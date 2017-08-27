Panchkula violence LIVE: 50,000 people stuck inside Dera Sacha Sauda campus in Sirsa

10:46 (IST)
Update from Panchkula
Panchkula is limping back to normalcy. All focus is now on the government hospital where all the injured have been admitted. Treatment of the injured is now being prioritised.
Reported by 101 reporters
10:29 (IST)
Rohtak jail also housed Advani during The Emergency
Rohtak jail is the same jail, where BJP patriarch LK Advani was lodged during the early days of The Emergency. Late Sardar Tirlok Singh Mann was the jail superintendent at that point of time.
Reported by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters
10:26 (IST)
Transportation facilities suspended; 50,000 people are still stuck in Dera campus
An estimated 50,000 people are still stuck inside the DSS campus in Sirsa. As the transportation services are suspended, many have not left the campus and are taking shelter inside. A few are walking by foot and taking shelters on the national highways, with a hope of getting some transport services to reach their destination.
Reported by Richa Sharma, 101 reporters
10:22 (IST)
Heavy police bandobast in Rohtak
Police have setup barricades on roads, highways leading to Rohtak and not permitting vehicles entry trying to enter Rohtak. Only government vehicles and emergency vehicles are permitted.
Reported by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters
10:19 (IST)
Rohtak's Sunaria village sees no violence
Parveen Kumar, a resident of Sunaria village, where Ram Rahim is jailed, said that his village has only one or two families who follow the Dera. Kumar says that this is the reason why the question of lawlessness in Rohtak does not arise. Kumar said that people in Rohtak would support the administration in the hour of crises.
Reported by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters
10:13 (IST)
Situation normal in Rohtak
The situation in Rohtak town, where rape convict is kept, is normal. Being Sunday, the shops are closed and roads wear a deserted look. Police have set up barricades on Rohtak-Delhi National Highway bypass near Sunaria village. Only media persons and security forces are allowed to stand near barricades. Civilians are being told to remain at home.
Reported by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters
10:11 (IST)
Ram Rahim's lawyers to file appeals in Punjab and Haryana High Court
While joint capital Chandigarh will be put on high alert next week too, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's lawyers will file appeals in High Court challenging the conviction in the Panchkula CBI court, reports News18.
09:55 (IST)
Haryana, Punjab peaceful but security remains on high alert
Curfew was withdrawn in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh and Kaithal, while it was was relaxed in Sirsa, 260 km the joint capital of the two states.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the violence has risen to 36. As many as 30 persons died in Panchkula and six were killed in Sirsa town. Over 250 people were injured in the violence that also left properties worth crores of rupees damaged.
IANS
All political parties patronised Dera Sacha Sauda
Through his sect Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS), Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan (a moniker to reflect his secular credentials) claims to have 50 million global followers. From Akali Dal, National Lok Dal to Congress and BJP, his massive and loyal fan base made all parties pay obeisance to him for electoral salvation.
Read full report here.
09:42 (IST)
Haryana DGP on Dera Sacha Sauda bodyguards misbehaving with police
#GurmeetRamRahim's bodyguards wanted to take him in his car,but as he was convicted we said he will be taken in police car: Haryana DGP— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017
There was an argument and finally he was taken in the police vehicle. We arrested the bodyguards who misbehaved: Haryana DGP BS Sandhu pic.twitter.com/JGEo9wE65P— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017
It's easy to blame his followers for violence but State is culpable too
The answer takes us into the heart of India's dysfunctional democracy where the writ of State is often overruled by criminals, godmen and criminal godmen who enter into an unofficial power-sharing contract with politicians. They command multitudes, often by administering pop spirituality and filling up the vacuum left by poor institutions of the State, is a lucrative prospect for politicians.
Read the full article here.
09:26 (IST)
Schools and colleges to open in Chandigarh tomorrow
Schools and colleges in Chandigarh, which were closed in anticipation of violence after Ram Rahim Singh's conviction, will reopen tomorrow. However, the Chandigarh administration is taking adequate security measures as the city has been put on high alert.
CNN News18
09:19 (IST)
Railway, bus services resume as Dera followers leave Sirsa
The rail services from Delhi to Katra via Ambala have been resumed and an approval has been granted to start bus services to certain places in Haryana, PTI quoted DGP BS Sandhu as saying on Saturday.
He said about 3,000 to 4,000 persons in the Dera Sacha Sauda centre in Sirsa are gradually leaving the place, adding no untoward incident has been reported during this movement.
09:15 (IST)
After verdict in rape case, son of slain journalist awaits justice
Anshul, the son of Ram Chander Chhatrapati, the journalist who was killed after he exposed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case, is now waiting for justice in the 15-year-old murder case. After several delay tactics by Dera Sacha Sauda, the case is expected to be heard in the near future.
09:02 (IST)
Section 144 to remain in force in Delhi, for now
Prohibitory orders imposed in 11 of the 13 police districts in the national capital in the wake of the violence following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh will continue for now, police said on Saturday.
The day-to-day life of the citizens would, however, not be affected, police said.
Section 144 was imposed in the entire city except for North and Central police districts on Friday night after multiple incidents of arson in the city following the conviction of the rape accused self-styled godman in Panchkula in Haryana.
IANS
08:51 (IST)
Curfew relaxed for 5 hours around Dera headquarters in Sirsa as violence subsides
The Sirsa district administration relaxed the curfew for five hours in and around Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Sunday, after restrictions were imposed on 24 August. PTI reported that Petrol pumps, shops and other commercial establishments were allowed to open in the area.
08:49 (IST)
Punjab chief minister to visit riot affected areas
Captain Amarinder Singh will be visiting Malout, Bhatinda and other riot affected areas of Punjab to take stock of the situation there, reports CNN News18.
08:45 (IST)
Updates for 27 August 2017 begiins
22:41 (IST)
Amit Shah programme in Delhi cancelled due to prohibitory orders
BJP president Amit Shah's scheduled event in west Delhi on Saturday was cancelled in view of prohibitory orders in Delhi. Shah was to deliver an address on 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' at the event in Raja Garden. —PTI
22:38 (IST)
Amarinder Singh to visit vulnerable areas to thank people for peace
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will tour some "vulnerable" areas in the state to thank people and security forces for ensuring peace despite the tension following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.
An official spokesperson said the chief minister will tour areas of Mansa, Maur, Bathinda and Balluana (railway station), before concluding his visit in Malout. He will be accompanied by senior administrative and police officials and will assess the damage, if any, on the ground, the spokesperson said.
Chief Minister Singh has already directed officials to make a list of properties damaged in sporadic violence reported yesterday in the state, he said. The state government will submit the list to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has ordered recovery of compensation from the Dera. —PTI
22:26 (IST)
#Punjab Security continues to remain high in Barnala a day after #RamRahimVerdict ; curfew imposed from 9 pm today till 9 am tomorrow pic.twitter.com/HZOnk7pX0V— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
21:59 (IST)
As violence in Haryana recedes, eight trains restored in Panchkula- ANI
21:56 (IST)
Ban on mobile internet services to continue until Tuesday in Haryana, sources reveal
Reported by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters
21:51 (IST)
Over 30 congregation centres of Dera Sacha Sauda sealed
"Over thirty 'Naam Charcha Ghars' (congregation centres) in various districts have been sealed," Haryana's Additional Director General of Police, RC Mishra said this evening. Among the centres that have been locked were 13 in Ambala, 10 in Kurukshetra and eight in Yamunanagar district, he said.
Over 3,000 'lathis' (wooden staffs), diesel and petrol were recovered from Kurukshetra alone, he said. The crackdown was launched both by Haryana and Punjab on the Dera centres, a day after violence in Panchkula and Sirsa districts claimed 36 lives and left scores injured. —PTI
21:45 (IST)
Son of journalist killed for allegedly exposing rape cases against Ram Rahim Singh welcomes judgment
The conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court has come as a "ray of hope" for the family of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who was killed for allegedly exposing the rape cases against the sect head 15 years ago.
Anshul, son of the deceased journalist, welcomed the verdict and said they were now hopeful of getting justice too.
"Notwithstanding the pressure, the CBI judge by his verdict on Dera head has sent a clear and loud message that fraud seers cannot walk scot-free. The common man has now reposed his faith in judiciary," he said. "Our father's case is also being heard by the same judge. The hearing is slated for 16 September," he said. —PTI
21:36 (IST)
Eight FIRs registered against Dera followers in Sirsa
Rohtak Deputy Commissioner, Atul Kumar, said that Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is being treated as an ordinary inmate in Sunaria Jail and is being provided the same food that is being provided to other inmates.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the situation in the district was completely under control and the police was fully prepared to tackle any situation.
The police on Saturday have recovered one AK47 rifle and one Mauser from a vehicle of a Dera follower, and two rifles and five pistols from another vehicle during the operations. As many as 524 persons have been arrested under eight different FIRs registered against the Dera followers in Sirsa
Reported by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters
21:32 (IST)
Uneasy calm settles in Haryana ahead of quantum of sentence
Rail services from Delhi to Katra via Ambala have resumed and approval has been granted to start bus services to certain places in Haryana. Peace is now prevailing in Haryana 24 hours after the end of violence in Panchkula following delivery of verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
This was disclosed by Director General of Police, Mr BS Sandhu, who was addressing a press conference in Panchkula on Saturday. He said that there were about 3,000 to 4,000 persons in the ashram of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, who were now gradually leaving the Dera. No untoward incident has been reported during this movement, he added.
Reported by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters
21:22 (IST)
'Dera tapes' reveal intelligence failure in Haryana
CNN-News18 procures tapes of conversations between Dera Sacha Sauda supporters which reveals that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers had prepared beforehand to spread panic.
#DeraTapes | Exposed, How Panchkula terror attack was planned. Listen in to the audio conversation.— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 26, 2017
Original Input: @manojkumarguptapic.twitter.com/fCBDyTPwcS
21:18 (IST)
Curfew to be relaxed in Haryana's Sirsa from 6 am to 11 am tomorrow, reports ANI
21:17 (IST)
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's prison diet
- Ram Rahim Singh started with green tea as he got up
- Then he took breakfast with tea with two bread slice
- For lunch, he ate two rotis with dal
- He had tea in the evening
A convict who works in jail compound is entitled to Rs 20 per day which forms adds up to Rs 600 Rupees monthly if he is unskilled. Semi-skilled convicts get Rs 25 and Skilled convicts get Rs 40. Sources said that Ram Rahim is kept in special approval cell in which one person can be accommodated with normal facilities.
Reported by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters
21:07 (IST)
Delhi continues to be on high alert but situation under control, says police
A day after incidents of arson were reported in New Delhi following the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the situation remained "normal and under control", with the Delhi Police maintaining a high alert.
Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik has also warned stern action against miscreants. The Delhi Police has asked the citizens to provide information about any suspicious activity noticed by them on its helpline number 1090, and avoid rumours.
Read more here
Appeal to all to maintain peace & order. #DelhiPolice on full alert. Strict legal action will be taken against miscreants for any violation.— CP Delhi (@CPDelhi) August 25, 2017
Full alert kept last night & today. Situation normal. Alert to continue with normal public activities. Thanks to Delhi'ites for all help.— CP Delhi (@CPDelhi) August 26, 2017
21:05 (IST)
Visuals of the aftermath of violence in Sirsa
#Haryana Dera supporters on Friday set ablaze trucks, cycles and tractors at Sirsa Dairy after #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/Xschj1hhHx— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
21:00 (IST)
CNN-News18 sources say that arrangements of setting up court in Rohtak jail have begun
Godmen become powerful as 'cautious' media shies away from reporting their crimes
Readers are to newspapers what voters are to political parties. If the devotees of godmen and godwomen add to newspapers’ readership figures, they can swell a politician’s vote bank.
There may be nothing wrong with this, except that both media and the politicians are both terribly guilty of turning a blind eye to the reprehensible activities of spurious "spiritual" figures, who abound in India, running their private fiefdoms, immune to any exposure, leave alone action against their criminal depredations. Without the support of political bosses, deprived of even moral help from media, few policemen dare to go anywhere near godmen except to prostrate before them.
20:37 (IST)
BJD demands Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation over Dera violence
Ruling BJD in Odisha on Saturday demanded resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, charging him with being responsible for the violence that erupted following the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday.
"Haryana Chief Minister Mr Khattar is fully responsible for the violence and must step down," BJD spokesman PK Deb said. "The chief minister of Haryana should take moral responsibility and step down in view of the killing of 30 people in the violence," said Deb, also an MP.
State General Secretary of BJP Prithviraj Harichandan, however, said, "The Dera violence should not be politicised." Meanwhile, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he was pained by the loss of lives in the violence of Haryana and appealed for peace. —PTI
Pained by loss of lives in violence in #Haryana. I condemn the unlawful acts in strongest possible terms & appeal for restoration of peace— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 25, 2017
20:27 (IST)
Religious leaders come out in support of verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
In the backdrop of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case, religious leaders in Allahabad on Saturday called for a crackdown on "money-launderers masquerading as godmen".
"Incidents like these send across a very strong message about India and its spiritual heritage. We have long demanded that the government investigate and act against godmen whose empires may have undergone a meteoric rise," President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Swami Narendra Giri told reporters in Allahabad. The Parishad is the apex body of 'Akharas' — monastic orders comprising Naga ascetics which were set up by the Adi Sankara in the eighth century.
Giri said, "Many money launderers are masquerading as godmen. They belong to no religious tradition, mutt, or akhara. People with big money become followers of these so-called cult leaders with the intention to get their black wealth converted into white".
Read more here
20:18 (IST)
'Say no to hatred' protest postponed due to prohibitory orders in Delhi
A protest planned on Sunday against lynchings and assaults in recent months has been postponed to 10 September in view of prohibitory orders in New Delhi.
Violence and arson spilled over to the national capital from neighbouring Haryana after self-styled godman Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case on Saturday, forcing the Delhi Police to clamp down prohibitory orders till 8 September.
The 'Say no to hatred' protest was planned by the campaigners behind the 'Not In My Name' movement. Various events were planned across the city as part of the protest. —PTI
20:11 (IST)
Parkash Singh Badal appeals to the people of Punjab to maintain peace
Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal condemned acts of violence after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in a rape case and appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony.
In a statement in Chandigarh, he said Punjab needs peace and communal harmony most of all as it has already suffered grievous wounds. "We cannot afford another bout of violence and communal tensions," he said. "No religion preaches violence and all gurus and prophets have sent out a message of peace and communal harmony," he added.
Badal said while violence of all kinds and in all forms deserves to be condemned in the strongest possible terms, but the worst of all is the violence against the media. "Media must be allowed to function with freedom and without fear," he said. —PTI
19:52 (IST)
Intelligence agencies believe that Dera supporters are planning to enter Delhi
Intelligence agencies allegedly believe that Dera supporters planning to disturb law and order situation to in Delhi by entering the national capital via unmarked vehicles. Barricades have been put in place at the borders to avoid the same.
Intel note reveals Dera supporters planning to enter Delhi to disturb law & order situation #KhattarMustGopic.twitter.com/ow9tZr2dC3— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 26, 2017
19:41 (IST)
Not considering removal of Manohar Lal Khattar, says BJP
The BJP on Saturday ruled out the removal of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is under attack for the violence by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh following his conviction in a rape case.
Defending the state government, BJP general secretary Anil Jain, the party in-charge for Haryana affairs, told reporters that death of people and damage to property were unfortunate but claimed that the government controlled the situation within three hours with "minimum possible damage".
With opposition parties attacking the government for allowing a huge congregation of Singh's followers in Panchkula as the order was pronounced on Friday, Jain said the situation would have been worse had action been taken against the assembling crowd before he appeared in court.
"There is no such consideration," he said when asked if the party was considering removal of Khattar, who had also faced criticism for his government's handling of the Jat agitation for reservation. "The priority of the government was to ensure that the court's order (ensuring Singh's presence) is executed," Jain said.—PTI
19:25 (IST)
Haryana Police Chief briefs media
BS Sandhu, Haryana Police Chief, said that 552 arrests have been made in relation to the violence in Haryana so far. He added that no violence has occurred in past 24 hours. Considering this, buses will now ply on limited routes in the state. He said that the probe is still on to capture perpetrators.
In terms of individuals affected, Sandhu said that 36 people have been killed and 269 people have been injured. Out of the injured, 212 people were civilians. Property damage was also noted at 18 public and private locations in Haryana. He also said that about 3,000 to 4,000 people were at the Dera Sacha Sauda ahram in Sirsa and they are vacating gradually. He added that 24 vehicles were impounded by police in Panchkula. Also, five pistols (79 rounds), two rifles (52 rounds), an AK 47, three petrol bombs, iron rods and hockey sticks were also recovered.
#WATCH Haryana DGP BS Sandhu addresses the media in Panchkula https://t.co/yr208ZNywC— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
19:16 (IST)
10 paramilitary companies deployed in Rohtak
Ten companies of paramilitary forces were on Saturday deployed in Haryana's Rohtak district and 18 columns of the Army requisitioned as Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in a jail the city after his conviction by a CBI court in a rape case.
A paramilitary company comprises around 100 troops, while an Army column consists of 80-100 soldiers. Check posts have been set up at borders of the district and duty magistrate has also been deputed, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar said.
Appealing to people not to enter the district without any specific and urgent reason, he said checking of every person who enters Rohtak was being carried out in several places. If during checking, any person fails to produce proof of identity or specify reason for visiting the district, then he would be taken into custody, Kumar said. Police have so far taken seven persons into custody, he added.
He said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were already in place in the district. The administration has also directed all gram panchayats in the district to deploy youth to carry out night vigil for maintenance of peace and law and order in their villages, he said. —PTI
19:07 (IST)
Haryana chief minister must resign or the government must be dismissed, Anand Sharma tells Times Now
"What happened yesterday is not only shocking but completely an assault on our democratic system," said Congress leader Anand Sharma. "It was also a collapse of the state, an abdication of responsibility by the state authorities," Sharma said, adding that the government of Haryana doesn't have any "moral or legal right to stay in office."
Haryana CM must resign or the government must be dismissed: Congress leader Anand Sharma #KhattarMustGopic.twitter.com/qzBlITtB0k— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 26, 2017
Arsonists have left but city and its residents still bear scars of war, says Panchkula resident
The areas of Panchkula where arson and mayhem prevailed on Friday are full of curious bystanders a day later. Ugly-looking government buildings dotting sectors 2 and 4, and the road running through the centre of town have all become places of tourist attraction. Dozens of phone cameras click pictures of what is left behind — broken window panes, burnt walls, crushed furniture, files, etc.
There is a traffic jam on the road, chaos in the air, and everybody seems to be honking at everybody else. Burnt vehicles and TV vans have been removed from the locations, but black spots have been left behind on the ground.
For Umesh Bansal, a supervisor at Hartron, the nightmare is over but has left behind its reverberations. "I don't wish even my enemies to ever experience what we did," he says.
How Babas run Ponzi schemes with selfish politicians, foolish bhakts
Evil doesn't rise in one day. It grows around us like a malignant disease, whose symptoms ignorant and selfish societies ignore till it is too late.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim, like Asumal (Asaram Bapu), Sukhvinder (Radhe Maa) and many others, is yet another instance of a society breeding evil in its own backyard, rearing it on its superstitions, greed, fear and opportunism. The Baba is a product of the Indian mindset that is easily swayed by the cocktail of religion, faith, money, power and celebrity endorsement. He was birthed and raised by the polluted Indian ecosystem.
18:41 (IST)
Army conducting a flag march in Degu road in Sirsa. The march was conducted close to a Dera ashram.
Pictures by Satpal Singh, 101 reporters
18:35 (IST)
Fire tenders to douse the flames at a milk plant in Sirsa. The milk plant is situated in close proximity to a Dera Sacha Sauda ashram. The fire plant was torched in Friday evening.
Pictures by Manoj Dhaka, 101 reporters
18:34 (IST)
Section 144 to continue till further order in national capital, says Delhi PRO
A day after incidents of arson were reported in the city following the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the situation remained "normal and under control", with the Delhi Police maintaining a high alert. The city police took extra security measures like deployment of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams and reserve forces besides conducting flag marches.
A high alert was sounded Friday night which remained in force on Saturday and senior police officers, accompanied by reserve forces, patrolled different areas, said DCP Madhur Verma, PRO of Delhi Police. "According to feedback from different police districts, no areas are affected and the situation has been normal with day-to-day life being unaffected," he said in a media briefing.
Prohibitory orders have been imposed in 11 of the 13 police districts, barring north and central Delhi, in the city to prevent gathering of miscreants. "These orders under Section 144 of CrPC are meant for miscreants only. It will not affect normal day-to-day life. It will be reviewed as per the situation," Verma said. —PTI
18:31 (IST)
Surprised at non-adherence of High Court order by BJP govt in Haryana, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressed surprise over 'non-adherence' of court orders by the BJP government in Haryana and sought the Centre's intervention to check violence there and in nearby states after conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief in a rape case.
"Our (AAP) stand is that the court orders should be followed. I am surprised why it has not been done (by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana)" he told reporters in Bengaluru.
Sisodia said the central government should also take the responsibility and ask ministers to intervene in the matter. "It should take responsibility and heads should roll if needed," he added.
Asked if AAP would demand Khattar's resignation, Sisodia said the problem lies in the ideology of BJP which is in power in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states. Sisodia also said that merely replacing a chief minister would not solve the problem. —PTI
18:16 (IST)
Pinarayi Vijayan slams BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for supporting Ram Rahim Singh
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for defending Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted in a rape case, saying his words exposed the "inhuman face" of the Sangh Parivar.
In a Facebook post, he said, "The BJP leader's question of who was right whether crores of people who revered Ram Rahim as God or the woman who accused him of rape, was a 'challenge or cruel mockery' towards womanhood."
"Sakshi Maharaj, who described a culprit accused of raping a minor girl as a great soul, has exposed the inhuman face of the Sangh Parivar. The attempt to protect the culprit by insulting the victim is a criminal offence," Vijayan said.
The BJP MP's question whether the Supreme Court or High Court would ever be ready to punish the Jama Masjid Shahi Imam like this was a "challenge to democracy, blatant expression of communalism and an encouragement to rioters", he said. —PTI
Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured after which curfew was imposed in Panchkula and several other places.
Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgment by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.
CBI judge Jagdeep Singh held Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old flamboyant chief of the Dera, guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.
On the basis of the report, a case was registered against him in December 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim, who enjoys 'Z' category security, will be pronounced on 28 August, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.
The punishment can be a jail term not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.
Ram Rahim travelled to the court from Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh, in a huge convoy of vehicles which had his security guards and several followers.
As the news spread and his thousands of followers gathered near the Panchkula court went on the rampage, Ram Rahim was taken by a helicopter to a jail in Rohtak.
His followers, ironically called 'premis' (who believe in love), unleashed violence and set afire a large number of vehicles, buildings and railway stations in Panchkula, otherwise a peaceful city on the outskirts of Chandigarh, as well as in Sirsa, where the Dera is based, and in Punjab.
Media persons and assets were among the main targets of the mobs.
Police and paramilitary used force, including firing and lobbing teargas shells, to control the volatile situation created by the Dera followers who had gathered in thousands defying the prohibitory orders like Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of more than four people at one place.
"Seventeen people are dead and at least 200 are injured," said Vivek Bhadu, Chief Medical Officer at the civil hospital in Panchkula. He said most of the deaths were due to bullet injuries.
Haryana police chief BS Sandhu, however, said on Friday night that only six people had received bullet injuries.
Addressing a press conference, he said 60 policemen, including two SSPs, were also injured in the violence.
He said 550 people have been rounded up and three rifles, three pistols along with live cartridges have been recovered.
He said curfew, which was clamped in Panchkula in the evening, has been lifted but certain restrictions are still in place.
The DGP said Panchkula was now peaceful and all Dera supporters have moved out even as some restrictions were still in place. Flag marches will be carried out in Panchkula by security forces, he informed.
He said that except for Sirsa, where the sect is headquartered, situation in rest of Haryana is under control.
Another seven deaths were recorded at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh and four at Government Medical College in Chandigarh, officials said. Two deaths were reported from Sirsa where seven were injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violence, terming it as "deeply distressing" and urged everyone to maintain peace.
Modi, who reviewed the situation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, said the law and order situation is being closely monitored.
"Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required," he tweeted.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, under attack over the situation, on Friday night admitted that there were lapses but asserted that appropriate action was being taken.
"This should not have happened... Lapses have been identified and we are taking appropriate steps," he told reporters, responding to a volley of questions.
"All those who have taken law into their hands will be punished. We have identified some culprits including those who fired (from the mob at security forces), some of whom have been nabbed and action will be taken against them," he said.
The government will assess the damage, he added.
Khattar ducked a question on how thousands of Dera followers managed to reach Panchkula despite Section 144 being imposed much earlier.
He said the damage caused to some media personnel's equipment during the violence in Panchkula will be taken care of by the government.
The state government will provide full compensation within a week to those persons whose property was damaged today, the chief minister said.
At least 32 incidents of violence and arson were reported from Malwa region of Punjab, police said. However, no casualty was reported.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said curfew has been imposed in 10 districts of Malwa region as a precautionary measure and appealed to the people to maintain peace.
"The Army is staging flag march in the curfew-bound areas of Punjab to restore the confidence of the people," he said.
In Punjab, Malout and Balluanna railway stations were partially torched, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told PTI.
The Northern Railway had cancelled 211 trains to and from Haryana since 23 August up to 27 August. Of the total number of trains cancelled, 91 are Express trains and 120 are passenger trains.
The railways has also short terminated/short originated 24 trains.
"In all, the services of 236 trains have been affected one way or the other due to the law and order situation in Punjab-Haryana," Sharma said.
The unrest reached even Delhi where two coaches of a stationary train were set ablaze at Anand Vihar Railway Station, after which prohibitory orders were promulgated in 11 districts of the national capital.
In neighbouring Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad district, a bus was set afire.
A vehicle was also set on fire by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of the Dera chief.
Following large scale destruction by the mobs, curfew was imposed in Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal in Haryana and Punjab's Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala and Faridkot, the areas considered as stronghold of the Dera followers.
Six columns of the Army, comprising a total of 500 to 600 soldiers, were deployed in Panchkula.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court, meanwhile, ruled that the losses caused due to the violence will be recovered from the Dera.
Hearing a PIL, the full bench of the court also asked the state to use force and weapons, if needed, to maintain peace.
The court will have further hearing in the matter tomorrow.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab to take stock of the situation.
Singh, who rushed to his office directly from the airport after arriving from Kyrgyz Republic, assured them all assistance in restoring peace.
Singh also held a meeting with top officials and directed the central agencies to monitor the situation and apprise him regularly, said a home ministry official.
Published Date: Aug 27, 2017 10:38 am | Updated Date: Aug 27, 2017 10:46 am