You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Delhi put on high alert as violence erupts in Haryana

IndiaPTIAug, 25 2017 17:09:59 IST

New Delhi: Delhi was Friday put on high alert in the wake of incidents of violence in Haryana following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that even though there have been no specific inputs of Dera followers planning to create trouble in New Delhi, security has been beefed up in the national capital as a precautionary measure.

The security in areas bodering Haryana has been heightened, the police said.


Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 05:09 pm | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 05:09 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores