Gurgaon: Woman molested in full public view, police registers case only after NGO intervention

Gurgaon: A 30-year-old woman from Darjeeling was allegedly molested in full public view by two men at the Sohna Adda Chowk, just 300 metres away from the police commissioner's office, in Gurgaon.

According to the victim, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening and no one, including two traffic cops who were present there, came forward to help her.

The woman, who works as a nurse at a private hospital in Gurgaon, said she was returning to her rented flat at around 7.30 pm when the incident occurred.

"I cried for help but no one, including the traffic cops, came forward to help," the victim said.

The incident has left her shaken.

"I am extremely terrified. They molested me amid heavy public presence. Even traffic cops were there. It is very scary," she said.

The Gurgaon police said that a case had been registered on the woman's complaint.

"We registered a case today afternoon at the Shivaji Nagar police station. We are looking for both the accused persons who are unidentified," Manish Sehgal, Gurgaon Police PRO told PTI.

The woman alleged that the police had initially tried to hush up the matter but when an NGO intervened, a case was registered.