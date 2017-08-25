Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh districts in Rajasthan on high alert

Jaipur: Security has been beefed up and prohibitory orders issued in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan on Friday in view of the court verdict in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He has been convicted of rape.

The administration has also suspended mobile Internet services to maintain law and order.

Both the districts are home to many Dera followers.

Sriganganagar district collector Gyana Ram and Hanumangarh district collector Prakash Purohit said police has been deployed and security measures taken.

Senior officers of the district have been asked to keep a vigil and not leave district headquarter, they said, adding that the situation is completely under control.

Purohit said they have urged the Dera supporters to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony.

Security measures have also been stepped up in Gurusar Modiyagaon, the birth place of Dera chief Ram Rahim, which is nearly 38-kilometres from Sriganganagar.

North-Western Railway spokesperson said passenger trains were partially cancelled or timing changed.

Rajasthan Roadways spokesperson said buses plying on Haryana and Chandigarh routes have been suspended from last night.