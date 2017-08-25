Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE: Punjab and Haryana HC tells govt to use force against protesters if required

12:57 (IST)
236 trains going to be affected
#MSGVerdict -- Railways has said that a total of 236 trains are going to be affected from 24 to 27th August. 211 trains have been canceled— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
12:51 (IST)
What is the state government doing?
Rape accused makes grand 200-car, 300-km drive to court, appeals for calm. State hides behind "clerical error." This happens only in Haryana— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) August 25, 2017
12:49 (IST)
#DeraSachaSauda case fallout: panchkula bar association to remain shut pic.twitter.com/dkKJpS16MG— Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) August 25, 2017
12:35 (IST)
Watch: DG CRPF talks about security arrangements
#EXCLUSIVE -- CNN-News18’s @Arunima24 talked to DG of CRPF RR Bhatnagar ahead of the #MSGVerdict of #DeraSachaSauda chief #RamRahimSinghpic.twitter.com/2PGBMF02VC— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
12:26 (IST)
Use force against protesters when required: Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Haryana govt
According to news reports, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has told the Haryana government that force can be used against the protesters if and when required.
The court has also warned against the use of provocative language by religious leaders. News18 also reported that the court lauded the role of the media in reporting about the situation in Haryana, adding that the court got to know much about the situation through the media reports.
12:23 (IST)
Dera followers carry lathis in Sirsa, say lathis are for 'protection'
"The lathis are for our protection," said one of the Dera followers when asked what the lathis were for. When further asked by News18 about what they were afraid of, the follower said, "We are not scared of anything."
We really wonder, then, what the lathis for the 'fearless' followers are actually going to be used for.
12:16 (IST)
Local authorities will have to take the final call when it comes to law and order: DG CRPF
"In law and order situations, it is the local authorities who will have to take the final call. There are sops which have been laid down, which we shall follow. The decisive moment will be when the judgment is announced. We will move accordingly then," News18 quoted RR Bhatnagar, DG CRPF, as saying.
He also said that local agencies had conducted a ground-level assessment but had not deployed riot action force because of instructions by the MHA.
12:16 (IST)
Here's the list of trains affected
List of trains affected due to Law & Order situation in Haryana & Punjab. Other trains (not in list) are running.@RailMinIndia@GM_NRlypic.twitter.com/RS7NbUAjSs— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) August 25, 2017
12:06 (IST)
Around 57,000 police officials on duty in Chandigarh, Panchkula
TV news channels report that 65 CRPF personnel, 10 BSF companies and around 57,000 police personnel are on duty in Chandigarh and Panchkula.
12:00 (IST)
Army helicopter conducts surveillance over Panchkula
#Haryana Army helicopter conducts security surveillance over Panchkula ahead of #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/0PlcIJQVld— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
12:00 (IST)
Devotees fall ill, ambulances take them to hospitals
TV news reports are showing visuals of ambulances of Dera followers moving around after the followers fell ill.
11:58 (IST)
Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda appeals to people of Haryana to maintain peace
Want to appeal to people of Haryana to maintain peace: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana CM #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/Qe7wK45quQ— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
11:54 (IST)
Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh?
He glides through the air dressed in pink robes in his promotional videos and in real life is known to ride powerful, souped up bikes to congregations, the persona as flashy as the vehicle itself.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect who has two state governments on the edge as he awaits a verdict on a rape case, is not the regular godman in saffron but a curious amalgam of reel and real defying easy description.
His Twitter profile describes him as "Spiritual Saint/Philanthropist/Versatile Singer/Allrounder Sportsperson/Film Director/Actor/Art Director/Music Director/Writer/Lyricist/Autobiographer/DOP".
For his followers, their leader is all this and more. The bejewelled head of the Sirsa headquartered sect, who turned 50 this Independence Day, holds sway over millions in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.
He was born in Sri Gurusar Modia village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on 15 August, 1967, to a landlord father. An only child, Gurmeet helped his father in the farm in his early years.
Gurmeet, it is said, was always spiritual. When he was seven, he was picked out by Shah Satnam Singh, then head of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, who anointed him Ram Rahim.
Sixteen years later, in 1990, Satnam Singh invited his disciples from all over the country for a grand satsang where 23-year-old Gurmeet Ram Rahim was chosen as his successor.
The Dera chief, who completed his high school, is married to Harjeet Kaur. They have two daughters, Charanpreet and Amanpreet, both of whom are married, and a son Jasmeet. He also adopted a girl.
The story also goes that he loved butter and ghee and took part in several sport activities.
Combining entrepreneurial skills with his job as the spiritual head of the sect, he launched his 'MSG' range of "swadeshi and organic" products about two years ago. — PTI
11:39 (IST)
Here are some of the cancelled trains
Some of the cancelled trains were Jaipur-Chandigarh Intercity Express, Barmer-Kalka Express, Barmer Haridwar Link Express, Firozpur-Chandigarh Express, Kalka Himalyan Queen.
11:33 (IST)
Dera follower says, "someone please kill me"
As chaos and frenzy rules in Punjab and Haryana, Dera followers are out of control. One such follower said, "someone please kill me," according to News18.
Chaos and frenzy ahead of #MSGVerdict. Dera supporter says, "someone please kill me"— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/J115yW0uGopic.twitter.com/tFp9Uv2l5E
11:28 (IST)
Dera supporters, police argue over former's removal from highway
According to this report in India Today, supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim argued with the police when the former were removed from the highway near Ambala
#RamRahimSingh verdict: Police and Dera supporters argue after latter were removed from national highway in Ambala, Haryana— IndiaTodayFLASH (@IndiaTodayFLASH) August 25, 2017
11:20 (IST)
200 cancelled trains, include 92 express trains and 109 passenger trains
A Northern Railway official told IANS: "At least 201 trains heading to Haryana on Friday have been cancelled in view of the law and order situation in the state." These included 92 express and 109 passenger trains.
11:12 (IST)
Toon by Manjul
11:10 (IST)
In photos: Dera followers try to stop Ram Rahim's convoy, faint in the process
As Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy crossed, several followers tried to stop it, failing to do which they even fainted, reports have said.
#InPics: As Dera chief #RamRahimSingh leaves Sirsa for Panchkula, devotees weep and faint, some try to stop convoy https://t.co/Y4NQgUR744pic.twitter.com/G8qGwLlnJM— NDTV (@ndtv) August 25, 2017
11:04 (IST)
High Court pulls up Haryana govt over lax in security
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday pulled up Haryana government over lax in security leading up to the verdict of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case. Today, the petition for the same will be heard in court.
10:56 (IST)
Everything is in place, have faith in us: DGP Haryana
There's peace in the region & everything is in place. Have faith in us,proceedings will take place peacefully: DGP Haryana #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/fvCkIOiNkX— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
10:55 (IST)
At least 201 Haryana-bound trains cancelled
The railways cancelled over 200 Haryana-bound trains as security concerns mounted ahead of the CBI court's verdict.
A Northern Railway official told IANS: "At least 201 trains heading to Haryana on Friday have been cancelled in view of the law and order situation in the state." These included 92 express and 109 passenger trains. — IANS
10:48 (IST)
Here's a News18 timeline of the rape case against Ram Rahim
#MSGVerdict CBI court in Panchkula to pronounce its verdict in a rape case against #RamRahimSingh.— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
Take a look at the timeline of the case pic.twitter.com/yT13Vma1Gl
10:43 (IST)
Someone will pay if Ram Rahim is indicted: Follower
Women devotees of Ram Rahim — who are a raucous lot — had earlier warned that "somebody will pay" if Ram Rahim is indicted.
"He is God for us. We cannot do anything without him. A God does not do harm to anyone," a female devotee in Sirsa had said.
Read the full article here.
10:27 (IST)
Watch: Ram Rahim's convoy on its way to Panchkula
Show of strength ahead of #MSGVerdict, over 200 vehicles in Rahim convoy en route Panchkula pic.twitter.com/F03FblsZwk— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
10:22 (IST)
And the madness begins...
Dera followers cry and try to block Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy in Sirsa #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/6mzEfhLf64— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
10:22 (IST)
Dera followers 'faint' as Ram Rahim's convoy passes in Sirsa
Many Dera followers fainted as Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy passed in Sirsa #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/sZPspHiEmk— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
10:19 (IST)
Dera followers ignore appeals to move out of Panchkula
Ignoring appeals from the administration and their sect head, a large number of Dera Sacha Sauda followers continued to stay put in Panchkula, giving a tough time to authorities.
Security forces are facing a tough situation as many Dera followers remained reluctant to move, with most saying they had come to the town on their own and will move only after after the court delivers its verdict.
However, authorities said they had sealed the road leading to the district court complex in Panchkula and nobody was being allowed on that route.
"We will not move out from Panchkula till the time we have pitaji's (Ram Rahim) 'darshan'. We will wait till the court verdict," said an aged follower who had come from Bathinda in Punjab. — PTI
10:04 (IST)
15,000 paramilitary troops in Panchkula, govt offices in Panchkula and Chandigarh closed today
The Centre has already sent 15,000 paramilitary troops to add to the many layers of police guarding Panchkula. The administration moved in more security forces into Panchkula after midnight, according to IANS.
Government offices in Panchkula and Chandigarh will be closed today along with schools and colleges.
10:00 (IST)
Haryana: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy has left from Sirsa for Panchkula court #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/cBdxuFfMt7— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
09:52 (IST)
Context behind tension between Sikhs and Dera Sacha Sauda
The Dera Sacha Sauda draws support from Dalit Sikhs who have often felt oppressed by upper-caste Sikhs, according to The Indian Express. This fact, and the May 2007 violence, has created tension between Sikhs and the Dera.
It also has a lot of political influence in Punjab and Haryana. Congress and SAD have often got support from the Dera. The Dera had also supported BJP in the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections.
09:40 (IST)
Ram Rahim's convoy to pass through Kurukshetra, Ambala and Fatehabad
CNN-News18 further reported that the Dera chief's convoy has over 200 vehicles.
09:39 (IST)
Fun fact: Ram Rahim's Twitter bio includes words like 'Allrounder Sportsperson' and 'Autobiographer'
09:32 (IST)
Journalist describes Ram Rahim's antics in an interview
CNN-News18 executive editor Bhupendra Chaubey wrote an article in News18 in which he talked about an interview with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
"The conversation was amusing to put it mildly. But as is TV culture these days, the more amusing you are, the more your producers want you to stay with the story. So I asked the Baba what prompted him to do the film? Was it just an attempt to get his PR right which had nosedived post rape charges against him? He showed me his biceps. He showed me his ṭaṭtoo. And very proudly, he said he was inspired by Shah Rukh’s six-packs at one point of time. If you had seen him in his full-shot on TV and not the mid-shot that we always show, you would have found that, err, amusing, too," Chaubey said in the article.
09:22 (IST)
Fear grips Bathinda
In the rural areas of Bathinda, which are 100 km from the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, the fear of violance is intensified by violence in May 2007 after Ram Rahim allegedly mimicked the 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh, says this article in Hindustan Times.
During the violence at that time, three people were killed in Punjab and hundred others were injured. Schools were closed for two days but Bathinda residents said that they did not send their children to schools for over a week.
Dera followers had burnt buses and even a news channel broadcast van in Bathinda and Mansa.
09:12 (IST)
Ram Rahim's convoy heads towards Panchkula court
CNN-News18 also reports that over 100 vehicles in Ram Rahim's convoy are heading towards the court.
09:10 (IST)
Even though my back is hurting, I will still go to court: Ram Rahim
08:56 (IST)
Chandigarh Police warn Dera followers
The Chandigarh Police warned Dera Sacha Sauda followers of stern action if they try to enter the Union Territory.
An estimated 1.5 lakh Dera followers including men, women and children have gathered in Panchkula.
The police maintained that it was on a high alert.
"No Dera follower will be allowed to enter Chandigarh," the police said in a statement.
"If they (Dera followers) try to enter Chandigarh, stern action will be taken as per the law," officials said.
Security forces were faced with a tough situation as many Dera followers remained reluctant to move, saying they had come to the town on their own and would move only after having sect head's "darshan".
08:48 (IST)
Heavy security around court in Panchkula
#Haryana Heavy security presence around Panchkula Court ahead of #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/qi0c6DDkyU— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
08:47 (IST)
Army called in Sirsa
The army was called out in Sirsa, ahead of the court verdict in the rape case Ram Rahim, even as security was tightened, with senior police personnel carrying out a flag march outside the the sect headquarters in Sirsa.
"Two companies of army from Hisar district have been called out to maintain law and order in Sirsa," a top police officer said.
"Police carried out flag march outside Dera headquarters, led by top officials. Security has been beefed up to maintain law and order in the district," he added. — PTI
08:43 (IST)
Ram Rahim in a video message asks followers to maintain peace
"The Dera premis (followers) who have gone to Panchkula should return to their homes," Ram Rahim said in the video message. "I have to listen to the verdict. I will myself go and listen to the verdict. All of us should respect the law and maintain peace."
However, mobile internet services have been suspended in Haryana and Punjab.
An India Today report has posted the video message.
In a video message Gurmeet Ram Rahim asks Dera followers to return to their homes and maintain peace #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/kbHbEIp6rn— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017
08:26 (IST)
74 trains cancelled in view of the situation in Haryana
ANI reported that even though 74 trains have been cancelled for today's verdict, mobile internet services will remain active in Gurgaon and Faridabad.
08:18 (IST)
Ram Rahim's supporters in Panchkula
#Haryana Supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in #Panchkula ahead of verdict in rape case against him today #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/zSjrgzk2Kf— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
07:53 (IST)
Why are Punjab and Haryana put on high alert
Both, Punjab and Haryana, where a large number of Dera followers reside, fear violence if the court verdict on Friday goes against the organisation's chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Dera has a massive base of followers in both the states and most of them are Dalits. The Dera draws its support from Dalit Sikhs who feel discriminated against by upper-caste Sikhs.
Dera followers, who are called "premis", are gathered in Panchkula, at the headquarters of the sect in Sirsa, and at its deras in Punjab and Haryana.
07:51 (IST)
Sleepless in Sirsa: Followers keep vigil as district on high alert
Sirsa will not sleep tonight.
Like a stream, thousands of men and women -- children in tow -- have been flowing into the Haryana city, the headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda, whose chief is expected to face a verdict on a rape case on Friday.
According to a report in PTI, outside the gates of the sprawling complex, just on the outskirts of the city, a battalion of women stands, wooden sticks in hand. They are among the many followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who have gathered there to voice their support for the leader of the sect.
"I came to Dera three days ago with my husband to support guru ji. We will not sleep tonight as with the guru's blessing, my family has progressed," said Surmeet Kaur, a resident of Haryana's Hisar district.
07:41 (IST)
Precautionary steps in pace, says Sirsa top cop
Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh said the step has been taken as a "precautionary measure" to ensure that law and order is maintained.
Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters are situated in Sirsa, about 260 kms from Chandigarh.
07:36 (IST)
Indefinite curfew in Sirsa
Indefinite curfew was imposed in Sirsa town and three nearby villages on Thursday as a "precautionary measure" to maintain law and order ahead of Friday's court verdict in Panchkula involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
"Curfew will be clamped from 10 pm tonight till further orders in Sirsa city urban area and three villages — Nazia Khera, Shahpur Begu and Bajekan," Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh told PTI on Thursday.
07:18 (IST)
Updates for 25 August begin now
22:36 (IST)
The 'brand value' of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Ram Rahim's assets, take a look at the details.#Viewpoint@bhupendrachaubepic.twitter.com/QQnrqLSENb— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 24, 2017
22:01 (IST)
Dera Sacha Sauda squatting in Panchkula after 10 pm to be detained
Haryana DGP BS Sandhu tells CNN-News18 that a massive operation has been planned in Panchkula. He added that police will detain all supporters and take them out of town after 10 pm.
Indefinite curfew was imposed in Sirsa town and three nearby villages on Thursday as a "precautionary measure" to maintain law and order ahead of Friday's court verdict in Panchkula involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
"Curfew will be clamped from 10 pm tonight till further orders in Sirsa city urban area and three villages — Nazia Khera, Shahpur Begu and Bajekan," Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh told PTI on Thursday.
He said the step has been taken as a "precautionary measure" to ensure that law and order is maintained.
After a rap from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the police on Thursday night started a massive exercise to evict over two lakh followers of Ram Rahim from Panchkula and Chandigarh, ahead of Friday's court verdict, even as the Army is to be deployed in Panchkula.
Director General of Police BS Sandhu had told reporters that as per the directive of the High Court the police started the drive to take the Dera followers, who were gathered in large numbers, out of Panchkula.
He had said that the 20 columns of the Army from the western Command will be deployed in Panchkula late on Thursday night along with the paramilitary and state police forces to handle any exigency.
Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters are situated in Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh.
A CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce the verdict in a sexual exploitation case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday.
There has been a large build-up of Dera followers both in Sirsa and Panchkula in the last two-three days as an attempt to show solidarity with their leader.
To a question on how long the curfew would be in place, Singh said, "It will remain in force till further orders. We will assess the situation in the morning and accordingly decide when to give relaxation."
The deputy commissioner along with the superintendent of police, Sirsa on Thursday held meetings with top ranking police officials and inspected the 'nakas' that have been laid at various places in the city.
The Sirsa district has been declared as "highly sensitive" ahead of the verdict.
Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 12:43 pm | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 12:57 pm