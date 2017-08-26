Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: Delhi continues to be on high alert but situation under control, says police

New Delhi: A day after incidents of arson were reported in New Delhi following the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the situation remained "normal and under control", with the Delhi Police maintaining a high alert.

The city police took extra security measures like deployment of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams and reserve forces besides conducting flag marches.

A high alert was sounded on Friday night which remained in force on Saturday and senior police officers, accompanied by reserve forces, patrolled different areas, said DCP Madhur Verma, PRO of Delhi Police.

"According to feedback from different police districts, no areas are affected and the situation has been normal with day-to-day life being unaffected," he said in a media briefing.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in 11 of the 13 police districts, barring north and central Delhi, in the city to prevent gathering of miscreants.

"These orders under Section 144 of CrPC are meant for miscreants only. It will not affect normal day-to-day life. It will be reviewed as per the situation," Verma said.

Cases of torching of DTC buses, and two coaches of a train at the Anand Vihar Railway Station, were reported from different parts of the city yesterday following Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case.

Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik has also warned stern action against miscreants.

"Appeal to all to maintain peace & order. #DelhiPolice on full alert. Strict legal action will be taken against miscreants for any violation," he tweeted.

The Delhi Police has asked the citizens to provide information about any suspicious activity noticed by them on its helpline number 1090, and avoid rumours.

Police said 10 people have been arrested in Jyoti Nagar police station area in the case of torching of DTC buses at Loni Golchakkar on Friday.

Police and Fire department officials on Friday reported torching of buses from many parts of the city including Khyala, Badarpur, Manglapuri, near Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mandoli, Mehrauli and Samaypur Badli.

Five persons were arrested on Friday in Badarpur and Khayala incidents.

A fire also engulfed two coaches of the Rewa Express stationed at the Anand Vihar Railway Station on Friday. Railway officials said it was not immediately clear if it was a case of arson and that investigations were underway.

