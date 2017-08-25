Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of Rape: Dera followers in Punjab torch Malout, Balluanna railway stations

New Delhi: Two railway stations in Punjab were set on fire by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, soon after the self-styled godman was convicted in a rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula in Haryana on Friday.

Malout and Balluanna railway stations were partially torched by the angry followers as violence spread across Punjab in the aftermath of the court's verdict, officials said.

"Two stations have been affected and we are still getting inputs on the extent of damage. No injuries have been reported so far," Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told PTI.

The Northern Railway had cancelled 211 trains to and from Haryana since 23 August up to 27 August.

Of the total number of trains cancelled, 91 are Express trains and 120 are passenger trains.

The railways has also short terminated/short originated 24 trains.

"In all, the services of 236 trains have been affected one way or the other due to the law and order situation in Punjab-Haryana," Sharma said.

CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, while holding the 50-year-old Dera chief guilty of rape, said the quantum of sentence would be pronounced on 28 August, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.

The punishment can be a jail term of not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.

Click here for LIVE updates