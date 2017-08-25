Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: Rajnath Singh reviews situation, assures Centre's assistance in restoring peace

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh Friday took stock of the situation in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh in the wake of violence following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, a home ministry official said.

Briefed Rajnath ji. Situation being monitoring extensively, strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt peace: Haryana CM — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

Singh also called up chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab, Manohar Lal Khattar and Amarinder Singh respectively, who briefed him about the current situation and the steps taken to restore normalcy, the official said.

The home minister, who rushed to the north block office of the home ministry directly from airport after arriving from Kyrgyz Republic, assured them all assistance in restoring peace.

Singh also held a high-level meeting with top officials and reviewed the situation. The home minister directed the central agencies to monitor the situation and apprise him regularly, the official said.

Enraged by the rape conviction of the self-styled godman, thousands of his followers went on the rampage, hurling stones and vandalising media vehicles in Haryana. At least five people were killed and scores injured.

The central government has already dispatched around 20,000 paramilitary personnel to Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh to assist the local administration in maintaining law and order.

