except for Sirsa, where the sect is headquartered, situation in rest of Haryana is under control.

Another seven deaths were recorded at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh and four at Government Medical College in Chandigarh, officials said. Two deaths were reported from Sirsa where seven were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violence, terming it as "deeply distressing" and urged everyone to maintain peace.

Modi, who reviewed the situation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, said the law and order situation is being closely monitored.

"Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required," he tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, under attack over the situation, on Friday night admitted that there were lapses but asserted that appropriate action was being taken.

"This should not have happened... Lapses have been identified and we are taking appropriate steps," he told reporters, responding to a volley of questions.

"All those who have taken law into their hands will be punished. We have identified some culprits including those who fired (from the mob at security forces), some of whom have been nabbed and action will be taken against them," he said.

The government will assess the damage, he added.

Khattar ducked a question on how thousands of Dera followers managed to reach Panchkula despite Section 144 being imposed much earlier.

File image of Manohar Lal Khattar. PTI

File image of Manohar Lal Khattar. PTI

He said the damage caused to some media personnel's equipment during the violence in Panchkula will be taken care of by the government.

The state government will provide full compensation within a week to those persons whose property was damaged today, the chief minister said.

At least 32 incidents of violence and arson were reported from Malwa region of Punjab, police said. However, no casualty was reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said curfew has been imposed in 10 districts of Malwa region as a precautionary measure and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"The Army is staging flag march in the curfew-bound areas of Punjab to restore the confidence of the people," he said.

In Punjab, Malout and Balluanna railway stations were partially torched, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told PTI.

The Northern Railway had cancelled 211 trains to and from Haryana since 23 August up to 27 August. Of the total number of trains cancelled, 91 are Express trains and 120 are passenger trains.

The railways has also short terminated/short originated 24 trains.

"In all, the services of 236 trains have been affected one way or the other due to the law and order situation in Punjab-Haryana," Sharma said.

The unrest reached even Delhi where two coaches of a stationary train were set ablaze at Anand Vihar Railway Station, after which prohibitory orders were promulgated in 11 districts of the national capital.

In neighbouring Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad district, a bus was set afire.

A vehicle was also set on fire by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of the Dera chief.

Following large scale destruction by the mobs, curfew was imposed in Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal in Haryana and Punjab's Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala and Faridkot, the areas considered as stronghold of the Dera followers.

Six columns of the Army, comprising a total of 500 to 600 soldiers, were deployed in Panchkula.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, meanwhile, ruled that the losses caused due to the violence will be recovered from the Dera.

Hearing a PIL, the full bench of the court also asked the state to use force and weapons, if needed, to maintain peace.

The court will have further hearing in the matter tomorrow.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab to take stock of the situation.

Singh, who rushed to his office directly from the airport after arriving from Kyrgyz Republic, assured them all assistance in restoring peace.

Singh also held a meeting with top officials and directed the central agencies to monitor the situation and apprise him regularly, said a home ministry official.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Aug 26, 2017 09:49 am | Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017 04:19 pm


Also See









Top Stories



Cricket Scores