Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE: Haryana HC slams Khattar, says govt has surrendered to agitators

13:17 (IST)
BJP high command upset with Khattar
#BREAKING -- BJP high command extremely upset with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: Sources to CNN-News18 #RamRahimSingh#MSGConvictedpic.twitter.com/bG5flv86ts— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 26, 2017
13:16 (IST)
Centre and state have been mute spectators: Congress
"The sovereign power of the state is being insulted but they are not able to provide the paramilitary or the army. The Congress stands for a constitutional issue to be settled constitutionally," said Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi.
Congress put forward its demands: President's rule in Haryana and removal of the chief minister.
13:12 (IST)
Congress attacks Modi for his inaction
Congress attacks PM Modi, says why hasn't PM acted against Haryana CM for #PanchkulaViolence and UP CM, Railway Minister for #UPTrainTragedy— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 26, 2017
13:10 (IST)
Congress hits out at Manohar Lal Khattar, demands President's rule in Haryana
Congress on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government for the violence following the verdict. Ina press conference, the party said that there was a notice of one week at least before the verdict then why wasn't the paramilitary informed and prepared.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more interested in saving the seat of his 'friend' Khattar, the party said. We appeal for peace again and we hope that the Central government will abide by rajdharma and impose President's rule in Haryana.
13:02 (IST)
Amit Shah holds meeting with Haryana BJP chief
Violence post #RamRahimVerdict: BJP Pres Amit Shah held a meeting with Haryana BJP in-charge Anil Jain at Delhi BJP HQ to discuss situation.— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
12:54 (IST)
A look at some cases against the Dera chief
Ranjit Singh murder case: Ram Rahim is charged with involvement in the murder conspiracy of Dera manager Ranjit Singh in July 2002, allegedly killed by the Dera chief's supporters, according to a The Times of India report.
Ram Chander Chatterpati murder case: Sirsa-based journalist Chatterpati was killed on 23 October, 2002, for reporting about illegal activities inside the Dera headquarters and Ram Rahim was booked for alleged involvement in the murder conspiracy.
Army advisory: Army issued advisory in December 2010 about weapons training to Dera activists at Sirsa. High court issued notice to Haryana government and sought details
12:48 (IST)
Sedition charges framed against eight Ram Rahim's bodyguards, reports Republic
#BREAKING: Sedition charges framed against eight bodyguards of Ram Rahim Singh #RamRahimJailedhttps://t.co/lpnVZxoMbspic.twitter.com/3xllTKBdRP— Republic (@republic) August 26, 2017
12:45 (IST)
Rohtak administration calls upon army to help
12:44 (IST)
Judiciary emerges as the lone beacon of hope
Amid criminal negligence and widespread dereliction of duty by the administration, the judiciary has once again emerged as a beacon of hope to keep alive the India story. Close on the heels of two landmark judgements on triple talaq and right to privacy, the judiciary once again rose to the occasion to bring down the force of law on a criminal who has enjoyed state indulgence for decades under every government of myriad political hues.
In convicting the controversial godman for raping his followers, Jagdeep Singh, the special CBI judge, has broken the aura of invincibility around these self-styled gurus and shown that nobody is above law. Of course, there have been many precedents of godmen being convicted for their crimes, but such affirmative action needs to be repeated from time to time because the executive has once too often been guilty of abdicating its responsibilities.
It is also heartening to see the Punjab and Haryana high court order attachment of Dera Sacha Sauda assets to pay for the massive damage to public property during the arson and violence. The Centre, which has also been slow to react and appeared to initially indulging the inept conduct of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has taken a commendable step in ordering tight security for judge Jagdeep Singh. There is every possibility that DSS goons might target him for passing the verdict.
12:41 (IST)
Police has put barricades outside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa
Image credit: Sat Singh
12:38 (IST)
Manohar Lal Khattar should own up to his mistake: Congress spokesperson
Congress spokesperson Sachin Pilot told CNN-News18 that the Manohar Lal Khattar government had a week to prepare before the verdict. "There is rampage and rioting which is spreading to other states, he added.
He further said that the buck stops at the chief minister and he should have the moral courage to own up to it.
12:34 (IST)
No orders to enter Dera headquarters yet: DM of Sirsa
"Senior officials are reaching the spot. There are no orders to enter the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters," District Magistrate of Sirsa told CNN-News18.
12:32 (IST)
Curfew lifted in three districts of Punjab: Amarinder Singh
Just been briefed by DGP, situation peaceful, curfew lifted in 3 districts, relaxed in all others this morning. State on alert for 48 hrs.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 26, 2017
12:29 (IST)
You allowed the city to burn for political gains: Haryana HC to Manohar Lal Khattar
#BREAKING Haryana High Court to Khattar Government: You allowed the city to burn for political gains. It seems govt surrendered to agitators pic.twitter.com/zopi7XQnOG— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 26, 2017
12:25 (IST)
Nine Dera centres sealed, 2,500 lathis recovered
The Kurukshetra Police sealed the nine congregation centres of the Dera Sacha Sauda in the district, evicting the followers, and seized over 2,500 lathis and other sharp-edged weapons during a search operation there.
After evicting Dera followers, a large number of security personnel have been deployed outside the Dera Sacha Sauda's congregation centres to prevent any untoward incident. - PTI
12:23 (IST)
Haryana HC slams state government, questions the preparedness of the administration
The Haryana high court slammed the state government and said that it seems the Mahohar lal Khattar administration allowed the situation to deteriorate. HC said that the government allowed the city to burn for political reasons.
12:16 (IST)
Paramilitary forces have been deployed at the Sirsa headquarters
Image courtesy: Sat Singh
12:07 (IST)
Army makes announcements through loudspeakers, asking people to leave
CNN-News18 reported that the army has entered a smaller Dera Sacha Sauda ashram, about one kilometre from the headquarters of the sect. The army and district authorities have been making announcements through loudspeakers, asking those inside to leave the premises. Sources said army was last night provided with the map of the sprawling Dera campus
12:04 (IST)
Khattar should nbe sacked if he doesn't resign, demands Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Manohar Lal Khattar for his government's failure to stop the widespread violence that broke out after the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case. He said Khattar should be sacked if he doesn't resign in the wake of large-scale violence in his state that left 31 persons dead and 250 injured on Friday. - IANS
11:57 (IST)
Army conducts flag march in Punjab's Mansa
#RamRahimVerdict: Army conducts flag march in Punjab's Mansa. pic.twitter.com/XuannLevC2— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
11:57 (IST)
Meanwhile, UK issues safety advisory for its citizens in India
The UK government has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in India, ANI reported.
"A number of deaths have been reported in violent clashes following the conviction of the head of the Dera Sacha Sauda spiritual organisation; high alerts and a ban on unauthorised gatherings are in place throughout Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh until 30 August 2017," the advisory said.
"Due to the possibility of further serious violence; you should avoid large gatherings, follow the advice of the local authorities, monitor local media and keep in touch with your travel company; local road and rail travel may be significantly disrupted during this period," it said.
11:51 (IST)
Army appeals to Dera followers to leave sect headquarters
Defiant followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh stayed put at the sect headquarters here, despite appeals by the army and authorities to vacate the premises. The army, which along with police had put up barricades at entry points of the Dera Sacha Sauda premises following Friday's violence is mulling its options, said a senior official. - PTI
11:50 (IST)
Dera supporters pelt stones at army which is moving inside the headquartes in Sirsa
11:45 (IST)
Army and paramilitary forces enter the Dera headquarters in Sirsa
#BREAKING -- Army and Paramilitary forces enter Dera Ashram premises in Sirsa; 10,000 supporters inside the headquarters pic.twitter.com/P8sgcY3gwG— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 26, 2017
11:40 (IST)
Efforts on to evacuate supporters from Dera's Haryana premises
Haryana DGP told CNN-News18 that the state is now peaceful but there are over 10,000 supporters still inside the ashram in Sirsa and efforts are on to evacuate them.
11:39 (IST)
In Picture: Rohtak prison where Ram Rahim is lodged
Outside visual of Rohtak district prison in Sunaria where Dera chief #RamRahimSingh is lodged. #Haryanapic.twitter.com/uyuZmhgZKh— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
11:38 (IST)
High level meet begins at Rajnath Singh's residence
High level meeting begins at Home Minister's residence. Home Secy, NSA & IB Chief also present #RamRahimVerdict— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
11:37 (IST)
Over 10,000 supporters still in the Dera headquarters
CNN-News18 reported that there are over 10,000 supporters still inside the Dera headquarters and they will either be taken into custody or dispersed before the quantum of punishment is announced on Monday.
11:29 (IST)
Army enters the Dera headquarters in Sirsa
Army & Rapid Action Force have entered the premises of #DeraSachaSauda HQ in Haryana's Sirsa #RamRahimSinghpic.twitter.com/hoq3mCXcLx— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
11:28 (IST)
Despite the verdict, followers still have unquestioning faith in Ram Rahim
These followers have been taught never to question the guru, and to always fight for his honour at all cost. They easily turn to violence when the Dera head is questioned.
For these followers, the guru's word is cast in stone and must be upheld. Insiders in the Sirsa ashram cite auction of vegetable and fruit baskets as an example. Followers from different regions are invited for these auctions, which take place frequently. Fruit baskets, which otherwise cost a few hundred rupees, are auctioned for lakhs of rupees.
Read Narendra Kaushik's report here
11:25 (IST)
Decision to review prohibitory orders to be taken later: Delhi Police
Madhur Verma, DCP Delhi, tweeted that the decision to review the prohibitory orders in the national capital will be taken later. This comes after Dlehi police confirmed that the situation is under control and no incident of violence has been reported since Friday.
As the situation unfolds and based on the intelligence inputs, decision to review prohibitory orders under 144 CrPC shall be taken later.— Madhur Verma (@DCP_DelhiPolice) August 26, 2017
11:22 (IST)
Over 600 people detained following the violence
India Today reported that over 600 people have been detained following the violence and six guards of the Dera chief have also been detained.
11:15 (IST)
Congress' outrage over Dera violence is little more than willful blindness
The Congress has taken the high moral ground on Dera violence, seeking the scalp of Manohar Lal Khattar. While the chief minister is guilty of grave dereliction of duty, the fact is all politicians and political parties have courted Ram Rahim Singh for his clout.
A The Times of India report, quoting an ex-CBI officer, indicate that the rape probe against the convicted godman was stalled between 2002-2007 because the governments on power "tried everything together save him".
Fact is, the sect leader couldn't have built such an empire had it not been for active support from all political parties. This is the sad reality of our democracy. Enough fault lines are in place which function as black holes for Constitutional values, remits and "people's power" is subverted to aid power-sharing contracts between godmen and netas. We may pretend to be outraged at Friday's events but this wasn't the first such instance and one suspects won't be the last one either.
11:12 (IST)
Congress demands Khattar's resignation, blames govt for violence
After Rahul Gandhi condemned the violence in the aftermath of the verdict and tweeted asking for Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation, the Congress party blamed the state machinery for the deaths and demanded the resignation of Khattar again on Saturday.
Death & violence caused by complete failure of state machinery. Lack of preparedness inexcusable. PM must take action & #KhattarMustResign— Congress (@INCIndia) August 26, 2017
11:06 (IST)
Smriti Irani urges media to refrain from causing panic; Rahul Gandhi asks govt to allow accurate reporting
Drawing attention of News Channels to Clause B of Fundamental Std. of NBSA refraining channels from causing panic, distress & undue fear.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 25, 2017
Rule of law is a pillar of democracy,let's respect it but govt must allow accurate reporting by media to ensure transparency &accountability— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 25, 2017
11:01 (IST)
Ram Rahim received special favours from Khattar?
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been receiving favours from the Manohar Lal Khattar government of Haryana. Just three months back, Khattar had announced tax exemption for six months on movie Jattu Engineer featuring Ram Rahim Singh.
He had also announced the tax exemption at an event in Karnal in May. Earlier, the chief minister had started a cleanliness drive along with the dera chief. - PTI
10:56 (IST)
Delhi police confirms that situation is under control
Situation under control. No gathering & no incident of violence since yesterday. Adequate force deployed: Delhi Police #RamRahimVerdict— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
10:54 (IST)
Ram Rahim Singh to spend minimum seven years in jail
While the quantum of sentence would be announced on Monday via video conferencing, Ram Rahim is looking at at least seven years in jail. The maximum punishment for the crime is life term.
10:49 (IST)
Let's not look at the Dera chief in black and white
The conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case by a CBI court on Friday must be seen as a positive step towards the evolution of a "scientific and rational" social order in India.
Those who have not seen him from close would tend to believe that Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a maverick in the garb of a spiritual leader who exploits people’s gullibility. But that will definitely be a wrong description.
Read Ajay Singh's opinion here
10:44 (IST)
Manohar Lal Khattar summoned to Delhi for high-level meet
CM Manohar Lal Khattar summoned to New Delhi #RamRahimConvictedpic.twitter.com/VGzGwF8QZQ— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 26, 2017
10:41 (IST)
Haryana people decry government failure, demand Khattar's resignation
Upset over the violence, the people of Haryana told CNN-News18 that the violence is a reuslt of the failure of the government. The Dera supporters should never have been allowed inside the state and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Rajnath Singh should both resign, they said. The people want president's rule to be imposed in Haryana
10:36 (IST)
Over 600 trains affected due to violence
The Railways on Saturday said 661 Haryana-Punjab-bound trains were affected ahead of the verdict and after the violence following it. A Northern Railway official said, "At least 309 express trains heading to Haryana and Punjab were cancelled from 23 to 28 August in view of the law and order situation in the states."
10:34 (IST)
Government removes deputy commissioner of Panchkula
Government sacks Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula. Watch report. #RamRahimConvictedpic.twitter.com/oPyMky8VOT— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 26, 2017
10:33 (IST)
Narendra Modi asks government officials to work round-the-clock
Sources told CNN-News18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked officials to work round-the-clock to bring normalcy. Top securoty brass are reviewing the situation, the sources added.
10:25 (IST)
Ram Rahim Singh's office in Kurukshetra to be sealed
The Haryana administration has decided to seal the Kurukshetra office of the Dera chief after the high court ordered the government to seize the properties of the sect to for damages incurred in the violence after the verdict, CNN-News18 reported.
10:22 (IST)
Govts will continue backing Dera-like organisations unless citizens take a stand
The chief minister kept talking of devotion and devotees, not of the deaths of people, the arson, or the mayhem. His government had allowed Dera mobilisation despite warnings by courts and the media. His ministers then blamed the media, which was also attacked by Ram Rahim's followers, for going to the mob.
Read the entire article here
10:18 (IST)
Curfew relaxed in Punjab and Haryana
Authorities in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday relaxed curfew in some towns to enable the residents to buy essential and eatable items. In Punjab, curfew was relaxed in Patiala, Bathinda and Ferozepur towns for four hours, while in Haryana it was relaxed in Kaithal town.
In Haryana's Fatehabad town, the army was deployed to assist the paramilitary and police personnel in maintaining law and order. - IANS
10:16 (IST)
Ram Rahim Singh was flown from Panchkula to Rohtak
10:10 (IST)
Peace returns to Rohtak
CNN-News18 reported that peace is slowly returning to Rohtak. The army knows that nothing has happened yet and they are just on standby. People are coming out of their homes on Saturday, unlike Friday. The police has been dispersed from Rohtak as the situation goes back to normal.
Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured after which curfew was imposed in Panchkula and several other places.
Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgment by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.
CBI judge Jagdeep Singh held Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old flamboyant chief of the Dera, guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.
On the basis of the report, a case was registered against him in December 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim, who enjoys 'Z' category security, will be pronounced on 28 August, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.
The punishment can be a jail term not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.
Ram Rahim travelled to the court from Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh, in a huge convoy of vehicles which had his security guards and several followers.
As the news spread and his thousands of followers gathered near the Panchkula court went on the rampage, Ram Rahim was taken by a helicopter to a jail in Rohtak.
His followers, ironically called 'premis' (who believe in love), unleashed violence and set afire a large number of vehicles, buildings and railway stations in Panchkula, otherwise a peaceful city on the outskirts of Chandigarh, as well as in Sirsa, where the Dera is based, and in Punjab.
Media persons and assets were among the main targets of the mobs.
Police and paramilitary used force, including firing and lobbing teargas shells, to control the volatile situation created by the Dera followers who had gathered in thousands defying the prohibitory orders like Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of more than four people at one place.
"Seventeen people are dead and at least 200 are injured," said Vivek Bhadu, Chief Medical Officer at the civil hospital in Panchkula. He said most of the deaths were due to bullet injuries.
Haryana police chief BS Sandhu, however, said on Friday night that only six people had received bullet injuries.
Addressing a press conference, he said 60 policemen, including two SSPs, were also injured in the violence.
He said 550 people have been rounded up and three rifles, three pistols along with live cartridges have been recovered.
He said curfew, which was clamped in Panchkula in the evening, has been lifted but certain restrictions are still in place.
The DGP said Panchkula was now peaceful and all Dera supporters have moved out even as some restrictions were still in place. Flag marches will be carried out in Panchkula by security forces, he informed.
He said that except for Sirsa, where the sect is headquartered, situation in rest of Haryana is under control.
Another seven deaths were recorded at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh and four at Government Medical College in Chandigarh, officials said. Two deaths were reported from Sirsa where seven were injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violence, terming it as "deeply distressing" and urged everyone to maintain peace.
Modi, who reviewed the situation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, said the law and order situation is being closely monitored.
"Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required," he tweeted.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, under attack over the situation, on Friday night admitted that there were lapses but asserted that appropriate action was being taken.
"This should not have happened... Lapses have been identified and we are taking appropriate steps," he told reporters, responding to a volley of questions.
"All those who have taken law into their hands will be punished. We have identified some culprits including those who fired (from the mob at security forces), some of whom have been nabbed and action will be taken against them," he said.
The government will assess the damage, he added.
Khattar ducked a question on how thousands of Dera followers managed to reach Panchkula despite Section 144 being imposed much earlier.
He said the damage caused to some media personnel's equipment during the violence in Panchkula will be taken care of by the government.
The state government will provide full compensation within a week to those persons whose property was damaged today, the chief minister said.
At least 32 incidents of violence and arson were reported from Malwa region of Punjab, police said. However, no casualty was reported.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said curfew has been imposed in 10 districts of Malwa region as a precautionary measure and appealed to the people to maintain peace.
"The Army is staging flag march in the curfew-bound areas of Punjab to restore the confidence of the people," he said.
In Punjab, Malout and Balluanna railway stations were partially torched, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told PTI.
The Northern Railway had cancelled 211 trains to and from Haryana since 23 August up to 27 August. Of the total number of trains cancelled, 91 are Express trains and 120 are passenger trains.
The railways has also short terminated/short originated 24 trains.
"In all, the services of 236 trains have been affected one way or the other due to the law and order situation in Punjab-Haryana," Sharma said.
The unrest reached even Delhi where two coaches of a stationary train were set ablaze at Anand Vihar Railway Station, after which prohibitory orders were promulgated in 11 districts of the national capital.
In neighbouring Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad district, a bus was set afire.
A vehicle was also set on fire by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of the Dera chief.
Following large scale destruction by the mobs, curfew was imposed in Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal in Haryana and Punjab's Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala and Faridkot, the areas considered as stronghold of the Dera followers.
Six columns of the Army, comprising a total of 500 to 600 soldiers, were deployed in Panchkula.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court, meanwhile, ruled that the losses caused due to the violence will be recovered from the Dera.
Hearing a PIL, the full bench of the court also asked the state to use force and weapons, if needed, to maintain peace.
The court will have further hearing in the matter tomorrow.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab to take stock of the situation.
Singh, who rushed to his office directly from the airport after arriving from Kyrgyz Republic, assured them all assistance in restoring peace.
Singh also held a meeting with top officials and directed the central agencies to monitor the situation and apprise him regularly, said a home ministry official.
With inputs from agencies
