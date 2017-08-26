You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Five arrested for arson in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, police intensify vigil

IndiaPTIAug, 26 2017 13:57:55 IST

Jaipur: Police patrolled the streets in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district where miscreants on Friday torched government buildings and a vehicle following the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Haryana.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"Five persons involved in arson were arrested on Friday night. The situation is under control now but the force is on alert,” ADG Law and Order NRK Reddy told PTI on Saturday.

Many followers of the Dera chief live in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts in the state.

The attackers had on Friday set afire a government vehicle and two buildings including a labour court.

The IG Bikaner range is camping in Sriganganagar to keep an eye on the situation.

The SP, Sriganganagar, Harendra Kumar said that additional policemen have been deployed in sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, the north western railway has cancelled 33 trains including Sriganganagar-Bhatinda, Jodhpur-Abohar among others due to the law and order situation in Haryana, according to the NWR spokesperson.


Published Date: Aug 26, 2017 01:57 pm | Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017 01:57 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores