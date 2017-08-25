Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Twitter explodes with shock over Panchkula violence

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a 2002 rape case in Panchkula on Friday led to unprecedented violence across Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with Dera Sacha Sauda supporters torching cars, buses, railway coaches, fire tenders, petrol pumps and buildings. Thirty-two people have reportedly lost their lives so far with more than 250 injured in overcrowded hospitals in Panchkula.

Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted to the conviction and the horrifying display of violence:

Triple Talaaq abolished, Right to Privacy declared as a fundamental right, Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted. This is the India i wanna live in. — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) August 25, 2017

Stone pelting by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan's supporters, if it happens, should be termed insaniyat. — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) August 24, 2017

Treat Gurmeet Ram Rahim as a criminal. And a traitor. Do not spare this man. What DERA? A bunch of crooks!! — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 25, 2017

In India,rationalists are silenced , self styled God men are patronised by the state.Being a Baba is a good business model! #RamRahimSingh — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 25, 2017

Approx 50,000 supporters for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Who is there for the rape victim? #RamRahimVerdict — Swati Magdaline (@SwatiMagdaline) August 24, 2017

He is just Gurmeet Singh. No Ram, no Rahim...definitely no Insaan. Is found guilty of rape — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) August 25, 2017

Politicians, especially from Opposition parties, did not mince their words:

No human shields in Panchkula? Tried & tested crowd control technique much appreciated in many TV news studios not long ago. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 25, 2017

PM Modi should sack his Haryana CM for gross dereliction of duty. The CM had more than enough time to prepare for this eventuality. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 25, 2017

Saddened by reports from Panchkula of violence over @Gurmeetramrahim. 13 people killed,100+ vehicles destroyed, trains ablaze.What a shame! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2017

#RamRahimVerdict Lets not forget those who wooed #RamRahimSingh for votes. Such Shocking Ethical & Moral Standards! pic.twitter.com/T2c4myl2U5 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) August 25, 2017

Briefed @rajnathsingh ji. Situation is being monitoring extensively, strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt peace. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 25, 2017

Violence & brutality have no place in our society. Condemn the rampage and lawlessness in Haryana & appeal to restore peace and tranquility — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 25, 2017

I appeal to all Punjabis to maintain peace and harmony in the state. We won't allow anyone to disturb the peace & tranquility of our state. pic.twitter.com/YlUeJH1mZk — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 25, 2017

The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2017

Many users mocked the Haryana government for its lack of preparedness:

Haryana CM has mocked the law & order today by allowing Gurmeet Ram Rahim's cavlavade of 200 cars when sec 144 is imposed in Panchkula. 😡 pic.twitter.com/2OsJo9Bn7f — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) August 25, 2017

Some run with the hare Others hunt with the hounds. https://t.co/ZoNM44uCh2 — Nitin Pai (@acorn) August 25, 2017

Lest we forget: 15 yrs ago, journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, was shot dead for bringing out #RamRahimSingh's rape case out in the public. pic.twitter.com/2Xu7pTKc2K — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 25, 2017

The worst of times can bring out the best of humour in people:

Why is #RamRahimSingh not taken to jail like this? pic.twitter.com/N1qFBnSmgi — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 25, 2017

#Haryana is what happens when the state isn't divorced from religion & godmen. Disgraceful breakdown of law & order#RamRahimSingh — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) August 25, 2017

An observant user fished out Narendra Modi's praise for Gurmeet Ram Rahim earlier: