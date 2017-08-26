You are here:
Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE: Pressure mounts on Khattar as Opposition demands his ouster

IndiaFP StaffAug, 26 2017 14:49:39 IST
  • 14:49 (IST)

    Haryana is a monumental disaster: Sanjay Jha

    The Haryana government had the opportunity to prevent the violence that followed Ram Rahim's conviction but they allowed it to happen, said Congress leader Sanjay Jha while asking for Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation.

  • Tragic administrative meltdown an inevitable consequence of vote bank politics

    The violence, arson and rioting that led to the killing of over 30 people — believed to be Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporters — and injuries to over 200, are indicative of the deep malaise that afflicts our body politic.

    The toxic nexus between rich and influential religious gurus who nurture their own private militias and politicians who become subservient to a ready vote bank has ultimately led us to a crossroads where any thuggish leader who commands a sizeable crowd can order his goons to bring the entire machinery of a state (or three) down to its heel.

    Read the entire opinion piece here

  • 14:40 (IST)

    Dera ashram in Mansa, Punjab cleared out

  • 14:38 (IST)

    'Large scale vandalism is proof of paralysis in decision making'

    It was very obvious, for experienced cops like me, that the political establishment kept vacillating, thus keeping the police administration confused and uncertain. Not a word was heard from Khattar until precious lives were lost and crores worth of property damaged. Such large scale arson and vandalism bear ample testimony to the paralysis of decision making.

    SHO, SP and DGP are the main figures on whom the maintenance of law and order hinges. SP and DM acting in tandem have all the legal powers and public support to deal with normal law and order situations. However, this day was going to call for massive reinforcements and not only inter-district but also inter-state coordination and exchange of intelligence on day to day and even hour to hour basis.

    With their superior wisdom the higher ups in police and government should have forewarned the neighbouring states and ensured that reinforcements reached the SP well in advance.

    -Sudhir Kumar Jha (former DGP Bihar)

  • 14:37 (IST)

    Police is trying to identify the deceased people
     

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Army conducts flag march near Dera headquarters in Sirsa

  • 14:30 (IST)

    Five arrested for arson in Rajasthan

    Police patrolled the streets in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district where miscreants on Friday torched government buildings and a vehicle following the rape conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. "Five persons involved in arson were arrested last night. The situation is under control now but the force is on alert, ADG Law and Order NRK Reddy said. - PTI

  • 14:29 (IST)

    Here is a breakdown of army column deployment

    According to an The Indian Express report, this is the breakdown of the army column deployment in Haryana and Punjab.

    Panchkula: 12

    Sirsa: 8

    Mansa: 2

    mankot: 2

  • 14:26 (IST)

    Dera chief is being treated as an ordinary prisoner

    No special treatment was being extended to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been kept in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, Haryana DGP (Jails) KP Singh said. Four officials were on duty near his barrack in the jail to monitor his activities, the official said.

    "No special treatment is being given to him. He is being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. An ordinary prisoner sleeps on floor and he, too, is doing the same," Singh added. -PTI

  • 14:20 (IST)

    No plan to enter the Dera headquarter: Army

    The army on Saturday said that law and order is the priority while adding that there are no plans yet to enter the Dera's headquarters in Sirsa.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Helicopter for Ram Rahim was arranged by the Haryana government

  • 14:14 (IST)

    Ram Rahim's 'Z-plus' security withdrawn after conviction in rape case

     Haryana's chief secretary said Ram Rahim's 'Z plus' security was withdrawn after his conviction in the rape case.

  • 14:10 (IST)

    Bhupinder Singh Hooda slams government, demands President's rule in Haryana

    The violence and this mayhem wouldn't have happened if the state government had abided by its responsibilities, said former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He also demanded Khattar's resignation and President's rule in Haryana.

  • 14:08 (IST)

    'What happened yesterday should have been anticipated'

    I too remained glued to TV for hours on Friday. As a former career cop, I was assaulted by fleeting emotions ranging from disbelief to shame to anger to anguish and again to anger. The DGP showing his back and the force fleeing the scene was too much for me. The mayhem that was being telecasted live before my eyes was predictable and therefore preventable. So what went wrong?

    It was not that the police and government were unaware of the extent of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s massive following. (prefixing Baba will be an insult to this word) in and across Haryana, providing him with money and muscle power.. What was public knowledge too was that Ram Rahim had close links with the high-ups, notably BJP which is in power in Haryana and at the Centre. Ram Rahim was apparently invincible. That the judgment will be delivered on 25 August was known from before. What should have been anticipated was what happened yesterday.

    -Sudhir Kumar Jha (former DGP Bihar)

  • 13:59 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Centre asks Haryana to ensure safety of judge who convicted Dera chief

    The home ministry told the Haryana government that Judge Jagdeep Singh should be provided highest level of security in view of the threat perception after he delivered the verdict against the Dera head, an official said. - PTI

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Judge may travel to Rohtak or announce judgment via video conferencing

  • 13:56 (IST)

    There was no police failure: Haryana DGP

    While addressing reporters, Haryana DGP said that when mob is in large number, the police has to step aside due to security concerns but the cops did their best to abate riots. "There was no police failure," he added.

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Haryana government orders search of all Dera congregation centres

    "We have ordered a search of all naam charcha ghars (congregation centres) of the Dera Sacha Sauda wherever located in Haryana," said state additional chief secretary (home) Ram Niwas. "We have asked security personnel to conduct searches at all Dera centres thoroughly and seize any weapons found," he added.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Security tightened near Dera ashram

    Security has been tightened near a Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Puri after locals protested violence over the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, police said. Condemning violence perpetrated by Dera followers in several places, the protesters staged a demonstration shouting slogans outside the ashram located on Puri-Konark marine drive last evening.

    After a large number of people gathered outside the ashram, where some sect members and followers are stated to be residing, armed police personnel in strength were deployed in the area to prevent any flare up, Puri Superintendent of police Sarthak Sarangi said.

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Efforts are on to evacuate Dera at Sirsa: Haryana BJP incharge

    Haryana BJP chief Anil Jain said that all Dera ashrams have been sealed and the Sirsa headquarter is being evacuated. He also dismissed reports that Manohar Lal Khattar has been summoned to Delhi.

  • 13:46 (IST)

    In Pictures: Sealing of Dera ashrams in Kurukshetra

  • 13:46 (IST)

    Ram Rahim's daughter accompanied him to Rohtak: Haryana DGP

  • 13:43 (IST)

    'Top priority for government was to maintain peace'

    Haryana DGP told reporters that the top priority for the police was to maintain peace from 3 pm Friday. Home secretary, while responding to a question about the Dera's assets, said that the high court has ordered the lawyers of the Dera to present the details of the sect's properties in court and then something will be decided.

  • 13:40 (IST)

    There was pressure to drop Ram Rahim case: Ex-CBI official

    A retired CBI officer who headed the investigations against Ram Rahim Singh revealed that he was under pressure to close the case and described it as a "game of wits".

    Former CBI joint director Mulinja Narayanan told PTI, "It was a game of wits. Sometimes we won and sometimes we lost but, at the end, today's verdict showed that no one can escape the law of the land." - PTI

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Only five cars were allowed with Ram Rahim: Haryana DGP

  • 13:36 (IST)

    An AK47 and two rifles were confiscated yesterday: Home secretary

  • 13:36 (IST)

    No reports of violence till the announcement of verdict: DGP Haryana

    DGP Haryana said that one of the main things was getting Ram Rahim Singh to Panchkula from Sirsa and it wasn't our responsibilty. The cars and whatever security was there on the way was arranged by the Dera chief, he added.

    After the announcement of the verdict, his supports started protesting and damaging public property, the DGP said.

  • Home secretary dismisses reports of army entering Dera premises

  • 13:26 (IST)

    'Important points on internal security discussed in meet with Rajnath Singh'

    Important points on internal security were discussed in the meeting, one being violence post Ram Rahim's conviction, said home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi after meeting Rajnath Singh along with NSA Ajit Doval and others. He added that the district magistrate of Haryana has assured that situation is under control.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Manohar Lal Khattar likely to make an announcement today

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Haryana HC asks for details of Ram Rahim's properties
     

  • 13:17 (IST)

    BJP high command upset with Khattar

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Centre and state have been mute spectators: Congress

    "The sovereign power of the state is being insulted but they are not able to provide the paramilitary or the army. The Congress stands for a constitutional issue to be settled constitutionally," said Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi.

    Congress put forward its demands: President's rule in Haryana and removal of the chief minister.

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Congress attacks Modi for his inaction

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Congress hits out at Manohar Lal Khattar, demands President's rule in Haryana

    Congress on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government for the violence following the verdict. Ina  press conference, the party said that there was a notice of one week at least before the verdict then why wasn't the paramilitary informed and prepared.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more interested in saving the seat of his 'friend' Khattar, the party said. We appeal for peace again and we hope that the Central government will abide by rajdharma and impose President's rule in Haryana.

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Amit Shah holds meeting with Haryana BJP chief

  • 12:54 (IST)

    A look at some cases against the Dera chief

    Ranjit Singh murder case: Ram Rahim is charged with involvement in the murder conspiracy of Dera manager  Ranjit Singh in July 2002, allegedly killed by the Dera chief's supporters, according to a The Times of India report.

    Ram Chander Chatterpati murder case: Sirsa-based journalist Chatterpati was killed on 23 October, 2002, for reporting about illegal activities inside the Dera headquarters and Ram Rahim was booked for alleged involvement in the murder conspiracy.

    Army advisory: Army issued advisory in December 2010 about weapons training to Dera activists at Sirsa. High court issued notice to Haryana government and sought details

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Sedition charges framed against eight Ram Rahim's bodyguards, reports Republic

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Rohtak administration calls upon army to help

  • Judiciary emerges as the lone beacon of hope

    Amid criminal negligence and widespread dereliction of duty by the administration, the judiciary has once again emerged as a beacon of hope to keep alive the India story. Close on the heels of two landmark judgements on triple talaq and right to privacy, the judiciary once again rose to the occasion to bring down the force of law on a criminal who has enjoyed state indulgence for decades under every government of myriad political hues.

    In convicting the controversial godman for raping his followers, Jagdeep Singh, the special CBI judge, has broken the aura of invincibility around these self-styled gurus and shown that nobody is above law. Of course, there have been many precedents of godmen being convicted for their crimes, but such affirmative action needs to be repeated from time to time because the executive has once too often been guilty of abdicating its responsibilities.

    It is also heartening to see the Punjab and Haryana high court order attachment of Dera Sacha Sauda assets to pay for the massive damage to public property during the arson and violence. The Centre, which has also been slow to react and appeared to initially indulging the inept conduct of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has taken a commendable step in ordering tight security for judge Jagdeep Singh. There is every possibility that DSS goons might target him for passing the verdict.

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Police has put barricades outside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa

    Image credit: Sat Singh

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Manohar Lal Khattar should own up to his mistake: Congress spokesperson

    Congress spokesperson Sachin Pilot told CNN-News18 that the Manohar Lal Khattar government had a week to prepare before the verdict. "There is rampage and rioting which is spreading to other states, he added.

    He further said that the buck stops at the chief minister and he should have the moral courage to own up to it.

  • 12:34 (IST)

    No orders to enter Dera headquarters yet: DM of Sirsa

    "Senior officials are reaching the spot. There are no orders to enter the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters," District Magistrate of Sirsa told CNN-News18.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Curfew lifted in three districts of Punjab: Amarinder Singh

  • 12:29 (IST)

    You allowed the city to burn for political gains: Haryana HC to Manohar Lal Khattar

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Nine Dera centres sealed, 2,500 lathis recovered

    The Kurukshetra Police sealed the nine congregation centres of the Dera Sacha Sauda in the district, evicting the followers, and seized over 2,500 lathis and other sharp-edged weapons during a search operation there.

    After evicting Dera followers, a large number of security personnel have been deployed outside the Dera Sacha Sauda's congregation centres to prevent any untoward incident. - PTI

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Haryana HC slams state government, questions the preparedness of the administration

    The Haryana high court slammed the state government and said that it seems the Mahohar lal Khattar administration allowed the situation to deteriorate. HC said that the government allowed the city to burn for political reasons.

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Paramilitary forces have been deployed at the Sirsa headquarters

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Army makes announcements through loudspeakers, asking people to leave

    CNN-News18 reported that the army has entered a smaller Dera Sacha Sauda ashram, about one kilometre from the headquarters of the sect. The army and district authorities have been making announcements through loudspeakers, asking those inside to leave the premises. Sources said army was last night provided with the map of the sprawling Dera campus

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Khattar should nbe sacked if he doesn't resign, demands Shashi Tharoor

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Manohar Lal Khattar for his government's failure to stop the widespread violence that broke out after the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case. He said Khattar should be sacked if he doesn't resign in the wake of large-scale violence in his state that left 31 persons dead and 250 injured on Friday. - IANS

Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured after which curfew was imposed in Panchkula and several other places.

Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgment by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.

CBI judge Jagdeep Singh held Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old flamboyant chief of the Dera, guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.

On the basis of the report, a case was registered against him in December 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim, who enjoys 'Z' category security, will be pronounced on 28 August, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.

The punishment can be a jail term not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.

Ram Rahim travelled to the court from Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh, in a huge convoy of vehicles which had his security guards and several followers.

As the news spread and his thousands of followers gathered near the Panchkula court went on the rampage, Ram Rahim was taken by a helicopter to a jail in Rohtak.

His followers, ironically called 'premis' (who believe in love), unleashed violence and set afire a large number of vehicles, buildings and railway stations in Panchkula, otherwise a peaceful city on the outskirts of Chandigarh, as well as in Sirsa, where the Dera is based, and in Punjab.

Media persons and assets were among the main targets of the mobs.

Police and paramilitary used force, including firing and lobbing teargas shells, to control the volatile situation created by the Dera followers who had gathered in thousands defying the prohibitory orders like Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of more than four people at one place.

"Seventeen people are dead and at least 200 are injured," said Vivek Bhadu, Chief Medical Officer at the civil hospital in Panchkula. He said most of the deaths were due to bullet injuries.

Haryana police chief BS Sandhu, however, said on Friday night that only six people had received bullet injuries.

Addressing a press conference, he said 60 policemen, including two SSPs, were also injured in the violence.

He said 550 people have been rounded up and three rifles, three pistols along with live cartridges have been recovered.

He said curfew, which was clamped in Panchkula in the evening, has been lifted but certain restrictions are still in place.

The DGP said Panchkula was now peaceful and all Dera supporters have moved out even as some restrictions were still in place. Flag marches will be carried out in Panchkula by security forces, he informed.

He said that except for Sirsa, where the sect is headquartered, situation in rest of Haryana is under control.

Another seven deaths were recorded at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh and four at Government Medical College in Chandigarh, officials said. Two deaths were reported from Sirsa where seven were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violence, terming it as "deeply distressing" and urged everyone to maintain peace.

Modi, who reviewed the situation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, said the law and order situation is being closely monitored.

"Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required," he tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, under attack over the situation, on Friday night admitted that there were lapses but asserted that appropriate action was being taken.

"This should not have happened... Lapses have been identified and we are taking appropriate steps," he told reporters, responding to a volley of questions.

"All those who have taken law into their hands will be punished. We have identified some culprits including those who fired (from the mob at security forces), some of whom have been nabbed and action will be taken against them," he said.

The government will assess the damage, he added.

Khattar ducked a question on how thousands of Dera followers managed to reach Panchkula despite Section 144 being imposed much earlier.

He said the damage caused to some media personnel's equipment during the violence in Panchkula will be taken care of by the government.

The state government will provide full compensation within a week to those persons whose property was damaged today, the chief minister said.

At least 32 incidents of violence and arson were reported from Malwa region of Punjab, police said. However, no casualty was reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said curfew has been imposed in 10 districts of Malwa region as a precautionary measure and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"The Army is staging flag march in the curfew-bound areas of Punjab to restore the confidence of the people," he said.

In Punjab, Malout and Balluanna railway stations were partially torched, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told PTI.

The Northern Railway had cancelled 211 trains to and from Haryana since 23 August up to 27 August. Of the total number of trains cancelled, 91 are Express trains and 120 are passenger trains.

The railways has also short terminated/short originated 24 trains.

"In all, the services of 236 trains have been affected one way or the other due to the law and order situation in Punjab-Haryana," Sharma said.

The unrest reached even Delhi where two coaches of a stationary train were set ablaze at Anand Vihar Railway Station, after which prohibitory orders were promulgated in 11 districts of the national capital.

In neighbouring Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad district, a bus was set afire.

A vehicle was also set on fire by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of the Dera chief.

Following large scale destruction by the mobs, curfew was imposed in Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal in Haryana and Punjab's Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala and Faridkot, the areas considered as stronghold of the Dera followers.

Six columns of the Army, comprising a total of 500 to 600 soldiers, were deployed in Panchkula.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, meanwhile, ruled that the losses caused due to the violence will be recovered from the Dera.

Hearing a PIL, the full bench of the court also asked the state to use force and weapons, if needed, to maintain peace.

The court will have further hearing in the matter tomorrow.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab to take stock of the situation.

Singh, who rushed to his office directly from the airport after arriving from Kyrgyz Republic, assured them all assistance in restoring peace.

Singh also held a meeting with top officials and directed the central agencies to monitor the situation and apprise him regularly, said a home ministry official.

With inputs from agencies


