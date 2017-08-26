Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: 484 Haryana-bound trains affected following violence

New Delhi: The railways on Friday said that at least 484 Haryana-bound trains were affected ahead of the verdict in a case involving Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and after the violence following it.

A Northern Railway official said: "At least 214 express trains heading to Haryana were cancelled from 23 August to 28 August in view of the law and order situation in the state."

While 127 express trains were cancelled on Friday, 78 will not run on Saturday.

As many as 235 Haryana-bound passenger trains were also cancelled.

The railways also short terminated or diverted 35 trains.

At least 30 people were killed as security forces fired at rampaging mobs in Panchkula in Haryana after a court held Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of rape and sexual exploitation.

