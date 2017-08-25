Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE: 100-car convoy takes Dera chief to Panchkula; judgment likely by 2.30 pm today

Indefinite curfew was imposed in Sirsa town and three nearby villages on Thursday as a "precautionary measure" to maintain law and order ahead of Friday's court verdict in Panchkula involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

"Curfew will be clamped from 10 pm tonight till further orders in Sirsa city urban area and three villages — Nazia Khera, Shahpur Begu and Bajekan," Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh told PTI on Thursday.

He said the step has been taken as a "precautionary measure" to ensure that law and order is maintained.

After a rap from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the police on Thursday night started a massive exercise to evict over two lakh followers of Ram Rahim from Panchkula and Chandigarh, ahead of Friday's court verdict, even as the Army is to be deployed in Panchkula.

Director General of Police BS Sandhu had told reporters that as per the directive of the High Court the police started the drive to take the Dera followers, who were gathered in large numbers, out of Panchkula.

He had said that the 20 columns of the Army from the western Command will be deployed in Panchkula late on Thursday night along with the paramilitary and state police forces to handle any exigency.

Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters are situated in Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh.

A CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce the verdict in a sexual exploitation case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday.

There has been a large build-up of Dera followers both in Sirsa and Panchkula in the last two-three days as an attempt to show solidarity with their leader.

To a question on how long the curfew would be in place, Singh said, "It will remain in force till further orders. We will assess the situation in the morning and accordingly decide when to give relaxation."

The deputy commissioner along with the superintendent of police, Sirsa on Thursday held meetings with top ranking police officials and inspected the 'nakas' that have been laid at various places in the city.

The Sirsa district has been declared as "highly sensitive" ahead of the verdict.