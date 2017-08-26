Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Police claim law, order situation under control in Sirsa

There is no report of violence since Friday night in Sirsa, which houses the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, police said, asserting that the situation is under control in the district.

At least 30 people were killed and 250 injured in widespread violence, arson and police firing in Haryana on Friday, triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a sexual exploitation case.

While 28 people were killed in Panchkula, the epicentre of the violence, two died in Sirsa.

"The law and order situation is under control as there has been no report of violence since last night," said a senior police officer.

Last night, Army carried out a flag march in the area to maintain law and order. The normal life has come to a standstill due to curfew-like restrictions imposed by the authorities to prevent any untoward incident.

2 companies of Army and 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. Police personnel have asked locals to stay indoors.

In Panchkula on Friday, CBI judge Jagdeep Singh held Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old flamboyant chief of the dera, guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.

On the basis of the report, a case was registered against him in December 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim, who enjoys 'Z' category security, will be pronounced on 28 August.