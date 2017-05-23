GujCET 2017 Results declared: Check gseb.org for scorecard; marksheets will be available at 10 am

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) results have been announced and the results are available on the official website www.gseb.org.

The results for the exam, conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), were declared at 8.00 am on Tuesday and the marksheets will be available at the district distribution centres from 10.00 am till 4.00 pm, according to The Indian Express.

The report said that around 2.67 lakh students appeared for the GujCET on 10 and 11 May. The exam is conducted for the admission courses in engineering and degree and diploma pharmacy courses for both medical and non medical streams. The degree courses offered through GujCET are BTech, BE, MBBS, BDS and BPharma. The eligibility criterion for the competitive exam is limited to students belonging to Gujarat state.

Follow these steps to check your result