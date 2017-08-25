Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE: President Kovind condemns violence, appeals citizens to remain calm

Dera sect to challenge 'unjust' verdict against its chief in higher court

The Dera Sacha Sauda on Friday described as "unjust" a special CBI court's verdict against its guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted in a 2002 rape case, and said it would appeal against it.

In a statement in Hindi, signed by spokesperson Dilawar Insaan, the Dera also appealed for peace amid widespread violence that has already claimed 17 lives after the verdict was pronounced earlier on Friday.

"This is unjust. We will appeal against the judgment," the statement said.

