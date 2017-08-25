Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of Rape: Alert sounded in Uttar Pradesh after followers turn violent in Panchkula

Lucknow: An alert was sounded in Uttar Pradesh on Friday in the aftermath of a CBI court convicting Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case and subsequent incidents of violence reported from Haryana.

"An alert has been sounded in the state, especially in the districts bordering Haryana and Delhi. A strict watch is being kept at the border. No individual or group would be allowed to foment trouble in Uttar Pradesh," Additional Director General of Police (law-and-order) Anand Kumar said.

He added that a directive had been sent to the districts concerned in this regard.

A special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana on Friday found the Dera Sacha Sauda chief guilty in a rape case. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Monday.

Click here for LIVE updates