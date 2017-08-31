Gujarat swine flu: Death toll rises to 354 since January as five more fall victim to H1N1 virus

Ahmedabad: The death toll due to swine flu in Gujarat has risen to 354 since January as five more deaths were reported on Thursday.

As per the health bulletin issued by the state government, five persons infected with the H1N1 virus have died in different parts of the state, while 174 new cases were registered on Thursday.

Six persons had died on Wednesday while 133 new cases of swine flu were reported.

The government claimed that a total of 3,874 swine flu patients have been cured till date, including 1,850 during the last one week.

As per the bulletin, 599 ventilators are available across the state to treat severely ill patients. In 2017, nine government laboratories have been authorised to conduct swine flu test for free of cost, it added.