Gujarat rains: Heavy downpour in Saurashtra; IMD issues warning to fishermen

Ahmedabad: Parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat have received heavy rains since last evening, with the India Meteorological Department warning fishermen not to venture into the sea.

A fishing boat capsized off the state coast due to rough weather and four of its crew members were missing, the Indian Coast Guard said in a release this evening.

The IMD on Thursday issued an advisory to fishermen, asking them "not to venture into the open seas".

Monsoon "remained vigorous" over Saurashtra-Kutch since last evening, the IMD said, adding that Dwarka, Porbandar, Kandla, Junagadh and Gir Somnath were the areas which received a good rainfall. Other areas of the state too received showers.

Heavy rains were "very likely" to occur at isolated places over Saurashtra, Kutch and Diu, the IMD said.

The coast guard said that four fishermen went missing yesterday after their boat capsized. Three others were rescued, and search was underway for the missing ones.

Elsewhere, over two dozen fishermen were stranded after their boats malfunctioned. Coast guard vessels brought them ashore. Ten of them had suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital, it said.