Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE: 100-car convoy takes Dera chief to Panchkula; judgment likely by 2.30 pm today

10:27 (IST)
Watch: Ram Rahim's convoy on its way to Panchkula
Show of strength ahead of #MSGVerdict, over 200 vehicles in Rahim convoy en route Panchkula pic.twitter.com/F03FblsZwk— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
10:22 (IST)
And the madness begins...
Dera followers cry and try to block Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy in Sirsa #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/6mzEfhLf64— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
Dera followers 'faint' as Ram Rahim's convoy passes in Sirsa
Many Dera followers fainted as Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy passed in Sirsa #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/sZPspHiEmk— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
10:19 (IST)
Dera followers ignore appeals to move out of Panchkula
Ignoring appeals from the administration and their sect head, a large number of Dera Sacha Sauda followers continued to stay put in Panchkula, giving a tough time to authorities.
Security forces are facing a tough situation as many Dera followers remained reluctant to move, with most saying they had come to the town on their own and will move only after after the court delivers its verdict.
However, authorities said they had sealed the road leading to the district court complex in Panchkula and nobody was being allowed on that route.
"We will not move out from Panchkula till the time we have pitaji's (Ram Rahim) 'darshan'. We will wait till the court verdict," said an aged follower who had come from Bathinda in Punjab. — PTI
10:04 (IST)
15,000 paramilitary troops in Panchkula, govt offices in Panchkula and Chandigarh closed today
The Centre has already sent 15,000 paramilitary troops to add to the many layers of police guarding Panchkula. The administration moved in more security forces into Panchkula after midnight, according to IANS.
Government offices in Panchkula and Chandigarh will be closed today along with schools and colleges.
10:00 (IST)
Haryana: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy has left from Sirsa for Panchkula court #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/cBdxuFfMt7— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
09:52 (IST)
Context behind tension between Sikhs and Dera Sacha Sauda
The Dera Sacha Sauda draws support from Dalit Sikhs who have often felt oppressed by upper-caste Sikhs, according to The Indian Express. This fact, and the May 2007 violence, has created tension between Sikhs and the Dera.
It also has a lot of political influence in Punjab and Haryana. Congress and SAD have often got support from the Dera. The Dera had also supported BJP in the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections.
09:40 (IST)
Ram Rahim's convoy to pass through Kurukshetra, Ambala and Fatehabad
CNN-News18 further reported that the Dera chief's convoy has over 200 vehicles.
09:39 (IST)
Fun fact: Ram Rahim's Twitter bio includes words like 'Allrounder Sportsperson' and 'Autobiographer'
09:32 (IST)
Journalist describes Ram Rahim's antics in an interview
CNN-News18 executive editor Bhupendra Chaubey wrote an article in News18 in which he talked about an interview with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
"The conversation was amusing to put it mildly. But as is TV culture these days, the more amusing you are, the more your producers want you to stay with the story. So I asked the Baba what prompted him to do the film? Was it just an attempt to get his PR right which had nosedived post rape charges against him? He showed me his biceps. He showed me his ṭaṭtoo. And very proudly, he said he was inspired by Shah Rukh’s six-packs at one point of time. If you had seen him in his full-shot on TV and not the mid-shot that we always show, you would have found that, err, amusing, too," Chaubey said in the article.
09:22 (IST)
Fear grips Bathinda
In the rural areas of Bathinda, which are 100 km from the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, the fear of violance is intensified by violence in May 2007 after Ram Rahim allegedly mimicked the 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh, says this article in Hindustan Times.
During the violence at that time, three people were killed in Punjab and hundred others were injured. Schools were closed for two days but Bathinda residents said that they did not send their children to schools for over a week.
Dera followers had burnt buses and even a news channel broadcast van in Bathinda and Mansa.
09:12 (IST)
Ram Rahim's convoy heads towards Panchkula court
CNN-News18 also reports that over 100 vehicles in Ram Rahim's convoy are heading towards the court.
09:10 (IST)
Even though my back is hurting, I will still go to court: Ram Rahim
08:56 (IST)
Chandigarh Police warn Dera followers
The Chandigarh Police warned Dera Sacha Sauda followers of stern action if they try to enter the Union Territory.
An estimated 1.5 lakh Dera followers including men, women and children have gathered in Panchkula.
The police maintained that it was on a high alert.
"No Dera follower will be allowed to enter Chandigarh," the police said in a statement.
"If they (Dera followers) try to enter Chandigarh, stern action will be taken as per the law," officials said.
Security forces were faced with a tough situation as many Dera followers remained reluctant to move, saying they had come to the town on their own and would move only after having sect head's "darshan".
08:48 (IST)
Heavy security around court in Panchkula
#Haryana Heavy security presence around Panchkula Court ahead of #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/qi0c6DDkyU— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
08:47 (IST)
Army called in Sirsa
The army was called out in Sirsa, ahead of the court verdict in the rape case Ram Rahim, even as security was tightened, with senior police personnel carrying out a flag march outside the the sect headquarters in Sirsa.
"Two companies of army from Hisar district have been called out to maintain law and order in Sirsa," a top police officer said.
"Police carried out flag march outside Dera headquarters, led by top officials. Security has been beefed up to maintain law and order in the district," he added. — PTI
08:43 (IST)
Ram Rahim in a video message asks followers to maintain peace
"The Dera premis (followers) who have gone to Panchkula should return to their homes," Ram Rahim said in the video message. "I have to listen to the verdict. I will myself go and listen to the verdict. All of us should respect the law and maintain peace."
However, mobile internet services have been suspended in Haryana and Punjab.
An India Today report has posted the video message.
In a video message Gurmeet Ram Rahim asks Dera followers to return to their homes and maintain peace #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/kbHbEIp6rn— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017
08:26 (IST)
74 trains cancelled in view of the situation in Haryana
ANI reported that even though 74 trains have been cancelled for today's verdict, mobile internet services will remain active in Gurgaon and Faridabad.
08:18 (IST)
Ram Rahim's supporters in Panchkula
#Haryana Supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in #Panchkula ahead of verdict in rape case against him today #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/zSjrgzk2Kf— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
07:53 (IST)
Why are Punjab and Haryana put on high alert
Both, Punjab and Haryana, where a large number of Dera followers reside, fear violence if the court verdict on Friday goes against the organisation's chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Dera has a massive base of followers in both the states and most of them are Dalits. The Dera draws its support from Dalit Sikhs who feel discriminated against by upper-caste Sikhs.
Dera followers, who are called "premis", are gathered in Panchkula, at the headquarters of the sect in Sirsa, and at its deras in Punjab and Haryana.
07:51 (IST)
Sleepless in Sirsa: Followers keep vigil as district on high alert
Sirsa will not sleep tonight.
Like a stream, thousands of men and women -- children in tow -- have been flowing into the Haryana city, the headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda, whose chief is expected to face a verdict on a rape case on Friday.
According to a report in PTI, outside the gates of the sprawling complex, just on the outskirts of the city, a battalion of women stands, wooden sticks in hand. They are among the many followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who have gathered there to voice their support for the leader of the sect.
"I came to Dera three days ago with my husband to support guru ji. We will not sleep tonight as with the guru's blessing, my family has progressed," said Surmeet Kaur, a resident of Haryana's Hisar district.
07:41 (IST)
Precautionary steps in pace, says Sirsa top cop
Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh said the step has been taken as a "precautionary measure" to ensure that law and order is maintained.
Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters are situated in Sirsa, about 260 kms from Chandigarh.
07:36 (IST)
Indefinite curfew in Sirsa
Indefinite curfew was imposed in Sirsa town and three nearby villages on Thursday as a "precautionary measure" to maintain law and order ahead of Friday's court verdict in Panchkula involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
"Curfew will be clamped from 10 pm tonight till further orders in Sirsa city urban area and three villages — Nazia Khera, Shahpur Begu and Bajekan," Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh told PTI on Thursday.
07:18 (IST)
Updates for 25 August begin now
22:36 (IST)
The 'brand value' of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Ram Rahim's assets, take a look at the details.#Viewpoint@bhupendrachaubepic.twitter.com/QQnrqLSENb— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 24, 2017
22:01 (IST)
Dera Sacha Sauda squatting in Panchkula after 10 pm to be detained
Haryana DGP BS Sandhu tells CNN-News18 that a massive operation has been planned in Panchkula. He added that police will detain all supporters and take them out of town after 10 pm.
21:51 (IST)
Ramakant Gaur on the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict: The Dera Sacha Sauda supporters are not devotees, they are hooligans
Lawyer Ramakant Gaur told Mirror Now that two FIRs were registered by the government in 2002, but no action was taken. The investigation was then transferred to CBI and they also didn't do anything till 2006. He added that it was only when the Punjab and Haryana High Courts specifically observed that nothing was being done regarding the investigative process and that the courts would require monthly progress reports, then a charge sheet was filed. Ramakant said that certain individuals had started collecting petrol and diesel to create a ruckus in the states. "These are not devotees, they are hooligans," he asserted, adding that these people "should be taken to the task by the law." He also pointed out th failure of the Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana intelligence, who, according to him, did not get their wake-up call till the High Court's call for strict measures.
.@ramakantgaur, Lawyer: These are not devotees, they are hooligans. #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/nMtufyzxfz— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) August 24, 2017
21:38 (IST)
Punjab police also begin crusade against objectionable content on the Ram Rahim singh verdict on social media
The by Punjab police has set up teams to keep an eye on the social media posts of Sikh hardliners. They are especially monitoring the districts Mansa, Bathinda, Mukhtsar, Taran Taran and Amritsar. Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora confirmed the same. The Punjab police claim to have removed objectionable content from more than 9,000 social media accounts.
21:23 (IST)
One lakh accounts social media accounts associated with Dera Sacha Sauda under the scanner
Sources said more than one lakh social media accounts associated with the Dera Sacha Sauda are being strictly watched. The Haryana government has also roped in the services of 15 civilian cyber experts to ensure that nothing identified as restricted breaches the internet blockade. A smaller team has been formed at the Sirsa police lines to scan through hundreds of videos related to Ram Rahim Singh and the Dera Sacha Sauda to identify those trying to disrupt peace in the era.
Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh confirmed this and said the police will take swift action against those who try to hamper peace by spreading old videos related to the Dera Sacha Sauda.
21:20 (IST)
"Adequate forces deployed in Panchkula, we will clear the grounds tonight," Haryana DGP BS Sandhu told ANI
21:13 (IST)
Haryana police takes measures to avoid rumours about the upcoming verdict spreading around social media
Anticipating a backlash from the DSS supporters, Haryana police have formed a special team to monitor the internet and check for loopholes through which the supporters might access social media platforms despite the internet ban. Sources said "lessons have been learnt" from Kashmir and the 2016 Jat reservation stir, in which social media is believed to have contributed to the spread of violence.
The department has put together a team of 25 tech-savvy policemen — all above the rank of sub-inspectors — led by Inspector General of Police (Telecommunication Wing) Paramjit Singh Ahlawat to constantly monitor the internet. The team, besides monitoring social media, is also watching out for posts that are inflammatory in nature. Sources said the team has been directed to monitor the internet ban in the districts of Haryana’s Sirsa, Panchkula and Fatehabad.
20:46 (IST)
Internet services suspended in Sirsa, Haryana, reports ANI
20:31 (IST)
A look at Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan's larger than life persona
Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect who has two state governments on the edge as he awaits a verdict on a rape case on Friday, is not the regular godman in saffron but a curious amalgam of reel and real defying easy description.
For his followers, who gathered in the thousands in Panchkula ahead of a verdict in the case of rape and criminal intimidation, their leader is all this and more. The bejeweled head of the Sirsa headquartered sect, who turned 50 this Independence Day, holds sway over millions in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.
Combining entrepreneurial skills with his job as the spiritual head of the sect, he launched his 'MSG' range of "swadeshi and organic" products about two years ago. MSG is a reference to his first film "Messenger of God", which he made in 2014 when he underwent an image makeover. Since then, he has made three more films, playing the lead role in each and performing ostentatious, dangerous stunts, quite like any other tinsel town superhero.
20:27 (IST)
Army is ready to provide support, says Amarinder Singh
We are fully prepared to handle the situation. Army is ready to give full support: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on #RamRahimVerdictpic.twitter.com/vW8lI9xkQj— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 24, 2017
20:12 (IST)
Directions issued for curfew in Sirsa, says SP Sirsa Ashwin Shenvi
Directions have been issued for curfew in Sirsa, after reviewing security situation: SP Sirsa Ashwin Shenvi #Haryana#RamRahimVerdict— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017
20:06 (IST)
Haryana court defers verdict in two criminal cases against godman Rampal
With the Haryana police urging the court to defer its verdict in the rape trial against self-styled godman Rampal in view of the upcoming verdict in a similar case involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula has deferred the case hearing until 29 August.
To read more, click here
19:24 (IST)
Rajnath meets Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar
HM Rajnath Singh spoke to Haryana CM Khattar, assured him of adequate forces for security in the state, ahead of Ram Rahim Rape trial— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017
19:09 (IST)
Ram Rahim supporters refuse to heed high court's call to disperse
Though the court asked followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief to leave, they have said they will continue being there.
18:54 (IST)
US Embassy issues travel advisory to citizens ahead of verdict
The American Embassy has put out a travel advisory urging US citizens against travelling to Delhi on Friday, in light of the court's verdict in the rape trial against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
18:39 (IST)
Court defers verdict in rape case against self-styled godman Rampal
A court in Haryana on Thursday deferred its verdict on two criminal cases slapped against self-styled godman Rampal till 29 August, in view of the verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday.
18:08 (IST)
Over 1.5 lakh dera supporters in Panchkula, 1 lakh throng Sirsa
Over one lakh dera supporters have so far arrived at the sect headquarters at Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh. The police has shut off the roads leading to the city since afternoon and no more vehicles are being allowed to enter Sirsa. There is some relaxation for emergency vehicles. In Panchkula, news reports say that over 1.5 lakh people, including women have gathered and they are taking shelter on roadsides and public parks.
17:47 (IST)
Duty Magistrates deployed across Haryana, Section 144 imposed in Sirsa
17:47 (IST)
28 Punjab bound trains cancelled on 24, 25,26 August: Northern Railway
17:46 (IST)
Punjab govt blames Centre for unpreparedness, says BJP govt didn't send enough force: Times Now
17:41 (IST)
Govt complexes turned into temporary jails
"Anticipating trouble, Haryana Government has declared the Chaudhary Tau Devi Lal Stadium Complex, Sector-3, Panchkula in district Panchkula and Dalbir Singh Indoor Stadium, Sirsa in district Sirsa as ‘Speical Jails’ with immediate effect, till further orders. A notification to this effect was issued by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Jails Department, Mr Ram Niwas," News 18 reported.
17:01 (IST)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief is a controversy's child: Here's why
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan is no strager to controversies. The flamboyant godman dressed in flashy, taut clothes has kicked up severl storms as his following swelled by the thousands. From rape charges to murder conspiracy to forced castration of followers, the so called spiritual guru has been in news for all the wrong reasons.
16:42 (IST)
Sirsa, Chandigarh, Panchkula converted into fortresses as thousands of paramilitary, police personnel deployed
More than 15,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Punjab and Haryana ahead tomorrow's verdict by a Panchkula court verdict in a sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a Union home Mministry official said today.
16:37 (IST)
Haryana transport buses plowing on 150 routes suspended
Haryana Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended all government buses on 150 bus routes to neighbouring states from today midnight till tomorrow, ANI reported.
16:34 (IST)
In pictures: Dera followers out on streets in Sirsa; security tightened
Haryana: Security tightened, paramilitary forces deployed in Sirsa as Dera followers gather on court road, in the wake of #RamRahimVerdict. pic.twitter.com/ztKtDmoz2J— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017
16:31 (IST)
Punjab govt declares holiday tomorrow ahead Dera chief's verdict
#Punjab Government declares holiday on August 25 for the government offices situated at #Chandigarh.— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017
Indefinite curfew was imposed in Sirsa town and three nearby villages on Thursday as a "precautionary measure" to maintain law and order ahead of Friday's court verdict in Panchkula involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
"Curfew will be clamped from 10 pm tonight till further orders in Sirsa city urban area and three villages — Nazia Khera, Shahpur Begu and Bajekan," Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh told PTI on Thursday.
He said the step has been taken as a "precautionary measure" to ensure that law and order is maintained.
After a rap from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the police on Thursday night started a massive exercise to evict over two lakh followers of Ram Rahim from Panchkula and Chandigarh, ahead of Friday's court verdict, even as the Army is to be deployed in Panchkula.
Director General of Police BS Sandhu had told reporters that as per the directive of the High Court the police started the drive to take the Dera followers, who were gathered in large numbers, out of Panchkula.
He had said that the 20 columns of the Army from the western Command will be deployed in Panchkula late on Thursday night along with the paramilitary and state police forces to handle any exigency.
Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters are situated in Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh.
A CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce the verdict in a sexual exploitation case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday.
There has been a large build-up of Dera followers both in Sirsa and Panchkula in the last two-three days as an attempt to show solidarity with their leader.
To a question on how long the curfew would be in place, Singh said, "It will remain in force till further orders. We will assess the situation in the morning and accordingly decide when to give relaxation."
The deputy commissioner along with the superintendent of police, Sirsa on Thursday held meetings with top ranking police officials and inspected the 'nakas' that have been laid at various places in the city.
The Sirsa district has been declared as "highly sensitive" ahead of the verdict.
