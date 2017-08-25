Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of Rape: Vehicle set on fire in Dera chief's birthplace in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A vehicle was set on fire by a group of unidentified people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who was convicted in a rape case by a CBI court in Haryana on Friday.

Sriganganagar district collector Gyana Ram said that it was yet to be ascertain whether the incident was in reaction to the conviction of the self-styled godman.

The gang torched the jeep and fled from the spot.

The district collector said that the fire was doused by firemen soon.

Security has been stepped up across the district, which is home to a large number of followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in view of the verdict.

CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, while holding the 50-year-old Dera chief guilty of rape, said the quantum of sentence would be pronounced on 28 August, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.

The punishment can be a jail term of not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.

Click here for LIVE updates