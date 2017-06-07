Gurgaon gangrape and murder: Cops put out accused's sketches after allegedly hushing up case

Gurgaon: Gurgaon police on Tuesday released sketches of the three accused in a case of gangrape of a woman and murder of her infant daughter.

After failing to recover any concrete evidence and clues of the three accused who gang raped the 23-year-old woman and killed her baby daughter on 29 May, Gurgaon police released the sketches of the accused and appealed to the public for their identification.

Since the crime occurred in a moving auto-rickshaw, the police has questioned over 50 auto drivers plying in the IMT, Manesar area and detained some of them for interrogation to ascertain the auto and accused persons.

It has become a challenge for the Gurgaon police to nab the criminals after three back-to-back cases of molestation and gangrape since last month.

The accused left the victim after raping her for four hours. She then went to the spot where they had earlier thrown her nine-month-old daughter and picked her up in the middle of road and went to a hospital.

The doctors declared the infant dead but still she did not believe it and travelled with the dead child to a hospital in Delhi and later returned to MG Road metro station.

Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar admitted that the victim had travelled with her dead child in the metro the day after the incident and police learnt about the crime only after the victim's husband approached them.

"Her husband and Gurgaon police received the victim from MG Road metro station after she returned from hospital in Delhi. Following that, police conducted post-mortem of the infant," Khirwar said.

It has been alleged that as the victim belongs to a poor family, the police tried to suppress her statement.

The police also reportedly did not register an FIR of gangrape initially but later included the charge five days after the incident. The police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab the culprits. The SIT has taken the victim to all possible locations to identify the crime scene and sequence of events.

The woman and her daughter had left home in Bas Khusla village after an altercation with her husband and neighbours on the night of 29 May.

She was on her way to her parental house at Khandsa village when she was first given a lift in a truck. The truck driver also molested her but as she put up strong resistance, he dropped her off on NH 8.

As the victim was alone, the three accused in the auto offered her a lift and then gang raped her.

The accused also threw her infant daughter from the vehicle to avoid attention after she started crying.