Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict: Amarinder Singh says curfew imposed in four Punjab towns

Chandigarh: Curfew was imposed in four towns of Punjab on Friday after violence broke out following the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said curfew has been imposed in Firozpur, Bhatinda, Mansa and Malout. He said nothing untoward has happened and the step was taken as a matter of precaution.

Singh said that police dispersed the mob which tried to set ablaze a railway station and a power station. "No damage was done," he said.

He blamed the Haryana government for allowing Dera supporters in thousands to enter Panchkula town ahead of the verdict in a rape case against the Dera chief.

"I think a mistake was made yesterday (Thursday) by allowing the Dera supporters to enter into the city," he said.

He also said that he has given full authority to the Director General of Police to impose curfew wherever he feels there is a need.

Asked about the Dera chief arriving in the Panchkula court in a large convoy, the chief minister said, "It was a show of strength."

He said he has briefed Union home minister Rajnath Singh about the situation in Punjab. "Keeping a close watch. Would not allow anyone to disturb peace in Punjab," Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.