Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE: President Kovind condemns violence, appeals citizens to remain calm

IndiaFP StaffAug, 25 2017 19:17:39 IST
  • 19:15 (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind appeals to all citizens to maintain peace

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Dera sect to challenge 'unjust' verdict against its chief in higher court

    The Dera Sacha Sauda on Friday described as "unjust" a special CBI court's verdict against its guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted in a 2002 rape case, and said it would appeal against it.

    In a statement in Hindi, signed by spokesperson Dilawar Insaan, the Dera also appealed for peace amid widespread violence that has already claimed 17 lives after the verdict was pronounced earlier on Friday.

    "This is unjust. We will appeal against the judgment," the statement said.

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Vehicle set on fire in Dera chief's birthplace in Rajasthan

    A vehicle was set on fire by a group of unidentified people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who was convicted in a rape case by a CBI court in Haryana on Friday.

    Sriganganagar district collector Gyana Ram said that it was yet to be ascertain whether the incident was in reaction to the conviction of the self-styled godman.

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Hospitals overcrowded with injured; death toll reaches 30

  • 19:02 (IST)

    Police deployed in Sonepat college campuses: 101Reporters 

    Police personnel posted inside college campuses in Sonepat area. Students in Jindal University have een asked not to step out of the college campus, a student from inside Jindal college hostel told 101Reportes. 

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Protesters identified in video footage, strict action will be taken: Haryana govt

    "Protesters have been identified. We have video footage of the incident and strict action will be taken against them. Most of the protesters have been ousted from city. I appeal Dera supporters to stay calm and deter the protesters. It is their duty too to maintain law and order," Ram Niwas, Additional Chief Secretary to Haryana Govt

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Section 144 imposed in Charkhi, Dadri district 

    Charkhi Dadri district magistrate Vijay Kumar Sidappa has ordered all schools to keep their respective institutes close on Saturday, 26 August in order to maintain law and order in the district. Section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the district in view of the growing violence after the arrest of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh.

    Reported by Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters

  • 18:54 (IST)

    Meanwhile... Clamour for Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation grows on social media

  • 18:54 (IST)

    Countermeasures implemented to put a check on rising violence in Haryana, Chandigarh 

    All trains from Delhi to Rohtak will remain cancelled due to the law and order situation in Haryana.

    According to the reports, the situation in Sirsa and Panchkula continues to deteriorate by the minute. They say the police are unable to control the mob and forces have reportedly had to escape thrice to save themselves from the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters.

    The markets in Sector 22 B in Chandigarh have been shut in view of the violence that has erupted after the arrest of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

    Reported by Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters

  • 18:54 (IST)

    State govt to compensate media for loss of property: Haryana govt

  • 18:46 (IST)

    Three people detained in Delhi after incidents of violence in national capital

  • 18:44 (IST)

    Punjab govt requests additional forces in view of violence

  • 18:41 (IST)

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh's sensitive Shamli district

  • 18:40 (IST)

    Dera supporters have been completely dispersed: DCP Delhi

    Delhi Police said that the situation is completely under control as the police has dispersed the crowd gathering from all places and additional forces have been mobilised. 

  • 18:39 (IST)

    Curfew imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

  • 18:38 (IST)

    One person killed in police firing in Sirsa

  • 18:33 (IST)

    Watch: manohar lal Khattar's statement

  • 18:32 (IST)

    1000 Dera followers detained in Panchkula

  • 18:31 (IST)

  • 18:31 (IST)

    Haryana CM appeals to people to avoid anti-social elements, says no one is above the law

    Manohar lal Khattar has assured that strict action will be taken against the 'anti-social' elements, as he appealed to people to stay vary of such elements. 

  • 18:27 (IST)

  • 18:24 (IST)

    High Court orders security cover for judges, top govt officials

  • 18:20 (IST)

    Dera spokesperson cries foul, says sect will file appeal in higher court

  • 18:20 (IST)

    Death toll escalates to 17; over 200 injured

  • 18:18 (IST)

    Police carries out flag march in Sirsa

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Revising strategy for 28 August, when quantum of punishment will be pronounced: MHA

  • 18:17 (IST)

    States of Punjab, Haryana to submit report in HC by 11 am on Saturday

  • 18:10 (IST)

  • 18:10 (IST)

    As Haryana burns and violence spills over to Delhi, security beefed up at BJP HQ in Haryana

  • 18:09 (IST)

    Politicians hand-in-glove with the Dera Sacha Sauda 
     

    There was a time when controversial derahead Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had political leaders bowing at his door before every election. Be it Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which currently rules at the Centre and in Haryana or the Congress whose government is in power in Punjab — both have milked the derafollowing in the past to win an election. 

    On the eve of assembly elections in Haryana in 2015, BJP president Amit Shah and Union Cabinet Minister Sushma Swaraj were at the door of the guru’s Sirsa ashram. BJP proposed Dera Sacha Sauda helping the party break new ground in Haryana. Though the party did not win in Sirsa, the ashram’s headquarters, it is a fact that a large number of derasupporters were believed to have voted for the party across the state. 

    Earlier in 2007 before Punjab state elections, Gurmeet Ram Rahim exhorted his followers to vote for the Congress. In 2009 general elections too, the derabacked the Congress indirectly. 

    Besides this, Haryana BJP Ministers have been generously releasing funds for the dera. Education Minister Rambilas Sharma, for instance, announced a grant of Rs. 51 lakhs for the dera on a birthday of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the past.  

    Inputs by Narendra Kaushik,  a New Delhi-based senior journalist-cum-researcher

  • 18:09 (IST)

    Watch: First visuals of Dera Sacha Sauda chief, now a rape convict, being airlifted in a chopper

  • 18:08 (IST)

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Attach Dera Sacha Sauda properties to compensate loss of public property: High court

  • 18:05 (IST)

    20 Army trucks reach Sirsa

  • 18:04 (IST)

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals people to remain calm as violence spreads to national capital

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday asked people to stay calm and maintain peace as violence, following the conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case, spread to the city from Haryana and Punjab.

  • 18:01 (IST)

  • 18:00 (IST)

    Army flag march in Sirsa: Satpal Singh, 101Reporters

  • 18:00 (IST)

    85 paramilitary companies deployed in Punjab, Haryana: CNN-News 18

  • 17:58 (IST)

    LIC building in Panchkula torched

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Railway coaches, bus torched in New Delhi 

    A bus was torched allegedly by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda in northeast Delhi's Loni Chowk on Friday, the police said.

    A fire also engulfed two coaches of the Rewa Express stationed at the Anand Vihar Railway Station. Railway officials said it was not clear if it was a case of arson and investigations were underway.

  • 17:57 (IST)

  • 17:55 (IST)

  • 17:54 (IST)

    Dera devotees hurl petrol bomb in Tohana of Fatehabad district: Satpal Singh, 101Reporters

  • 17:53 (IST)

    BJP leader Vineet Joshi blames Punjab govt for allowing protesters into Haryana

    BJP leader Vineet Joshi on Friday blamed the Punjab government for allowing supporters of controversial Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to enter Haryana, after violence flared up following a verdict against the self-styled godman.

    Speaking to India Today, Joshi also said that the Haryana government under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was making efforts to control the situation.

  • 17:53 (IST)

    Violence in Sector 9 of Panchkula after Ram Rahim Singh verdict

    The mob of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters torched around 300 cars and two wheelers in Sector 2 and Sector 17 of Panchkula. The violent mob also torched an LIC building and vandalised an Income Tax office. These sectors are near the High Court located in the vicinity of 1 km. This video shows the devastation that this angry mob has left behind. 

    Video by Saurabh Sharma from 101Reporters

  • 17:52 (IST)

    Punjab High Court orders Dera Sacha Sauda to compensate for loss of public property

  • 17:52 (IST)

    Milk plant torched in Sirsa

    Reported by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters

  • 17:49 (IST)

    Six army columns deployed in Panchkula, forces on standby in Sirsa

    Six army columns were deployed in Haryana's Panchkula on Friday after violence erupted following the verdict convicting Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, said army sources.

    Army columns were also on stand-by in Sirsa, where the sect's headquarters is located, for "quick reaction", the sources said.

  • 17:49 (IST)

    Death toll rises to 13 in Dera Sacha Sauda violence

Indefinite curfew was imposed in Sirsa town and three nearby villages on Thursday as a "precautionary measure" to maintain law and order ahead of Friday's court verdict in Panchkula involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

"Curfew will be clamped from 10 pm tonight till further orders in Sirsa city urban area and three villages — Nazia Khera, Shahpur Begu and Bajekan," Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh told PTI on Thursday.

Followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gather in Panchkula on Wednesday, ahead of the court judgment in a rape case against him. PTI

Followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gather in Panchkula, ahead of the court judgment in a rape case against him. PTI

He said the step has been taken as a "precautionary measure" to ensure that law and order is maintained.

After a rap from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the police on Thursday night started a massive exercise to evict over two lakh followers of Ram Rahim from Panchkula and Chandigarh, ahead of Friday's court verdict, even as the Army is to be deployed in Panchkula.

Director General of Police BS Sandhu had told reporters that as per the directive of the High Court the police started the drive to take the Dera followers, who were gathered in large numbers, out of Panchkula.

He had said that the 20 columns of the Army from the western Command will be deployed in Panchkula late on Thursday night along with the paramilitary and state police forces to handle any exigency.

Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters are situated in Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh.

A CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce the verdict in a sexual exploitation case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday.

There has been a large build-up of Dera followers both in Sirsa and Panchkula in the last two-three days as an attempt to show solidarity with their leader.

To a question on how long the curfew would be in place, Singh said, "It will remain in force till further orders. We will assess the situation in the morning and accordingly decide when to give relaxation."

The deputy commissioner along with the superintendent of police, Sirsa on Thursday held meetings with top ranking police officials and inspected the 'nakas' that have been laid at various places in the city.

The Sirsa district has been declared as "highly sensitive" ahead of the verdict.


Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 07:17 pm | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 07:17 pm


