Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Twitter explodes with shock over Panchkula violence

IndiaFP StaffAug, 25 2017 21:44:09 IST

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a 2002 rape case in Panchkula on Friday led to unprecedented violence across Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with Dera Sacha Sauda supporters torching cars, buses, railway coaches, fire tenders, petrol pumps and buildings. Thirty-two people have reportedly lost their lives so far with more than 250 injured in overcrowded hospitals in Panchkula.

Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted to the conviction and the horrifying display of violence:

Politicians, especially from Opposition parties, did not mince their words:

 

Many users mocked the Haryana government for its lack of preparedness:

The worst of times can bring out the best of humour in people:

An observant user fished out Narendra Modi's praise for Gurmeet Ram Rahim earlier:


Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 09:44 pm | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 09:44 pm


