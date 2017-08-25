Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict: Railway coaches, bus torched in New Delhi

New Delhi: A bus was torched allegedly by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda in northeast Delhi's Loni Chowk on Friday, the police said.

A fire also engulfed two coaches of the Rewa Express stationed at the Anand Vihar Railway Station. Railway officials said it was not clear if it was a case of arson and investigations were underway.

Officials of the fire department said it received calls about fires in Khyala, Badarpur, Manglapuri, near the Babu Jagjivan Ram, and Mandoli, apart from the station.

A special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim of rape.

At least 12 people were feared killed and many others injured as enraged Dera followers went on a rampage in Panchkula and Sirsa, where the quasi-religious cult has its headquarters.

The police and fire department officials did not confirm if the incidents in Delhi were a fallout of the verdict.

Police said it received a call about a DTC bus being torched near Loni Chowk by a mob of 25-20 men who were carrying sticks and stones. The police suspect they were followers of the self-styled godman.

It had also received information of followers gathering in Shahdara and northeast and outer Delhi, the police said.

