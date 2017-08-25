Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Dera supporters attack media vehicles, journalists

Enraged followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday attacked media vehicles and journalists after a CBI special court here held the self-styled godman guilty of raping and sexually exploiting two female disciples.

The Outdoor Broadcasting vans of three or four television news channels were attacked by the supporters outside the court complex here, adjoining Chandigarh. Some OB vans were set on fire.

A total of 15 incidents of violence were reported within 45 minutes in Punjab and Haryana after the court verdict became known.

A few journalists were injured in the attack, witnesses said. Cameras of photo-journalists and TV cameramen were damaged by the sect followers.

Most attacks took place in Sectors 3, 4 and 5, which are all close to the court complex.

The police and paramilitary forces could not react adequately as the mobs indulged in violence. But tear gas was fired at one place, leading to stone throwing by Ram Rahim Singh's supporters.

Soldiers deployed here moved in quickly and took control of the court complex, where the sect chief was taken into custody by security personnel following his conviction.