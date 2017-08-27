Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: Five Dera followers held in Hisar for defying prohibitory orders, raising anti-govt slogans

Hisar: Five Dera Sacha Sauda followers were arrested for defying prohibitory orders which have been clamped in Hisar in the wake of the conviction of sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the police said on Sunday.

Some followers of Dera on Saturday night gathered in Uttam Dharamshala in Hisar and held a meeting, they said, after which they were proceeding towards Paraw Chowk while raising anti-government slogans.

Police swung into action and arrested five Dera followers.

The arrested followers were identified as Kamal Singh, Keshav, Ram Singh, Vinod Kumar and Sunil, the police said.

They were arrested on the charge of disobeying an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, the police said.

Prohibitory orders are in place in Hisar along with other districts of Haryana.

A CBI court in Panchkula had on Friday held Ram Rahim guilty of rape in a case that was registered in 2002.

Following the conviction of the sect head, at least 36 people were killed and 250 injured in widespread violence, arson and police firing in Haryana.

