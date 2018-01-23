Gujarat's 75 municipalities to go for polls on 17 February; counting of votes on 19 February

Ahmedabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat on Tuesday announced that elections will be held in 75 municipalities of the state on 17 February.

The announcement was made by state election commissioner Varesh Sinha.

Sinha said by-elections in seven seats of other six municipalities will also be held on 17 February.

He said counting of votes will take place on 19 February.

According to Sinha, the last date of filing of nomination forms for the elections will be 3 February.

In this 75 municipalities spread across 28 districts of Gujarat, the total number of seats going for polls will be 2116, while total number of wards in these municipalities are 529.

The total number of voters of these 75 municipalities where the polls will be held are 19.76 lakh.

In the recently held state Assembly elections BJP retained power by bagging 99 seats while Opposition Congress won 77 seats.

The BJP had performed well in urban and semi-urban areas while Congress was ahead in rural areas.