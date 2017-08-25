Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Ghaziabad, Noida on high alert, prohibitory orders enforced

Ghaziabad/Noida: A high alert has been sounded and prohibitory orders clamped in Ghaziabad and Noida in wake of the widespread violence in Haryana triggered by the conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case on Friday.

"Orders have also been issued to keep all schools and colleges in the district closed tomorrow (Saturday) in view of the violence," said Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ministhy S.

The police said they were keeping tab on the situation in Ghaziabad and the supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda were being kept under surveillance.

"Thousands of followers of Ram Rahim live in a camp in Nang Gram and Karhera. We are patrolling both the areas to make sure no untoward incident takes place," said Ghaziabad SSP, HN Singh.

Singh said the police had found a burnt bus in Loni, but couldn't ascertain whether it was in any way connected to the violence in Panchkula.

High alert was also sounded in Noida where the prohibitory orders, under Section 144 (CrPC), were already in place, since 27 July, in view of a series of festivals.

"The district administration is ready to deal with any situation. We have identified all the places of the district that border either Uttar Pradesh or Haryana. All the roads connecting Noida with these two states are being watched closely," Noida District Magistrate, BN Singh said.

Section 144 prohibits assembly of five or more people from assembling in one place.

A special CBI court in Panchkula convicted the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda in a 2002 rape case, triggering widespread violence and arson by his supporters in Punjab and Haryana.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 250 injured in the violence that left a trail of destruction and vandalism.

