Ram Rahim Singh rape case verdict: Narendra Modi briefed about violence in Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on Friday about the situation in Haryana and Punjab as violence erupted in both states after a court in Panchkula convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain met the prime minister and briefed them about the prevailing situation in both states, an official told IANS.

Before the prime minister was briefed, Union home minister Rajnath Singh held meetings with top officials, including Mehrishi and Jain, to review the situation.

At least 12 people were killed in firing by security forces as enraged supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief went on a rampage after the verdict.

