Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: DTC cancels 50 buses to Haryana, UP as violence continues

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has cancelled its services to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh after multiple incidents of arson and violence following the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case by a Haryana court on Friday.

A DTC official told IANS that the decision to cancel the services were taken on Friday night and it would stay till further orders.

"We've cancelled our services to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including the ones to Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Bahadurgarh," the official said.

Around 50 buses, which ply 200 trips a day have been cancelled, the official added.

In four hours following the verdict on Friday afternoon, around 12 buses were set ablaze in the capital by "miscreants" till prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed around 8.30 p.m.